When I first started putting myself out there publicly, it felt paralyzing.

Every post was a battle. My internal monologue was a relentless loop of self-doubt: What if no one cares?

What if they think I’m an idiot?

What if I fail?

That loop was so loud, so convincing, that it became my reality for awhile. The fear wasn’t just emotional; it was a physical weight. Heavy, sticky, and hard to move through.

And the more I told myself how hard it was, the harder it became.

Publishing my first Substack essay and releasing my first Instagram reel took more courage than almost anything I’d done in my career. Not because the writing was risky, because being seen was. Putting your name on your ideas, your beliefs, your unfinished thoughts, that's exposure. An act of courage. And my brain fought me every step of the way.

The Story You Tell Becomes the Life You Live

This is the paradox of the human mind: we are the architects of the very prisons we live in.

We tell ourselves a story, and then our brain, the most powerful supercomputer on the planet, gets to work proving that story true.

If you constantly tell yourself something is hard, your brain will find the evidence. If you constantly think negatively, your world will be shaded in negativity.

But the reverse is also true.

And that is the most powerful realization I’ve ever had.

The Science of a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

This isn’t just mindset fluff. This is neuroscience.

The concept is called neuroplasticity, the brain’s remarkable ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections throughout life. As Harvard Health puts it, your brain can change its own structure and function in response to your thoughts and experiences.

Your thoughts don’t just reflect reality.

They shape it.

Think of your brain as a forest. A thought is a path. The first time you have a thought, it’s like walking through thick brush, it takes effort. But if you walk that same path every day, you wear it down. The path clears. It becomes easier. Faster. Automatic.

Eventually, it becomes the default route. Your brain, wired for efficiency, will always choose the path of least resistance.

This is why negative thought patterns feel so automatic. It’s not truth, it’s repetition.

Scientific researchers found that even your internal self-talk changes your brain’s wiring. The stories you tell yourself are literally shaping the physical matter of your brain.

As the Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman wrote in one of my favorite books, “Thinking, Fast and Slow”:

“A reliable way to make people believe in falsehoods is frequent repetition, because familiarity is not easily distinguished from truth”.

That includes the falsehoods you tell yourself.

Why This Is a Leadership Conversation

Here’s what most leadership books won’t tell you: the quality of your leadership is determined by the quality of your internal dialogue.

Every great leader I’ve studied, and worked with, has had to confront the voice in their head that says you’re not ready, you’re not enough, who are you to lead?

The difference between the leaders who break through and the ones who plateau isn’t talent, strategy, or connections. It’s their relationship with their own mind.

A leader who thinks “I’m not ready” will hesitate.

A leader who thinks “conflict is dangerous” will avoid hard conversations.

A leader who thinks “I need to be liked” will lead from fear, not conviction.

As Brené Brown writes in Dare to Lead,

“You can choose courage, or you can choose comfort, but you cannot choose both”.

The first place you choose courage is inside your own head. Before you can lead others through uncertainty, you have to lead yourself through the noise of your own doubt.

That’s where leadership begins, not in the boardroom, but in the space between your thoughts.

Training the Muscle

If your brain is a muscle, how do you train it?

The same way you train your body: with intention, with repetition, and with a willingness to endure discomfort.

When you go to the gym for the first time, lifting the weights feels hard. Your muscles are weak, the movements are unfamiliar. But the more you do it, the stronger you get. The movements become second nature. You are literally breaking down muscle fibers and rebuilding them stronger.

Training your brain works the same way. The first time you choose a positive thought over a negative one, it will feel unnatural. It will feel like a lie. Your brain will want to revert to the well-worn path of negativity. But every time you consciously choose the new path, you are laying down a new neural track. You are, in a very real sense, building a new brain.

This is the foundation of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), one of the most validated and effective forms of psychotherapy. It’s the practice of identifying, challenging, and reframing destructive thought patterns.

5 Ways to Start Your Mental Workout

1. Become the Watcher.

You are not your thoughts; you are the observer of your thoughts. The first step is to simply notice the loop. When you feel a surge of anxiety or self-doubt, don’t fight it. Just name it. “Ah, there’s that story again. The ‘I’m not good enough’ story.”

This act of observation creates a space between you and the thought. In that space lies your power. I still go through this when I post, and I have to actively catch myself and retrain my brain when this feeling comes up.

2. Question Everything.

Your negative thoughts are not facts. They are suggestions. And you don’t have to accept every suggestion your brain makes. When a negative thought arises, challenge it.

Ask for evidence. “Is it really true that I’m going to fail? Or is that just a feeling?” As Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck’s research on mindset has shown, simply believing you can improve has a profound impact on your ability to do so.

3. Choose Your Inputs.

Your brain builds its world from the information you feed it. If you consume a constant diet of outrage, fear, and negativity, you are providing the raw materials for a negative mind.

Unfollow the accounts that make you feel anxious. Mute the people who thrive on drama and toxicity. Read books that expand your thinking. Listen to podcasts that inspire you. Your information diet is as important as your food diet.

4. Find Your Proof.

Your brain loves evidence. So give it some. When you do something well, acknowledge it. When you have a small win, celebrate it. Keep a “brag file” of your accomplishments. The more you focus on the good, the more good you will see. You are training your brain to scan for the positive, not the negative.

5. Lead Yourself First.

Before you can lead anyone else, you have to lead the conversation in your own head. Every morning, before you check your email or open social media, ask yourself: What story am I telling myself today? Is it true? Is it useful? Is it the story of the leader I want to be?

This is the daily practice of courageous leadership. It doesn't require a title, a team, or a stage. It requires honesty with yourself and that is the hardest kind of courage there is.

The Courage to Think Differently

This isn’t about toxic positivity. It’s about awareness.

Your thoughts are shaping your reality, whether you’re paying attention or not. It’s about taking the wheel of your own mind and deciding where you want to go, instead of letting your old, automatic patterns drive you in circles.

In a world that is louder, faster, and more chaotic than ever, a world flooded with noise, misinformation, and other people’s opinions about how you should live, the ability to control your own thought patterns isn’t just a personal development skill. It’s a leadership imperative. It’s the foundation of every courageous decision you’ll ever make.

Because here’s what I’ve learned: when I started to think positive and focus on the good, good things started to happen. Not because the universe rearranged itself. But because I did. I stopped waiting for permission. I stopped telling myself the story of why it was too hard. I started telling myself a different story, one rooted in courage, in possibility, in the belief that I had something worth saying.

And then I finally hit publish, and I’m so glad I did.

It’s the hardest work you’ll ever do. And it’s the only work that matters.

With Courage,

Maryam