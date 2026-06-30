This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Lauer's avatar
Lauer
1d

Thanks for this.

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
LOVAFUL / the power of you's avatar
LOVAFUL / the power of you
7h

I'm new to your page but loving it. I actually wrote on a similar thought this week. Our "identities" are continuously in motion. As we grow, they grow. Sometimes we're trying to catch up to ourselves and other times we're trying to catch everyone else up! https://lovaful.substack.com/p/the-changing-nature-of-identity?r=5ya642

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