This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Linda Esterline's avatar
Linda Esterline
5h

This is great! I was recently downsized, for the first time in my life. It has been 3 weeks and I am still working on retraining my brain to not let negative thoughts in. If they do get in, I need to refute them with positives. Thank you for sharing and helping me towards that end.

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Pamela | Money, Mindset & Life's avatar
Pamela | Money, Mindset & Life
4h

Exactly! As a financial coach, the first thing I work on with clients is their thinking. So many people think they cannot be successful financially or don't deserve to be. Says who? Just them. Once they see the possibility of change, the actions are so much easier.

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