Hi friends —

If you’ve found your way here, welcome. This is a big moment for me, not just because I’m launching a newsletter, but because I’m finally sharing my voice publicly after years of keeping it tucked away in private notebooks, voice memos, and half-finished Google Docs.

For most of my career, I’ve been behind the curtain, building brands, shaping strategy, and driving revenue for some of the biggest media companies in the world. I’ve held senior roles at CBS, Paramount+, Marvel Studios, Disney and 20th Century Studios, KTLA 5 and Tribune Media, leading multi-million dollar campaigns, and partnering with clients like Google, General Motors, IBM, VISA, Amazon, and more. I've loved the work, but for a long time, I ignored the quiet pull inside me to build something of my own.

To write.

To tell the truth.

To say what I couldn’t say in a boardroom.

I’ve been a closet writer my whole life. Writing is how I process change. How I survive it. And now, it’s how I want to help others move through it too.



What is This Is Not A Memo?

It’s a blueprint for courage.

A newsletter with bold ideas, unfiltered truths, and practical strategies to help you lead, live, and build with courage, especially if the system wasn’t built for you.

Whether you’re a founder, executive, builder, creator, or in the midst of reinvention — this space is for you.

What I’ll be writing about:

Leadership and reinvention in work and life

Breaking fear-based systems in business, culture, and identity

What I’ve learned from launching 1,000+ campaigns and driving 9-figure revenue growth

Brand building, storytelling, and strategy

The messy, beautiful process of writing my first book

I’ll also share personal truths and write about motherhood, and why moms are the most undervalued leaders in the workplace. I’ll share my story as an Iranian, Canadian, American immigrant, and what it’s like to grow up between cultures, expectations, and identities.

Here’s what to expect:

→ Free subscribers get weekly Tuesday essays, reflections, hard truths + occasional bonus content

→ Paid subscribers get Thursday strategy deep dives, downloadable frameworks, early book access, and a front-row seat to how I’m building in public

→ Founding members get special shoutouts and first access to upcoming product drops

If you're looking for clean LinkedIn posts, this might not be for you.

But if you're ready to ditch the playbook, audit your fear, and build something brave — you're in the right place.

This isn’t just about business. This newsletter is about hope, resilience, and most of all, courage, the kind it takes to live an honest life, make a hard pivot, or start over from scratch. Whether you're navigating a career transition, launching something new, or rethinking what leadership even means, this space is here to help you do it braver, not just smarter.

So thank you for being here. Truly. I’m excited. I’m terrified. But I’m finally ready.

I believe courage is the real unlock to the career, brand, and life you want.

And if you stick with me, I’ll show you how to build yours.

Let’s go.

– Maryam xo

📩 If this resonates, hit subscribe and forward it to a friend who’s ready to build something brave.

📲 For daily insights, follow me on Instagram @maryammehrtash