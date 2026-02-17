This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Angela J Verbeck's avatar
Angela J Verbeck
Feb 18

Powerful! Leaning in to my ‘too much’ era! Thank you for this beautiful permission… x

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
shahbaz christ's avatar
shahbaz christ
Feb 17

God bless you 🙏

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
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