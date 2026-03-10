This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Catherine Hamilton's avatar
Catherine Hamilton
5d

I agree 💯!!!

There is so much that shows up on my feed either in the news or on social media and I think to myself?

Is this really true?

Did this really happen?

Did this individual truly say these exact words?

Or…

Is this AI generated?

Quite honestly…

I don’t know what I can trust that’s on the news or social media anymore.

Does anyone else feel this way?

If so, what are the top three things you would do to educate yourself immediately?

Thank you!

Catherine Hamilton

The Cashmere Coast

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Phil's avatar
Phil
5d

That 'who benefits?' step alone is huge. I will say, your not too far off Doctrine for Information Warfare.

US FM 3-13 Info Ops speaks to the shaping of perceptions pre-event via themes/frames.

US FM 3-13.1 PsyOps is about countering enemy narratives with truth/evidence, though the lies will arrive faster than truth. And it is a struggle.

Look, they're dry reading, I get it, but its interesting to see tactics and procedures being implemented quite freely as of late.

May I do a bit of shameless promotion? I write about this and try to blend policy, science, doctrine into one. I say I try as I'm slow to figure out this game of Substack. https://substack.com/@thedisinformationobserver

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