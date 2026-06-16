This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Next 30, Your Terms's avatar
Next 30, Your Terms
6h

I think one of the hardest parts of midlife is realizing how many identities were temporary assignments that we mistook for permanent definitions.

The executive.The wife.The mother.The caregiver.

We wear them for so long they start to feel like who we are.

Then life changes, and we’re left asking a question we never expected to face:

Who am I when the role changes?

What I loved about this piece is the reminder that identity is not something we find once. It’s something we revise as life revises us.Sometimes the next chapter doesn’t begin when we discover ourselves.It begins when we stop introducing ourselves by a role we’ve already outgrown.

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Emmie's avatar
Emmie
1d

This is so, so hard. I have dreaded the. "What do you do?" question for the same reasons. I don't put myself in situations where I would need to answer that question very often, though. I have often wondered what I would say, though. I think that I would say, My name is Emmie, and I am a mom and a writer who is trying to figure out the next chapter in her story."

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