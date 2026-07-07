This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
35m

Thanks beautiful.

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Randy Greenberg's avatar
Randy Greenberg
22m

This is so true and I couldn't agree more.

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