This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Haide Wall Giesbrecht's avatar
Haide Wall Giesbrecht
5h

Thanks, Maryam. This was so encouraging to read. I’m eight months in and growing slowly and steadily. A few months ago, I recognized my niche… apparently, it’s me!

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TAMIA DINKINS's avatar
TAMIA DINKINS
7h

Beautifully written, congratulations

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