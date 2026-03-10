A few weeks ago, a video went viral. Iranian missiles, streaking across a night sky, slamming into Tel Aviv. Buildings crumbling. Smoke rising. Millions of views.

There was only one problem. It wasn’t real.

It was generated by AI in minutes. Shared tens of thousands of times. Amplified by algorithms designed to reward engagement, not truth. And by the time anyone fact-checked it, it was too late. The narrative had already taken hold. The emotion was already locked in.

This is the world we live in now.

Not a world where the truth is hard to find. A world where the truth is drowning, buried under a flood of fabricated images, manipulated videos, and synthetic realities so convincing even AI systems struggle to identify them.

At one point, users even asked X’s own AI chatbot, Grok, to verify a viral fake video.

It confidently said it was real.

The machines are lying to us.

And worse, we’re believing them.

We Are in an Information War

Let me be very clear about something: this is not a metaphor.

We are in an active information war. The battlefield isn’t just a country or a border. It’s your phone. Your feed. Your mind.

In the weeks following the US-Israeli war with Iran, BBC Verify documented an unprecedented wave of AI-generated misinformation: fake satellite images, fabricated videos of cities burning, manipulated photos of military strikes. Collectively, these fakes amassed hundreds of millions of views.

Henry Ajder, a leading generative AI expert, put it plainly: “We have never seen these tools so available, so easy and so cheap to use”.

Creating convincing propaganda used to require governments, studios, and budgets.

Now it requires a laptop and an internet connection.

Which raises a dangerous question:

When anyone can manufacture reality…

Who do you trust?

That question is no longer philosophical. It’s survival.

The Liar’s Dividend

Here’s where it gets truly insidious.

There is a concept researchers call the Liar’s Dividend. And once you understand it, you start to see it everywhere.

The idea is simple:

When fake content becomes common, bad actors gain the ability to dismiss real evidence as fake.

In other words, the existence of AI-generated media doesn’t just spread misinformation. It destroys the credibility of real information too. The dividend, the benefit, goes to whoever has the most to hide.

We’ve already seen this play out.

During the January 2026 protests in Iran, regime-linked accounts seized on visible AI artifacts in some images to discredit all footage of the protests. One account, itself using a visibly AI-generated profile photo, called everything “AI slop” and “Zionist fabrication”. Another account, posing as an opposition group, posted a manipulated video with dubbed chants, then exposed its own video as fake. Regime accounts immediately amplified this to discredit all protest documentation. Within hours, state-aligned media outlets used that exposure as “proof” that the entire protest movement was staged.

Read that again. They created the lie. Then they exposed the lie. Then they used the lie to discredit the truth.

Researcher Mahsa Alimardani calls this “epistemic fog”, a state where “even without deception, people operating in good faith, trying to verify what they have seen, cannot know what is representative”.

And when people stop trying to find the truth…

Power wins.

Groupthink on Steroids — The Sequel

Last year I wrote an essay called “We’ve Become A Society of Groupthink On Steroids”. I argued how echo chambers, algorithms, and comfort culture are killing our courage to think for ourselves.

Everything I wrote then has only accelerated.

Because the same psychological forces that drive groupthink, belonging, certainty, emotional validation, are the exact forces misinformation exploits.

Here’s what I said:

“Consensus used to mean we all agreed. Now it means we all agreed to stop asking questions.”

That was about social media tribalism. But now? Now the questions aren’t just about opinions. They’re about reality itself.

We are a society of groupthink on steroids, and the steroids just got an AI upgrade.

AI propaganda doesn’t work because people are stupid. It works because it feels true. And when information feels true, most people stop verifying it.

The same muscles I talked about in that piece, questioning, staying curious, following people you disagree with, are now the exact muscles you need to survive an information war.

The People Who Avoid Discomfort Are the Least Equipped for This Moment

Here’s the uncomfortable truth.

The people most vulnerable to misinformation are not the unintelligent. They are the comfortable. The ones who have spent years curating feeds that confirm what they already believe. The ones who block instead of debate. Who unfollow instead of question. Who mistake the absence of friction for the presence of truth.

I’ve said this before, and I believe it more than ever:

I want to follow people I disagree with.

Not because I enjoy conflict. Because it keeps my thinking sharp. It educates me. It forces me to test what I believe against something other than my own reflection.

The people who can’t sit with discomfort, who leave the room, change the subject, mute the dissenter, avoid having the hard conversation, are the most susceptible to manipulation. Because they’ve never built the muscle to question what feels true.

And in an information war, feeling true is exactly how the lies get in.

Every piece of misinformation you accept without questioning doesn’t just misinform you once. It compounds. It shapes the lens through which you see the next piece. And the next. Until your entire worldview is built on a foundation you never verified.

The Trust Collapse

At the same time misinformation is exploding, trust in traditional media is collapsing.

Gallup reported in October 2025 that trust in mass media in the United States hit a historic low:

Only 28% express a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in newspapers, television, and radio.

In the 1970s, that number was 68-72%.

Among Republicans, it’s now 8%, single digits for the first time in history .

Pew Research found that 67% of Americans believe fake news causes “a great deal of confusion”.

Here’s the paradox: we trust media less than ever, while consuming more content than ever. We’ve replaced institutional trust with algorithmic trust. We don’t believe CNN or Fox, but we believe whatever our feed serves us at 11 p.m., because it feels like we chose it.

We didn’t. The algorithm did. And the algorithm doesn’t care about truth. It cares about time-on-screen.

Be Your Own Investigative Journalist

So what do we do?

We stop being passive consumers and start being active investigators. We treat every piece of content, every headline, every image, every video, the way a journalist would: with skepticism, rigor, and a commitment to verification.

Media literacy is the new survival skill.

Here’s your tactical playbook:

1. Never Read Just the Headline

Headlines are designed to trigger emotion, not convey truth. They’re optimized for clicks. Read the full article. Check who wrote it. Check when it was published. Check if the headline actually matches the content, you’d be shocked how often it doesn’t.

2. Verify the Source

Ask simple questions:

Who published this?

What is their track record?

Is this a credible organization or an anonymous account?

Use tools like AllSides.com to check media bias ratings. Cross-reference with at least two other credible sources before accepting any claim as fact.

3. Reverse Image Search Everything

If an image or video looks dramatic, emotional, or too perfect, question it. Use Google Reverse Image Search or TinEye to check if the image existed before the event it claims to depict. For videos, check if the metadata matches the claimed location and date.

4. Check for AI Artifacts

AI-generated images often have tells: warped hands, inconsistent shadows, text that doesn’t quite make sense, backgrounds that blur unnaturally. Train your eye. The more you look, the more you see.

5. Ask: Who Benefits from Me Believing This?

This is the most important question. Every piece of misinformation serves someone’s agenda. If a video makes you feel outraged, afraid, or certain, pause. That emotional reaction is the point.

Ask: who benefits from this emotion? What action does this content want me to take? And is that action based on verified facts, or manufactured feeling?

6. Follow People You Disagree With

I said it in my groupthink piece and I’ll say it again. Deliberately expose yourself to perspectives that challenge your worldview. Not to agree with them. To understand them. To test your own beliefs against friction. That’s not weakness. That’s courage. That’s leadership.

7. Sit with Uncertainty

The hardest one. In a world that rewards instant takes and hot opinions, the most radical thing you can do is say: “I don’t know yet. I need more information.”

That’s not indecision. That’s intellectual integrity. And it’s the one thing AI, algorithms, and propagandists cannot manufacture.

Critical Thinking is Leadership

I want to close with this: critical thinking is not just a personal skill. It’s a leadership responsibility.

If you lead a team, a company, a family, a community, the way you consume and share information sets the standard. When you share an unverified headline, you’re not just spreading misinformation. You’re modeling intellectual laziness for everyone who looks up to you.

And when you create space for dissent, when you welcome the person who says “wait, let me check that” instead of dismissing them as difficult, you’re building something rare: a culture of courage.

Courage isn’t comfort. It’s curiosity.

In an information war, curiosity is your armor. Verification is your weapon. And the willingness to say “I was wrong” is your superpower.

The information war is already here. The question isn’t whether you’ll be affected by it. You already are. The question is whether you’ll be a soldier, armed with skepticism, rigor, and the courage to think for yourself, or a casualty, swept along by whatever the algorithm serves you next.

I know which one I’m choosing.

With Courage,

Maryam