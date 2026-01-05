This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Dianasoul's avatar
Dianasoul
Jan 7

Your words carry so much truth and love. Freedom for Iran. 🤍

Thank you for sharing this about our beautiful homeland.

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
Amol Shrikhande's avatar
Amol Shrikhande
Mar 2

Thank you so much for this piece. It's impossible for people like me to understand a place and its story just by following the news—well-conceived essays like this go a LONG way in helping our comprehension. My thoughts are with the people of Iran.

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
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