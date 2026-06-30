There’s something no one tells you about reinvention.

They show you the after. The clarity. The brand. The revenue. The “how I built this from nothing” moment. They show you the person who figured it out.

They don’t show you the silence before it worked.

The months, sometimes years, of being career confused. The mornings where you woke up and genuinely didn’t know what you were building or why. The conversations where someone asked “so what do you do now?” and you fumbled through an answer that didn’t feel true yet. The identity crisis that no amount of journaling or morning routines could fix.

Watching other people have it all figured out, and asking yourself: why not me? What’s stopping me from starting?

That silence? That confusion? That’s the reinvention tax. And almost everyone who is rebuilding right now is paying it, most likely quietly.

The 5-Year Identity Lag

I get really obsessed with research. I'm constantly asking why we think, behave, react, or stay silent in any given moment. Here's what I found that changed how I understand personality psychology and reinvention.

A 2022 meta-analysis published in Psychological Bulletin shows that our personality traits demonstrate meaningful, measurable change over five-year intervals. Not overnight. Over five years!

The Bureau of Labor Statistics tells us the average person changes careers three to seven times during their working lifetime, with average job tenure hovering around four years. Which means roughly every five years, most of us are in some form of transition, whether we chose it or not.

But here's what's fascinating: our identity updates slower than our life does.

Dan McAdams, a psychologist who developed Narrative Identity Theory, says we are the stories we tell about ourselves. We construct an internalized, evolving life story to make sense of who we are, integrating our past and our imagined future into one coherent narrative.

When life changes faster than we can update that story, we experience what therapists are now calling “identity lag”, the delay between external change and the internal updating of our self-concept.

You might already be doing the new thing. You might already be building the new life. But you’re still telling yourself the old story. You’re still introducing yourself with the old title. You’re still measuring yourself against the old metrics. You’re still grieving the old version of you, even if you chose to leave her behind.

That lag? It’s not a failure. It’s how the brain works. Our identities are built around consistency and predictable patterns. When an external circumstance shifts quickly, our internal system hasn’t had a chance to catch up. It feels like grief or imposter syndrome. Like you’re doing everything right and nothing is clicking.

And it’s completely normal.

The Silence Before It Worked

In this era of building in public and everyone becoming a creator, we’ve created a culture that only celebrates the arrival. The multi-million dollar launches. The 100K followers. The sold-out event. The bestseller badge or list.

But nobody is talking about the silence before it worked.

Herminia Ibarra, a professor at London Business School, wrote a book called Working Identity that changed how I think about career reinvention. Her research shows that reinvention is not a single epiphany. It’s not a moment of clarity followed by a straight line to success. It’s messy. It’s iterative. It requires a “liminal period”, a time when you’re between identities, testing possible selves, and nothing feels solid.

She found that identity change lags behind behavioral change. You might already be acting like the new version of yourself, writing, creating, building. But internally, you still feel like the person who got laid off. The person who lost the title. The person who doesn't belong in this new space yet.

I lived this. Eighteen months ago, I was career confused. Not a little confused. Deeply, existentially confused. I was trying to reconcile everything I had lost and figure out how to bridge the gap between where I stood and where I wanted to go. It felt like an impossible mountain. I felt my dreams were too big. That I was delulu.

And it wasn’t a quick process. There was no overnight clarity. There was no single podcast episode or book that unlocked it for me. It was slow and uncomfortable. It was full of false starts and experiments that didn’t work and moments where I genuinely didn’t know if any of this was going to amount to anything.

I was clear about the destination. I had vision and dreams. They just seemed so far out of reach and I didn’t know how to get there or where to even start.

The Tax I Paid

I want to be specific about what the reinvention tax actually cost me. Because I think when we name it, it loses some of its power.

I had to shed my old identity. Twenty years as an entertainment marketing executive that was who I was. That was how I introduced myself. That was the story I told. And when it was gone, I didn’t know who I was without it.

I had to reclaim a new one. Not find it, reclaim it. Because it was always there. I just couldn't see it when I was buried under someone else's brand. What's interesting about the process is that you have to learn how to turn your expertise and experience into something without the title.

I had to be okay with not being okay for a while. For someone who is a Type A, eldest daughter, hyper-functioning child of immigrant entrepreneurs, that was the hardest part. I had to learn to not be in control. To trust the silence. To trust the process. To be okay with the mess.

I had to experiment. I had to put myself out there before I felt ready. I had to try things that didn’t work. I had to write essays that nobody read. I had to post content that flopped. I had to sit with the discomfort of being a beginner again at 42 years old.

And I had to ask for help.

Asking for Help Is Not Failure

This is the one that gets me. Because we treat asking for help like it’s an admission of defeat. Especially in American culture. Especially for women. Especially for immigrants and first-generation professionals who were raised to believe that self-sufficiency is survival.

But asking for help is not failure. It’s intelligence and humility. It’s the recognition that you cannot build anything meaningful alone.

I asked for help. I asked people to read my writing, for introductions, for advice from people further along than me. I asked my community to show up for me, and most people did. I will never forget their kindness, and I will continue to carry that forward as other people in my network ask for guidance navigating their own messy reinvention.

The reinvention tax includes swallowing your pride and admitting you don’t have it figured out. It includes saying “I need support” when every fiber of your being wants to say “I’m fine.”

We need to change this. We need to normalize asking for help as a sign of strength, not weakness. Because the people who build the fastest are never the ones doing it alone. They're the ones who build a village around them.

I spoke at length about this on a podcast I was recently on on Substack called We Made This Political Podcast. Full link to the episode is below.

Where I Am Now

I am now in a season of rebuilding with clarity and vision. I know what I’m working toward and what I’m building.

But it wasn’t always like this, and I need you to hear that if you are in it.

The clarity didn’t come first. The confusion came first. The silence came first. The identity lag came first. The tax came first.

If you’re in that season right now, the season of being career confused, of not knowing what you’re building, of feeling like everyone else has it figured out and you’re the only one still fumbling, I want you to give yourself grace.

You are paying the tax.

And the tax is temporary. But what you’re building on the other side of it? That compounds forever.

The Story You Tell Yourself

McAdams’ research says something that I keep coming back to: we don’t just have life stories. We ARE our life stories. The narrative we construct about who we are shapes what we believe is possible.

So if you’re still telling yourself the old story, “I’m the person who got laid off,” “I’m the person who failed,” “I’m the person who doesn’t know what they’re doing”, your identity will stay stuck there. Even if your life has already moved forward.

The work of reinvention isn’t just building the new thing. It’s rewriting the story you tell yourself about who you are. It’s updating the narrative to match the life you’re actually living.

That’s what I had to do. I had to stop saying “I used to be a marketing executive” and start saying “I’m a writer, creator and a builder.” I had to stop introducing myself through my past and start introducing myself through my future. This is easier said than done. I still struggle with it depending on what circles I’m in.

It feels fake at first. But Ibarra's research says that's exactly how it works. You try on the new identity before it feels real. You act your way into a new way of being, and eventually, the story catches up.

Give Yourself the Five Years

Here’s what I want to leave you with.

If the research says we change meaningfully every five years, then give yourself the five years. Stop expecting the reinvention to happen in a quarter. Stop comparing your month three to someone else’s year seven.

The reinvention tax is real. The identity lag is real. But so is the other side of it.

You are not career confused forever. You are career confused right now. And “right now” is not your permanent address. It’s a season. Honor it. Learn from it. And keep going.

Because courage compounds. Even in the silence.

With Courage,

Maryam

P.S. One of the things I'm really proud of is that I knew it was important to give back in this next season of my life. I joined the Board of Directors for Waterwell, an Obie Award-winning nonprofit that uses art to address society's most complex issues. Their recent collaboration with the Dignity Not Detention Coalition helped pass legislation. If you're in a position to support organizations making real impact through art, we are raising funds for our spring campaign. Every bit helps.

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