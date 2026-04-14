This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Tim O’Brien's avatar
Tim O’Brien
13h

Thank you Maryam. Communication is overlooked as a subject. Taken for granted. A wink, a smile, a word, a wave, a note, a letter, an email, even a fart are ways of transferring a sentiment or acknowledgment. Sharing ideas enables growth. Thanks for sharing.

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
Linda Glass's avatar
Linda Glass
12h

Ah Maryam, deep gratitude for reminding me of my responsibility to practice seeing through multiple lenses.

I am in the process of writing a play about racism in Canada.

My ability to consider opposing views to my own has been submerged beneath my rage at oppressors and self-serving settler colonial politicians. Your thoughtful articulation is salve to my heart and soul.

Thank you for being here.

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
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