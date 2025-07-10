Welcome!

This is a space where fear gets audited, courage becomes strategy, and reinvention isn’t just possible, it’s practiced.

Where career meets calling.

Where the old playbook gets questioned.

And where clarity replaces chaos.

What This Is

This Is Not A Memo is a newsletter where I share my inner thoughts out loud, on courage, leadership, reinvention, and the moments that force us to rethink who we are and how we lead.

It’s for people who are building something, a career, a company, a body of work, a life, and want to do it with intention.

Written by me, Maryam Mehrtash, I’m an award-winning media executive, brand and marketing strategist, entrepreneur, and mom to two toddlers.

Here, I blend personal stories with psychology, culture, and sharp business insight to make sense of the shifts reshaping work, identity, leadership, and ambition.



This isn’t performative thought leadership or hustle culture advice.

It’s honest thinking in motion, the kind that happens before the memo, before the strategy, before the next chapter is clear.

Posts drop every Tuesday and Thursday.

Every Tuesday (free):

Emotionally honest essays on reinvention, motherhood, identity, grief, courage, and the moments that quietly reshape our lives and leadership.

Every Thursday (paid):

Actionable frameworks, leadership insights, focus systems, brand and career strategy — plus the behind-the-scenes thinking that doesn’t fit into a LinkedIn post.

If the free posts are for your heart, the paid ones are for your decision-making.

A Note for My Hollywood, Media & Entertainment Readers

Once a month, I publish a dedicated series called The Hollywood Files, where we peel back the curtain on the business of storytelling: the grit, the ego, the power dynamics, and the quiet moments of courage it takes to build a career in entertainment and media.

This series explores what doesn’t make the trades, and what it really takes to survive, pivot, and lead in Hollywood today.

The Receipts (So You Know I’ve Been There)

I’ve launched over 1,000 campaigns, driven nine-figure annual revenue growth, and led brand strategy for some of the world’s most iconic entertainment companies. I’ve held executive leadership roles at Marvel Studios / Disney, Paramount+, CBS Entertainment, and KTLA 5 / Tribune Media, working at the intersection of culture, storytelling, and business.

My work spans global campaigns for IP including The Grammys, Yellowstone, Star Trek, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, SpongeBob, Marvel Cinematic Universe, and RuPaul’s Drag Race, partnering with brands like Google, GM, Verizon, VISA, and Amazon to deliver marketing that connects deeply with audiences and drives results.

I was born in Iran and raised in Vancouver, Canada, and have been adulting in Los Angeles since 2013. I bring a deeply personal lens to my work, shaped by immigration, identity, motherhood, and reinvention. I started my first business at six years old, charging kids 25 cents to ride the electric horse outside my father’s grocery store, and I’ve been building ever since.

Through This Is Not A Memo, I write about what leadership actually looks like when life gets complicated, blending lived experience with strategic clarity.

I’m currently writing a memoir and a leadership book focused on courage, reinvention, and modern leadership.

Why Subscribe?

This newsletter will meet you where you are, and challenge you to go further.

You’re here because:

You’re ambitious, but tired of hustle culture

You’re navigating change: a pivot, layoff, reinvention, or new season

You want clarity and alignment, not noise

You believe leadership starts with self-trust

You crave honest, story-driven writing that’s just as sharp as it is human.

You want real talk about ambition, identity, motherhood, branding, strategy, and reinvention.

Paid Subscribers Get:

Starting in 2026, paid subscribers will have access to:

Private community chat (opening January)

Live and video posts with deeper teaching and reflection

Downloadable tools and worksheets (like the Focus Reset)

Frameworks you can actually use , not just ideas

Early access to book content and behind-the-scenes thinking

Direct proximity to how Maryam thinks, prioritizes, and decides



What’s the Vibe?

Think: if Brené Brown, Simon Sinek, Mel Robbins and a sharp-witted strategist had a group chat — this newsletter is what it would sound like.

Some days you’ll get a playbook.

Some days you’ll get an essay.

Some days you’ll get a question that lingers longer than you expect.

Either way, I promise it’ll be honest, and free of corporate spin or censorship

What Will I Write About?

Top recent pieces include:

You don’t have to have it all figured out.

You just need the courage to keep going.

Let’s do that — together.

With Courage,

Maryam xo