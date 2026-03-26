My last essay was about the stories we tell ourselves. This one is about the stories we tell each other.

Because right now, we are living through a crisis of belief.

The data is undeniable. Trust in our institutions is collapsing. Only 17% of Americans trust the government to do what is right (Pew Research, 2025). Trust in media is at a record low of 28% (Gallup, 2025). And according to Kearney, only 8% of consumers have complete confidence in large businesses.

People are tired.

Tired of being sold to.

Tired of performative marketing.

Tired of values that exist only on websites and not in behavior.

The world is loud with generic, robotic messaging, and our collective trust has been broken.

And yet, in the midst of this trust recession, something remarkable is happening. People are craving connection. They are searching for voices they can believe in. And when they find them, they don’t just follow, they become fiercely loyal.

They stay.

Building individual trust is the single greatest opportunity you have.

The Authenticity Mandate

In a world of skepticism, authenticity is no longer a soft skill. It is a hard-edged, strategic imperative. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about being real, messy and open.

And the data proves it.

A 2025 report found that 97% of consumers say authenticity influences their support for a brand. More importantly, 70% are willing to pay more for brands they perceive as real, and 85% have purchased from a brand simply because it felt authentic (Clutch, 2025).

This is the new landscape. While trust in faceless corporations plummets, trust in human beings, with their flaws, their stories, and their courage, is skyrocketing.

This is the era of the founder-led brand, the personal brand, the creator-led movement. Why? Because, as a recent Forbes article put it, “consumers are craving connection, and they trust humans over faceless corporations.”

Your authority is no longer built on how polished you look.

It’s built on how real you are, consistently.

Over the past eight months, as I’ve grown this community, nearly 6,000 Substack subscribers, 50K Instagram followers, 22K on Facebook, I’ve been learning in real-time what it takes to build that trust. It’s not a mystery. It’s a practice.

The Trust Playbook: A 4-Pillar Framework

This is the framework I use to build and maintain trust with my audience. It’s not about tactics; it’s about a fundamental shift in how you show up. If you use this framework, you too can build an engaged community that will last.