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If a Black Man Can Talk to the KKK, You Can Have That Hard Conversation
Why mastering hard conversations is the single greatest predictor of your success
Mar 12
•
Maryam Mehrtash
31
6
15
The Information War Is Here
How AI propaganda, misinformation, and our own comfort are weaponizing ignorance, and why thinking like a journalist is the most courageous skill right…
Mar 10
•
Maryam Mehrtash
12
7
5
How to Lead the Generation That Doesn’t Want Your Job
Why Gen Z Is Opting Out of Leadership, and What That Means for the Future of Work
Mar 5
•
Maryam Mehrtash
25
3
3
The Courage to Say No in a World That Rewards Yes
Why integrity matters more than visibility, especially when the stakes are high
Mar 3
•
Maryam Mehrtash
21
8
3
February 2026
Leadership isn’t about you. It’s about the people you serve.
The Unseen Engine of Influence
Feb 26
•
Maryam Mehrtash
42
2
6
Most People Aren’t Afraid of Failure. They’re Afraid of Being Seen Trying.
We have the narrative about failure wrong.
Feb 24
•
Maryam Mehrtash
30
23
8
The Hidden Leadership Skill No One Teaches
How to Ask Better Questions (And Why It’s Worth Millions)
Feb 19
•
Maryam Mehrtash
14
4
4
This Is the Year You Go For It
The Fire Horse doesn’t wait to be chosen. Neither should you.
Feb 17
•
Maryam Mehrtash
24
13
11
The Un-Translated Self: What Bad Bunny Teaches Us About Leadership & Authenticity
How embracing our full identity, without apology, is the most powerful form of leadership in a world that asks us to shrink.
Feb 11
•
Maryam Mehrtash
26
11
5
How I Went from Zero to 2.3M+ Views in 6 Months
A data-backed guide to building a personal brand that actually gets noticed
Feb 5
•
Maryam Mehrtash
21
6
We’re Emotionally Literate in Structurally Illiterate Systems
Motherhood, millennial leadership, and the invisible labor powering a generation without a village
Feb 3
•
Maryam Mehrtash
27
20
9
January 2026
How to Build A Leadership Narrative That Actually Lands
The frameworks, questions, and hard truths behind building your narrative.
Jan 29
•
Maryam Mehrtash
23
8
© 2026 Maryam Mehrtash
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