How many times have you been told to follow your passion?

It’s the most repeated career advice in the world. Graduation speeches. Self-help books. LinkedIn posts. Follow your passion and the money will follow. Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.

It sounds magical. But for most people, it's not reality.

Passion is a feeling. Patterns are evidence. Feelings change. Evidence compounds. Let me explain.

When Passion Gets Taken From You

My husband was drafted as a professional baseball player. He followed his passion completely. He didn’t just follow it, he devoted his entire life to it. Every waking hour from childhood pointed toward one thing.

Then three knee surgeries later, it was taken from him.

Career-ending injury. Done.

For years he tried figuring out what came next. Everyone kept telling him: “follow your passion.” And he’d look at them and say, I did. I spent my whole life chasing it and it was taken from me. Now what? Nothing will ever replace baseball for him.

There's no graduation speech for that. No inspirational quote for when the thing you built your entire identity around no longer exists.

It took him time. He tried different things. Experimented. Took opportunities that didn’t always make sense on paper. And eventually, he stopped asking 'what am I passionate about?' and started asking a better question.

He started following the pattern.

The Pattern

He stopped looking for passion and started asking: what am I consistently good at?

He’s really good with numbers. Always has been. He sees patterns in data that other people miss.

He’s really good with people. People trust him quickly. He has a way of making you feel at ease, of getting you to want to work with him. He’s charming without trying.

Numbers and people. That was the pattern. So he moved into finance. He didn't wake up one morning with a burning passion for stocks, private equity, and deal making. He recognized that he could match his natural strengths with how people perceive him.

That’s pattern recognition, and it works.

The Science Behind the Pattern

In 2018, researchers at Stanford, Paul O’Keefe, Carol Dweck, and Gregory Walton, published a study that fundamentally challenged the “find your passion” narrative.

They found that people who believe passions are “found”, that they arrive fully formed and you just need to discover yours, are more likely to give up when things get hard. When the initial excitement fades and the work gets challenging, they interpret difficulty as a signal that this must not be their passion after all. So they quit. And they go looking for the next thing.

People who believe passions are “developed”, that interests grow through effort and persistence, are significantly more resilient. They push through difficulty. They build commitment over time.

The “find your passion” mindset makes you more likely to abandon something the moment it gets hard, which is exactly when most meaningful work begins.

Cal Newport, author of So Good They Can't Ignore You, puts it plainly: passion is not a prerequisite for great work. It's a byproduct of mastery. You don't find passion and then get good. You get good and then passion finds you.

Newport calls it the Craftsman Mindset: focus on what value you can produce in the world, not on what the world can offer you. Build rare and valuable skills, then use that to design work you love.

Passion follows mastery. Not the other way around.

I remember meeting Brian Scudamore, founder of 1-800-GOT-JUNK, when his company hit $100 million in revenue in 2006. He said something I’ve never forgotten:

“I wasn’t passionate about junk. I was passionate about building a business. I became very passionate about scaling this thing and getting really good at it.”

He didn’t find his passion in hauling junk. He found his pattern, he was built to scale businesses. Passion followed.

Find Your Pattern, Not Your Passion

Your pattern is the intersection of three things:

1. What you’re consistently good at.

Not what you wish you were good at. What do you do well without overthinking it? What comes naturally? What do people compliment you on that you barely notice because it feels easy to you?

2. How people perceive you.

This one matters more than most people realize. You need to match your skill set with how the world experiences you. My husband is good with numbers AND good with people, that combination is rare in finance, and people feel it immediately. Your pattern lives at the intersection of your strengths and your presence.

3. What the world will pay for.

Passion without a market is a hobby. There’s nothing wrong with hobbies. But if you’re trying to build a career, a business, a life on your own terms, you need to find where your pattern meets demand.

The Reframe

Here’s what I want you to take from this:

If you’re in a season of reinvention and someone tells you to “follow your passion” and you feel nothing, that’s okay. There is nothing wrong with you. You might just be in the pattern-finding phase.

Stop asking: What am I passionate about?

Start asking:

What am I consistently good at?

What do people come to me for?

What problems do I solve without thinking about it?

Where do my strengths meet how people perceive me?

What would someone pay me to do that I’d do?

Find your pattern. Develop it. Get so good at it that passion becomes inevitable.

I’m Living This Right Now

Even now, as I’m building out my content and personal brand on Instagram and Substack, I’m not just following passion. Yes, I’m genuinely passionate about the topics I write and talk about, but passion alone doesn’t build an audience.

I’m looking at patterns.

What does the audience find interesting? What do they engage with? What do they share? What do they save? What makes them DM me and say “I needed this today”?

I’m experimenting. Sharing a variety of content. Testing different formats, different topics, different hooks. And then I’m watching. Not for what I love most but for where my strengths, my audience’s needs, and the market overlap.

That’s the pattern.

With Courage,

Maryam