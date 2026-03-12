This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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February 2026

Leadership isn’t about you. It’s about the people you serve.
The Unseen Engine of Influence
  Maryam Mehrtash
Most People Aren’t Afraid of Failure. They’re Afraid of Being Seen Trying.
We have the narrative about failure wrong.
  Maryam Mehrtash
The Hidden Leadership Skill No One Teaches
How to Ask Better Questions (And Why It’s Worth Millions)
  Maryam Mehrtash
This Is the Year You Go For It
The Fire Horse doesn’t wait to be chosen. Neither should you.
  Maryam Mehrtash
The Un-Translated Self: What Bad Bunny Teaches Us About Leadership & Authenticity
How embracing our full identity, without apology, is the most powerful form of leadership in a world that asks us to shrink.
  Maryam Mehrtash
How I Went from Zero to 2.3M+ Views in 6 Months
A data-backed guide to building a personal brand that actually gets noticed
  Maryam Mehrtash
We’re Emotionally Literate in Structurally Illiterate Systems
Motherhood, millennial leadership, and the invisible labor powering a generation without a village
  Maryam Mehrtash

January 2026

© 2026 Maryam Mehrtash · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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