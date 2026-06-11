Image Credit: Focus Features, Tina Fey

On Tuesday, I wrote about the physical cost of surviving a toxic corporate culture and being brave in environments that break you down. I shared the story of my heart attack at 42, the decade of chronic stress that preceded it, and the moment I finally stopped running and started building.

The response was overwhelming.

I’ve received hundreds of emails, texts, comments, and DMs from people sharing their stories. But what struck me most wasn’t just the empathy. It was the sheer volume of women saying the exact same thing: “This is why I just gave my notice. This is why I left corporate.”

We are witnessing a massive, quiet exodus. Women, especially millennial women in their late 30s and 40s, are walking away from the corporate careers they spent the last two decades trying to build. They are tired. They are fed up. And they are reclaiming their lives on their own terms.

This isn’t just a feeling. It’s measurable, and it’s happening right now, right before our eyes.

The Great Resignation Never Ended for Women

If you read the headlines, you might think the post-pandemic “Great Resignation” is over.

It’s not.

For women in the middle of their careers, the departure rate is actually accelerating.

According to a January 2026 report from Catalyst and Forbes, more than 455,000 women exited the U.S. workforce in the first eight months of 2025 alone. But here’s the critical detail: while 42% of those exits were due to layoffs, the remaining 58% were voluntary.

Women are choosing to leave.

Why? Because the corporate math is no longer mathing.

The latest Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey and Lean In paints a bleak picture. Six in ten senior-level women report that their burnout is higher than ever. At the same time, only half of companies are actively prioritizing women’s career advancement. That number is declining.

So basically, you’re exhausted, you’re burned out, and the company isn’t even trying to keep you anymore.

But here’s where it gets worse. For millennials, this collision is happening at the exact moment our personal responsibilities are peaking and our financial obligations are the highest they've ever been. We are the sandwich generation. We are managing young kids, coordinating household schedules and are increasingly caring for aging parents. We still have huge mortgages, or are still trying to buy a house.

According to the Caregiver Action Network, sandwich generation caregivers spend an average of $10,000 a year on caregiving expenses. That money comes out of our pockets, and the responsibility falls disproportionately on women’s shoulders.

When you are squeezed from both sides, managing a household while navigating a corporate environment that demands 24/7 availability but refuses to promote you, something has to break.

Increasingly, women are deciding that the thing that breaks will not be them. It will be their corporate employment.



I'm so inspired by so many women who are leaving, and taking the risk to figure it out.

They’re Not Just Leaving. They’re Building.

These women aren’t just quitting to rest, and live off of a single income, that’s really less and less common these days, especially in big cities where the cost of living is staggering. They are quitting to build.

Some of them are quiet quitting first, which means doing the bare minimum at their day job while building something of their own on the side, so they can leave without jumping into the void. Others are just walking away, trusting that the skills they built in corporate will translate into something of their own.

And they’re right.

We are seeing a massive surge in women reclaiming their lives over 40 by finding new ways to monetize their expertise. They are building businesses designed around their lives, not squeezing their lives into the margins of their businesses.

A girlfriend of mine just sent me Natalie Ellis | Bossbabe’s book, “The Freedom-Based Business Method.” Ellis built a multi-million brand (BossBabe) by teaching women how to create scalable businesses that align with their values and allow them to work from anywhere. That framework is exactly what I see happening across my network right now.

Women are taking the skills they honed in corporate America and repackaging them into consulting practices, executive coaching, digital courses, and content creation.

The data backing this up is staggering.

Women are driving new business creation. According to Gusto’s 2025 New Business Formation Report, women started 49% of all new businesses in 2024. That’s a 69% increase from 2019.

Women now own 40% of all U.S. businesses. There are over 14 million women-owned businesses in the country. Their growth rate vastly outpaces men’s.

The fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs is women over 40. Women over 50 now account for 26% of all new entrepreneurs, up from just 10% a decade ago. This is the demographic with the experience, the network, and the absolute refusal to deal with corporate politics anymore.

Women dominate creator economies. In the $250 billion creator economy, women make up 78% of monetized content creators.

The pattern is clear: women are opting out of corporate and building their own empires.

How to Make Money Tomorrow (Without a Corporate Paycheck)

If you're reading this and you're thinking about leaving, or you've already left and you're wondering what's next, here are the six models I'm seeing the most across my network right now. The best part? You can start any of these tomorrow.