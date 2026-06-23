This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Devynne Kellogg's avatar
Devynne Kellogg
1h

I love this. "Choosing joy" is so underrated. Like any relationship, career, or passion, it has to be actively nurtured because it doesn't stay healthy on autopilot. You said this perfectly <3

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
13m

Thank you beautiful.

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