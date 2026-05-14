At the beginning of the year, I wrote that this was the Year of the Fire Horse. I told you that the Fire Horse doesn’t wait to be chosen. That it represents the trailblazer, the disruptor, the leader who refuses to be tamed. I made a public pact that this was the year I was going to go for it, fully.

And then, life happened.

I started the year with the entire house getting lice on New Year’s Day (thank you to my five-year-old), followed by back-to-back viruses and the worst flu I’ve had in years. It knocked me off my feet for a week. While I was dealing with that chaos at home, the world outside was dealing with its own. The Iran Massacres and protests started in my motherland, followed by war. My heart was heavy, my attention was fractured, and my energy was depleted.

It is safe to say that the first two months of the year were a complete write-off for me.

If you had asked me during that time of the year if I was channeling "Fire Horse energy," I would have laughed. I was just trying to survive the week.

But here is the thing about the Fire Horse: it doesn’t demand perfection. It demands persistence. It doesn’t mean you won’t get knocked off course. It means that when the smoke clears, you get back to building.

And over the past few months, that is exactly what I’ve done. I made a ton of progress. I put myself out there more on social media and generated over 20 million views over a 90 day period. I made it to #9 on Substack’s rising business bestseller list and appeared on the list nearly ten times this year.

I spoke on several podcasts, booked speaking gigs for the second half of the year, and did a substantial amount of strategic planning for what the next six months are going to look like.

I am feeling energized. I am back in the saddle.

I had the pleasure of joining TJ Bennett on the DesuckifyWork Podcast a few weeks ago. We talked about how to make work suck less, the courage it takes to build a career in today’s environment, why trust is at an all-time low, and what being an immigrant taught me about resilience, work ethic, and reinvention. You can listen to the episode HERE.

The Mid-Year Audit

Last year, I shared the framework my husband and I use for our Mid-Year Check-In. We sit down at the kitchen table and ask the hard questions:



Are we living the life we said we wanted?

Are we still heading in the right direction, or just moving fast?

What do we need to let go of?

We are at that halfway point again. There are exactly six months left in this year, and I am about to sit down with him this month for our check-in.

If you had a slow start like I did, if you got derailed by life, by family, by global events, or just by your own hesitation, this is your moment to reset. You do not have to wait until next January to decide that this year matters.

The calendar tells the truth. If your time, energy, and money don’t align with your stated priorities, your “yeses” are misplaced.

So let’s do a check-in together. I’ve also included a downloadable guide to help you do yours.



Before we jump into the framework I use, I want to share what I’m adding to it that’s different than other years. I recently read “Start With Yourself” by Emma Grede, and the first chapter talks about the importance of the Vision. She writes down her vision of where she wants to be in the next decade and then works backwards. I’ve always goal-set, but never that far ahead. I’m going to start doing that moving forward.

Below are 5 audits that will keep you (and your partner, if you do that kind of thing together) accountable over the next 6 months.

1. The Alignment Audit