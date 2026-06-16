When I was laid off from my executive role, the hardest part wasn’t the loss of the paycheck, or the sudden emptiness of my calendar. It wasn’t even the anxiety of figuring out what came next.

The hardest part was figuring out how to introduce myself.

This is something people don’t really talk about. Who am I again?

For most of my career, my identity was completely wrapped up in the brands I worked for. I was Maryam from Disney. Maryam from Paramount. Maryam from CBS. The corporate logo was a shield I carried into every room. It signaled competence, authority, and belonging. It did the heavy lifting of explaining who I was before I even opened my mouth, and for an introverted extrovert, this was helpful for me.

And then, suddenly, the shield was gone.

I remember standing at a networking event after my layoff, gripping a wine glass I wasn’t drinking.

My hands were sweaty. My heart was racing. My inner monologue on repeat: Please don't ask me what I do. Please don't ask me what I do. Please don't ask me what I do.

Someone always does. It is the most basic question in the American social script: “So, what do you do?”

And in that moment, the ground beneath me shifted. Because I didn’t have an answer. Not one that felt true. Not one that didn’t come with a corporate logo I no longer carried. I was supposed to be out networking, and instead I was avoiding it, because I loathed telling people who I was while I was still figuring that out for myself.

I opened my mouth. What came out was apologetic. Uncertain. A half-sentence about being in transition, about figuring things out. My voice got smaller. My shoulders curled inward. I watched their eyes glaze over. They were already mentally walking away, looking for someone with a title that made sense.

And I realized: without the shield, I was invisible.

That’s when the panic really set in. Because it wasn’t just about the job. It was about who I was without it.

The Psychology of Enmeshment

Psychologists have a word for this. They call it enmeshment, a state where the boundaries between your sense of self and your career become so blurred that they are indistinguishable. When your identity is over-indexed on your job, losing that job triggers a grief response that mirrors the loss of a loved one.

Work provides us with time structure, purpose, and social interaction. But more than anything, it provides us with an identity. Research has found that the people who cope best with job loss are the ones who view work as less central to who they are.

I was not one of those people.

I had spent my entire adult life building a narrative that said my worth was tied to my output, my title, and the prestige of the rooms I was allowed to enter. As an immigrant woman, every one of those rooms was an invitation to crack the glass ceiling. I didn’t just feel like I was letting myself down, I felt like I was letting down an entire generation of immigrants who never got the chance to be in those rooms at all. Shedding that identity was one of the most painful, disorienting experiences of my life.

But it was also the most freeing.

The Science of the Story

We like to think of our identity as a fixed trait, something solid and unchanging, like our height or our eye color. But the science tells a very different story.

Dr. Dan McAdams, a psychology professor at Northwestern University, pioneered what is known as Narrative Identity Theory. His research suggests that our identity is not a fixed thing at all. Instead, it is an internalized, evolving story that we construct to make sense of our lives. We are the authors of our own novel, complete with scenes, characters, plots, and themes.

The problem is that many of us let other people write the plot.

We adopt the narratives handed to us by our parents, our culture, and our corporate employers. We tell ourselves stories like: I am only valuable if I am productive. I cannot leave this job because I will lose my status. I am too old to start over. I am not the kind of person who takes risks.

We repeat these stories so often that they harden into facts.

But if identity is just a story, that means it can be edited.

Dr. Timothy Wilson, a psychologist at the University of Virginia, calls this process “story editing.” His research shows that making small, deliberate redirects in how we interpret our experiences can lead to lasting psychological change. When we change the narrative, we change the behavior.

Similarly, Dr. James Pennebaker at the University of Texas has spent decades studying the power of expressive writing. He found that the simple act of writing down our experiences, forcing ourselves to construct a narrative out of chaos, measurably improves both our mental and physical health.

We heal by taking control of the pen.

Auditing Your Life

Shedding my corporate identity forced me to do a life audit. I had to sit in the quiet and look at the stories I had been telling myself for a decade.

I realized that the narrative I had built, the one where I was a high-powered executive who could handle any amount of stress, was actually killing me. It was the story that led to my heart attack at 42.

Rewriting that narrative didn’t happen overnight. It required a deliberate, daily practice of uncoupling my worth from my work.

I had to learn to introduce myself simply as Maryam. A mother. A writer. A builder. A woman figuring it out, and doing things that make me happy.

I had to learn that the corporate logo behind me was never the thing that made me valuable. The value was always in my own mind, my own voice, and my own resilience. The logo just happened to be renting it for a while.

Taking the Pen Back

If you are in a season of transition right now, whether you were laid off, whether you walked away, or whether you are just sitting at your desk feeling a quiet, gnawing sense that the story you are living no longer fits, I want to offer you this:

You are allowed to rewrite the narrative.

You are allowed to decide that the title you spent twenty years chasing is no longer the title you want. You are allowed to decide that your peace is more important than your prestige. You are allowed to introduce yourself to the world in a completely new way.

The hardest part is letting go of the identity you spent your life building. It feels like stepping off a ledge.

But what I have found, on the other side of that ledge, is a profound sense of quiet. When you stop trying to uphold a narrative that was written by a corporation, you finally have the space to write your own.

You are not your job. You are not your title. You are the author.

Take the pen back.

If You’re Standing at That Networking Event Right Now

If you’re feeling that panic, that moment of “who am I without my title?”, here are some things that helped me get through it:

1. Have a New Answer Ready

Don’t wait until someone asks. Write it down. Practice it out loud until it feels natural. Your answer doesn’t need a corporate logo anymore. Mine became: 'I'm a writer and a builder. I spent twenty years in entertainment marketing, and now I'm creating my own thing.”

Notice: no apology. No “I’m in transition” energy. Just what’s true.

2. Ask Questions Instead

The best networkers aren’t the ones talking about themselves. They’re the ones asking about other people. Flip the script. When someone asks what you do, answer briefly, then turn it around: “What about you? What brought you here?” Most people would rather talk about themselves anyway. You get to breathe. They get to feel heard.

3. Reframe Your Introduction Around Impact, Not Title

Instead of “I was VP of Marketing Strategy at Paramount” try: “I spent a decade building campaigns for brands that reached millions of people. Now I’m using those skills to help creators build their own platforms.”

Same experience. Completely different energy. You’re evolving.

4. Own the Transition

The most attractive energy isn’t confidence in your old identity. It’s courage in building a new one. When you say, “I’m figuring out what’s next and I’m excited about it,” people feel that. That’s real. That’s powerful. That’s the story people actually want to be part of.

5. Remember: You’re Not the Only One

455,000 women exited the workforce in the first eight months of 2025. Millions more are quietly questioning if their titles still fit. You’re not alone in this moment. And everyone who’s ever built something meaningful started exactly where you are right now.

You Are the Author.

The pen is in your hand.

What narrative have you been telling yourself for years that you are trying to rewrite right now? How do you introduce yourself when you aren’t using your job title?

I want to hear your story. Introduce yourself in the comments. I can’t wait to meet you.



With Courage,

Maryam