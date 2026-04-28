This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Gregory Butler's avatar
Gregory Butler
27m

That pretty much sums it up! There is a version of our future where we reset our priorities and vision of what being human means, but the work to get there happens every day.

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