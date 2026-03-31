This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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The Next Chapter Letter's avatar
The Next Chapter Letter
5d

This is very inspiring. It gives me hope that people will be able to get jobs in the future, by leaning into their whole selves. Thank you.

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
Neil Jain's avatar
Neil Jain
6d

"Hiring today isn’t driven by courage. It’s paralyzed by fear. Fear of making the wrong hire. Fear of someone not “fitting in.” Fear of risk." this is spot on, and it applies across industries. In product I see this all the time, job descriptions are prime examples of this. Appreciate this post!

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
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