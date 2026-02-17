Today, February 17, marks the Lunar New Year, the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar calendar observed across much of East and Southeast Asia.

This isn’t just any new year, it is the Year of the Fire Horse, a rare alignment that occurs only once every sixty years.

In Eastern astrology, the Fire Horse symbolizes intensity, courage, and catalytic force. It represents the trailblazer, the disruptor, the leader who refuses to be tamed. Fire Horse years are not quiet. They accelerate whatever is already building beneath the surface.

To understand the energy of a year like this, you have to look backward. I found myself wondering what the world looked like sixty years ago, the last time this alignment appeared. The answer was not subtle.

But before we even get to geopolitics, the mythology itself tells a revealing story about power and fear.

In 1966, Japan’s birth rate dropped by roughly 25 percent. The cause was not economic collapse or war. It was superstition. There was a widespread belief that girls born in a Fire Horse year would grow up to be too fiery, too strong-willed, too independent, too ambitious to make suitable wives.

The so-called “Fire Horse curse” was never really about astrology or fate. It was about anxiety. It was a fear of daughters who would be “ungovernable.” It was a society so terrified of female ambition that it chose not to have girls at all.

This isn’t ancient folklore. It’s a stark reflection of a fear that still echoes today. Every person who has been told they are “too loud,” “too intense,” “too emotional'“, or “too ambitious” is a modern-day Fire Horse, carrying the stigma of their own power.

This year, I want you to reclaim that label. What if being “too much” is your greatest asset? What if the very things society tries to tame in you are the keys to your liberation and leadership?

If you’ve been waiting for permission to make the move, to start the company, to publish the work, to speak more boldly, to change direction, consider this your invitation.

I’m saying it publicly so I can’t hide from it:

This is the year I go for it.

Not cautiously.

Not quietly.

Not half-in.

Fully.

The World Is on Fire. That’s Not a Metaphor.

Look around.

We are not living in a quiet season. The geopolitical order that shaped the post-World War II world is under visible strain. Global institutions are being questioned. Alliances are shifting. The most recent Munich Security Report warned of “wrecking-ball politics” and a period of structural unraveling.

Technological acceleration is compressing industries. AI is rewriting labor markets in real time. Economically, culturally, politically, the ground feels unsettled.

It feels chaotic.

But chaos is not only destruction. It is clearing.

When scaffolding collapses, visibility improves. When old systems weaken, new actors emerge. The Fire Horse does not interpret instability as danger alone. It recognizes it as terrain, unpredictable, yes, but navigable for those willing to move.

The greatest risk in a volatile era isn’t boldness.

It’s paralysis.

The Hollywood Playbook Is Being Rewritten

If you want a microcosm of Fire Horse energy, look at Hollywood. As I’ve written in, “The Hollywood Files: It’s Not Chaos. It’s Correction,” the entire model is being restructured in real time.

Legacy studios are contracting. Gatekeepers are losing leverage. The creator economy is no longer a side door; it’s the main entrance. Individuals are building platforms that rival institutions. Creators aren’t asking to be discovered, they’re distributing directly.

That’s Fire Horse energy. And those who have been quietly laying the groundwork over the past several years, building audiences, owning IP, investing in direct relationships, are positioned to feel that momentum compound now.

It’s the shift from permission to ownership.

“I won’t wait to be chosen. I’ll choose myself.”

The old model said: conform, wait, prove, adapt.

The new model says: build, test, speak, iterate.

This year, the line between institution and individual gets thinner. The people who win won’t be the safest. They’ll be the clearest. Clear about what they believe. Clear about what they are building. Clear about what they refuse to shrink.

1966 Was Not a Gentle Year

The last Fire Horse year was not symbolic upheaval. It was tangible.

It was the kind of energy that forges new paths under pressure, that gives people the courage to speak truth to power, and that ignites movements powerful enough to outlive the moment that birthed them. It broke old patterns and opened new possibilities, but it also generated disruption, instability, and fear.

In 1966, the civil rights movement in the United States entered a new and more confrontational phase. The fight shifted from dismantling southern Jim Crow laws to challenging structural inequality and economic injustice in the North. Martin Luther King Jr. moved into a slum building in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood to confront housing segregation firsthand. The movement was not winding down; it was intensifying, redefining itself in real time.

In June, James Meredith, began his “March Against Fear,” a 220-mile walk through Mississippi to challenge voter suppression. He was shot on the second day. Leaders including King and Stokely Carmichael continued the march. Just ten days after Meredith was shot, Carmichael delivered the speech that introduced the phrase “Black Power” into the American lexicon, marking a rhetorical and strategic turning point that reshaped the movement.

Images: Martin Luther King Jr (1966) at the Chicago Freedom Movement; Bobby Seale and Huey Newton; Edward Brooke (left to right); sources Wikipedia

That same year, Bobby Seale and Huey Newton founded the Black Panther Party in Oakland. Edward Brooke became the first African American popularly elected to the United States Senate.

The country was arguing, loudly, about power, race, identity, and belonging.

Globally, the upheaval was just as dramatic.

Indira Gandhi became Prime Minister of India, the first woman to lead the world’s largest democracy.

Mao Zedong launched the Cultural Revolution in China, a campaign that would unleash years of political purges and social devastation.

The Vietnam War escalated sharply.

The post-war global order was being tested from every direction.

1966 was not stable. It was combustible.

It was a year when power structures were challenged, identities were reasserted, and movements that would define the next decade accelerated.

But combustible years do not promise justice. They remove insulation. What rises depends on who holds the match, and who holds the moral compass.

That is what Fire Horse years tend to reveal, not mystical inevitability, but acceleration under tension.

When pressure builds, something collapses.

Or something transforms.

What the Fire Horse Year Means for You

The Fire Horse is not about reckless impulse. It is about decisive creation.

This is the energy we are stepping into. It’s a year that rewards fearless courage. It’s a time to “hold the reins,” not to pull back, but to steer your life with intention and presence.

In your career, this may be the year to make the move you have been postponing, but to do it with strategy, not ego. Fire without direction burns; fire with intention forges.

So, how do we harness this potent, once-in-a-generation energy?

On Careers & Business: This is the year for the bold move. The Fire Horse favors the innovator, the founder, the leader willing to disrupt the status quo. It’s a time for big ambitions and audacious goals. But be warned: this energy is impulsive. The key is to pair your courage with strategy. Don’t just gallop; gallop with purpose.

On Leadership: The Fire Horse is a leader who inspires through action and authenticity. This is not the year for quiet leadership. It’s a time to be visible, to speak your truth, and to lead from the front. Your passion is your power. Use it to ignite your team, your community, your industry.

On Money: The Fire Horse’s impulsivity can be dangerous for your finances. This is a year for mindful spending and strategic investments. Before you make a move, pause. Is this a decision born of passion or of impulse? The former builds empires; the latter burns them down.

On Courage: This is the year to finally do the thing that scares you. The Fire Horse is a symbol of bravery. It’s an invitation to step into your power, to embrace your intensity, to be “too much” without apology. This is the year to shed the skin of who you were and become who you are meant to be.

The Pact

For me, this year, I am no longer negotiating with my own hesitation.

I am building what I see.

Saying what I mean.

Taking up the space my ideas require.

The Fire Horse does not ask whether it is convenient to move. It moves because standing still is no longer viable.

I invite you to make a pact with yourself. A pact to be bold. A pact to be brave. A pact to be, in all your fiery glory, unapologetically you.

Let them call you “too much.”

Then show them what “too much” can do.

With Courage,

Maryam