What does it mean to prioritize joy?

I know this might sound funny coming from me. As a Type A, spreadsheet-loving, recovering corporate executive, you would think I am trying to control or manufacture my joy intake. Like I’m scheduling “fun” into a 15-minute calendar block between Zoom calls, or another item on my to-do list to optimize.

But what if joy is something you have to choose? Deliberately. Intentionally. Over and over again, even when life is telling you there's no time for it.

Here’s what I’ve come to understand: joy and happiness are not the same thing.

Happiness is fleeting. It’s reactive. It comes and goes depending on what’s happening around you. Joy is deeper. Joy is rooted in purpose, in connection, in meaning. It’s the thing you feel when you’re fully present, dancing with your kids in the kitchen, writing something that finally says what you’ve been trying to say, going to a concert with a friend who actually knows you.

I have joy in my life, but I haven’t been prioritizing it.

It is one of my biggest goals for this year, and now that we are more than half-way through, I have to be honest with myself as I audit the first six months. I’m in a joy deficit, and I want to change that. Because life gets so damn serious sometimes, especially when you are heads down, laser focused on building your career or your business.

I want to dance more. Go to more concerts. Collect more memories and experiences with family and friends who actually fill my cup, instead of spending my nights staring at my laptop or doom-scrolling on my phone.

We get so busy with life that we forget we are supposed to actually live it.

The Weight of the Millennial Middle

If you are in your late 30s or 40s right now, you are in the Millennial Middle. And we are juggling an impossible amount of weight.

We still have a good 20 to 25 years of career ahead of us. Some of us have little ones running around our ankles. We are the sandwich generation, managing our kids’ schedules while simultaneously worrying about our aging parents.

And somewhere between the finances and the investments and the trusts and wondering what kind of insurance we need, Fire? Earthquake? Umbrella? Life becomes about logistics.

We’re not living. We’re managing.

We talk about stress like it’s normal. Like cortisol spikes at the end of every weekend are just part of the deal. We talk about burnout like it’s a productivity problem. But it’s not, it’s a joy problem.

We forgot how to have it.

Psychologists have long studied the U-Curve of Happiness. Across cultures and socioeconomic brackets, human happiness follows a distinct U-shape. We are happiest in our youth, and we are happiest in our old age. But right in the middle, specifically in our 40s, the curve bottoms out.

Add to that the sheer cost of existing right now. The average cost of raising a child in 2025 just hit $27,743 a year. That is a 35% increase in just two years.

No wonder our cortisol levels are through the roof.

The Wake-Up Call

For me, the shift happened after my heart attack.

Surviving a decade of toxic work cultures and then having a literal, physical breakdown at 42 was the ultimate wake-up call. When you have a big health scare, you start to look at time differently.

How many more summers do I have with my kids before they leave the house? The data on this really makes you stop and think: 75% of the time we will ever spend with our kids in our entire lifetime is spent by the time they turn 12.

My parents are in their 60s. We see them once or twice a year. If you do the math on that, how many more times will I actually see them?

When you start doing the math on your life, you realize that joy isn’t a luxury. It is a necessity.

The Parenting Paradox

I am trying to reduce my stress. I am not doing it perfectly. My cortisol levels still spike from time to time.

Just this past week, my life was a blur of the start of summer camps, filling out forms, doctors appointments, doing something special for Father’s Day, planning the kids’ birthday parties, and responding to playdate messages. All of this was on top of grocery shopping, trying to get a workout in, hosting people for a BBQ, travel for work, posting content, and taking the kids to watch Toy Story 5.

Parenting is a paradox. It is the greatest joy of my life, and it can also be absolute torture.

I joke to my husband that I avoided dating toxic men my whole life just to birth little humans who make you feel like you are in an abusive relationship.

“I don’t like you, Mommy,” my three year old son told me this weekend, entirely deadpan, because I wouldn’t read him a third book past his bedtime. “Get out of my room. I want daddy.”

You have to laugh, or you will just cry sometimes.

The Airport Epiphany

Last week, I flew to Denver to speak at Evan Shapiro’s Media Universe Summit at the StreamTV Show. I was moderating a panel discussing Media M&A Mania and how it impacts audiences, not just the balance sheet. It was incredible to be back on stage, and it was so great to reunite with some of my former Paramount colleagues.

But the second the summit ended, all I wanted was to get home to put my kids to bed.

Panelist From Left to Right: Alan Wolk, Dade Hayes, Christy Tanner, and Me.

My flight to LAX was delayed. I was going to miss bedtime. So I ran to the Southwest Airlines counter (not an ad, I promise) and they seamlessly switched me to an earlier flight via Burbank so I could make it home in time.

Isn’t it funny how that works? When we are away, we have FOMO and just want to be home with our families. And when we are home, buried under the weight of laundry and forms and tantrums, we can’t wait to have a break.

Buying Experiences, Not Things

If I am going to be in the dip of the U-Curve, I am going to fight my way through it with experiences and joy.

There is a famous Cornell University study by Dr. Thomas Gilovich that proves people receive far more enduring pleasure from investing in life experiences than material possessions. The joy of buying a new pair of shoes fades almost immediately, what psychologists call the “hedonic treadmill.” (Though I would argue this depends on the shoe. There are some I bought years ago that still bring me joy every time I put them on). But the joy of an experience actually increases over time as it becomes a memory.

Even the anticipation of an experience makes us happier.

So that is my goal. Less scrolling. Less worrying about umbrella insurance. More concerts. More dinners with friends. More dancing in the kitchen with my toxic, wonderful little toddlers.

We only get so many summers. I plan on actually enjoying this one, at least a little bit.

With Courage,

Maryam