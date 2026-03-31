A few years ago, I was interviewing for a senior marketing role at a major Hollywood studio.

I was excited. The role leaned into my strengths: marketing strategy. I had spent my career developing both sides of my brain, moving between strategy and execution, creative and operations, building campaigns from idea to delivery. In many ways, this role was only asking for part of what I knew how to do.

That should have made it easy.

My first, and last, interview was with a senior executive recruiter. The conversation was straightforward, almost mechanical. She wasn’t trying to understand how I thought. She was trying to see if I fit into a specific box based on my past experience.

At the end of the call, she paused.

“I don’t know what to do with you,” she said. “You have great experience, and your resume is impressive. But at our company, we hire specialists. People who are really, really good at one thing. You sound like a generalist.”

She said “generalist” like it was a diagnosis!

I didn’t get the job.

For a while, her words stayed with me. I kept turning them over in my head, wondering if I had made a mistake. Was my breadth a liability? Should I have chosen a narrower path? Should I have optimized for one lane instead of building across many?

Now, I see that moment differently.

That comment was not a reflection of my limitations. It was a reflection of a system that is already starting to break.

The system is still hiring for a world that no longer exists

The industrial model of work rewarded specialization. It needed people who could repeat the same task with precision, over and over again, inside stable systems.

But we are no longer operating in a stable system.

The old rules are broken. The myopic view of recruiting, the obsession with checking boxes, the fear of the person who doesn’t fit neatly into a pre-defined role, these are the last gasps of a dying model.

Hiring today isn’t driven by courage. It’s paralyzed by fear. Fear of making the wrong hire. Fear of someone not “fitting in.” Fear of risk.

As I wrote about in a previous essay, “Hire For Hunger, Not Just Resumes”, many companies default to checklists.

Where did you go to school? Do you have an MBA?

Have you done this exact job before?

Can you replicate what already exists?

But checklists do not build great teams. They build identical ones.

And identical teams do not create new outcomes.

The very traits that matter most now, adaptability, ownership, resilience, are the ones the system struggles to measure. They don’t show up in a mechanical interview built around boxes.

We say we want builders and problem-solvers.

But we continue to reward people who look safe on paper.

The shift is already happening

This is not theoretical, the data is already here.

The very idea of a stable, linear career path is being dismantled by AI and the relentless pace of technological change. The World Economic Forum’s 2025 Future of Jobs Report predicts that 39% of core skills will be disrupted by 2030. Think about that. In less than four years, nearly half of what we consider essential skills today could be obsolete.

The International Monetary Fund estimates that nearly 40% of jobs worldwide are exposed to AI-driven disruption.

And according to PwC’s 2025 Global AI Jobs Barometer, which analyzed nearly a billion job ads, the skills required for AI-exposed jobs are now changing 66% faster than for other jobs. Just last year, that number was 25%.

That number alone should stop you. The pace of change is accelerating.

At the same time, Ryan Roslansky, the CEO of LinkedIn, states in a recent interview while promoting his new book, “Open to Work: How to Get Ahead in the Age of AI”:

“Most of us define our work by our titles. But it’s the wrong framing. Everybody’s job is a set of skills and tasks.”

And when you break it down, you can start to see which of those skills and tasks AI can most likely automate, and which it can’t.

Which means the more narrowly your value is defined, the easier it is to replace.

Specialists are optimized for efficiency. The future is not.

AI is exceptionally good at structured, repeatable work.

It can analyze data.

It can draft content.

It can process information at scale.

The financial analyst who only builds models, the brand manager who only writes creative briefs, the lawyer who only does document review, these are tasks, and they are being automated.

Futurist Sinéad Bovell notes,

“AI can already do many of the tasks a junior hire would have been assigned: basic writing, data entry, analysis, marketing copy, even a first draft of a legal brief.”

The International Monetary Fund has found that entry-level jobs are among the most exposed, with early evidence showing reduced hiring in some categories due to generative AI.

So the question becomes very simple.

If a machine can do the task, what is left for the human?

The answer is not deeper specialization.

It is range.

Why generalists win in a world that keeps changing

In his book “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World,” David Epstein, makes a powerful distinction between predictable (“kind”) environments and unpredictable (“wicked”) ones.

Predictable environments reward repetition. Clear rules. Stable patterns.

Unpredictable environments reward adaptability. Judgment. The ability to connect ideas across disciplines.

We are no longer in a predictable environment.

AI, globalization, and the speed of technological change have turned work into something far more complex and fluid. The rules shift constantly. The playbook does not hold.

This is what Epstein calls a “wicked” environment.

And in a wicked environment, the advantage goes to the person who can learn quickly, think laterally, and move between domains without losing clarity.

The future belongs to the person who can do ten things well enough to see the patterns no one else can. It belongs to the entrepreneur, the creator, the problem-solver—the generalist.

The thing I was told was a weakness is now the edge.

That recruiter saw my ability to both strategize and execute as a weakness. She saw range as dilution. In the world we are entering, it’s a superpower.

Sinéad Bovell, who recently appeared on Oprah’s podcast to discuss AI and the future of work, calls this the beginning of the “Independence Era”, a world where career ladders shrink, the shelf life of skills shortens, and the very idea of a “career” evolves.

As she puts it:

“Even if you don’t see yourself as an entrepreneur, you will soon have to think like one. The traditional career model — education, internship, job, career ladder — is breaking. If it isn't broken already."

So what do you do with this?

If the old model is fading, the question is no longer whether this shift is happening.

It is whether you are adapting to it.

How do you build range in a world that still rewards narrow titles?

How do you re-tool your career and position yourself when the system has not caught up to reality?

How do you cultivate the skills and mindset of a generalist to thrive in the age of AI?

I’m going to answer that.

In Part 2, I’ll share The Generalist’s Playbook, a practical framework for building a career that can evolve as fast as the world around it, on Thursday, April 2.

Make sure you’re here.

With Courage,



Maryam