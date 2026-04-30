Storytelling is the last competitive advantage we have left.

AI can generate content at light speed. It can assemble ideas, mirror your tone, approximate your style. But it cannot do the one thing that actually makes people lean in:

It cannot replicate lived human experience.

It cannot extract the nuance of your specific career and turn it into a compelling arc.

It cannot tell your story.

And yet, most of us are terrible at telling our own.

Every executive, founder, and creative I know, brilliant people, people who build multi-million-dollar strategies, scale startups, manage crises that would break most, freezes the moment you ask them to explain what they actually do. They default to job titles. They list credentials. They sound like everyone else.

This is the Narrative Gap: the space between what you actually do and the story that makes people lean in.

And right now, in a world drowning in AI-generated sameness, closing that gap is the most important career move you can make.

The Cast Study: Me

I know how hard this is because I lived it.

For twenty years, I pitched campaigns for the biggest media companies and brands in the world. I could walk into a room and sell a million-dollar vision without breaking a sweat.

I’ve been selling since I was six years old. I grew up in a family of immigrant entrepreneurs, and being a sales person was inherited. It was instinct. I grew up believing I could sell anything to anyone. Except myself.

When it came to me, I was paralyzed.

When I was laid off from a big corporate role, I realized something unsettling: I couldn’t explain my own value, even though I had accomplished so much.

I didn’t know what my narrative arc was. I just listed my accomplishments and realized no one cared. I had too many interests, and I didn’t want to be boxed into one niche. I wanted to talk about leadership and Hollywood and motherhood and courage and the creator economy, and I thought that complexity was a liability. I hired career coaches, recruiters, resume editors, and went to therapy.

It took me months to realize: my complexity wasn’t the problem. The absence of a narrative was.

My superpower wasn’t a specific marketing tactic. It was the ability to think critically, hold nuance, and have the courage to say the hard thing out loud. The capacity to function in both the left and right brain. To see the big picture and translate it into something simple. To understand both narrative and business. That’s the lens.

Not a lot of people can do that. Once I stopped trying to pick a lane, and started owning the lens, everything changed.

This newsletter didn’t grow because I picked a niche. I know a lot of social media experts will tell you to pick one niche, and that works for a lot of people. But for me, it happened because I closed the Narrative Gap and I fully embraced all of my complexities. The world is not black and white, and neither am I, and that is my brand.

The Era of the Founder-Creator

We are living through a fundamental shift in how professional credibility works. The fastest-growing companies aren’t winning because of bigger ad budgets, they’re winning because their people are talking. Every founder is trying to become a creator. Every executive is trying to build their visibility.

And the people who will win in that world aren’t the ones with the best AI tools. Well, AI will definitely help with process, systems, and automated tasks, so I take that back a little bit. But, what will differentiate them is that they are the ones who have something only they can say.

In the U.S. alone, over 45 million people now identify as professional content creators. The fastest-growing segment isn't Gen Z influencers, it's executives and founders, or what industry analysts are calling the “creator middle class”. And 77% of B2B buyers say they are more likely to purchase from a company whose executives are active on social media.

This isn’t a trend. It’s how trust is built now.

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The Framework: Context, Conflict, Courage

Most people try to close the gap by listing their credentials. Like I did when I first starting job hunting again.



“I have 15 years of experience in B2B SaaS.”

“I am an award-winning marketing executive.”

Credentials prove you can do the job. They don’t make anyone feel anything, or lean in. Stories do. That’s why I hate resumes. They don’t tell stories. I’ve looked at thousands of resumes over my career and guess what, most of them sound exactly the same.

To close the Narrative Gap, you need to stop pitching your resume and start pitching your perspective. Here’s the three-part framework I use — and that I used on myself: Context, Conflict, and Courage.