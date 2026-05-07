Welcome back to The Hollywood Files, where we peel back the curtain on the business of storytelling, the grit, the ego, and the quiet moments of courage it takes to build a career in entertainment.

The creator economy's shift into entertainment has been building for years. But Hollywood and brands weren't leaning in until audiences forced them to. That's the inflection point we're living through right now.



Creator economy studios, specialized agencies, and entertainment attorneys focused on the space are popping up everywhere. Recently, I attended an event at The Lighthouse in Venice, a creative campus dedicated to creators for a talk called "From Creator to $100M Company." The event was hosted by Jenny Stojkovic, a Venture Capitalist and content creator, with guest speaker Tyler Chou, an entertainment attorney who left Disney after nearly two decades because she saw the gap and the opportunity to help creators monetize their IP for millions of dollars. It's safe to say she bet on the right thing.

Tyler talked about how every company wants to be a creator and every creator wants to be a company. This couldn't be more true.

She spoke about the importance of proper language and clauses in brand deals, paid usage rights, and red flags to watch for when building your platform, like ensuring you have clean chain of title, systems, and data about your audience that lives outside of distribution channels like the major social platforms.



And just this week, the creator agency Made By All, founded by Leanne Perice, announced they’re launching a creator Hollywood studio called Made By Us Studios. They brought on Tanya Cohen, a former partner at Range Media Partners who helped build their Film/TV division, as Co-CEO. As Cohen put it: “The creator economy is no longer adjacent to Hollywood; it’s becoming its operating system.”

The convergence has happened. The question is: do you know how to leverage it and be part of this next phase of the industry?

If you want to understand where the entertainment industry is heading, don’t look at the box office. Look at the creator economy and what brands are doing.

Earlier this year, Bilt Rewards, a platform that lets you earn points on rent, premiered the second season of its original series, Roomies, at the Sundance Film Festival. They partnered with UTA. They hired professional writers and actors. They built a fully scripted mockumentary about a 25-year-old from Ohio navigating life, roommates, and the realities of young adulthood in New York City.

And here is the kicker: the show never explicitly mentions the product.

Season 2 just won two People's Voice Webby Awards for Best Writing and Best Series. The show has racked up millions of views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. And according to Bilt's CMO Zoe Oz:

"We've always said we want Bilt to be part of the cultural conversation, not interrupting it. Roomies was our most committed version of that idea."

Bilt isn’t alone.

Last month, Marc Jacobs launched “Question Marc,” a social-first storytelling platform. Their debut project? The Scene, a scripted micro-drama written by and starring Rachel Sennott (I Love LA, Bottoms). The series followed her through a chaotic day trying to secure a Met Gala invite, complete with cameos from Francesca Scorsese, Morgan Maher, True Whitaker, and Sandra Bernhard.

A week later, Sennott actually walked the Met Gala steps wearing Marc Jacobs. The fiction became reality. The campaign became culture.

Meanwhile, InStyle just won a Webby Award for The Intern, a mockumentary series shot in their actual office starring real employees. It's racked up 36 million views across 8 seasons and 40+ episodes, secured sponsorships from Fossil and e.l.f. Cosmetics, and had a second series—The Boss—greenlit.

We’re seeing this type of content across all consumer product verticals. e.l.f. Cosmetics released Vanity Vandals, a 10-minute true-crime-style mockumentary about bathroom counter clutter, complete with a red carpet premiere. Even Texas Pete hot sauce produced a full-length Spaghetti Western that premiered at a North Carolina indie cinema.

For two decades, I’ve watched brands fight for airtime. I’ve sat in sales and marketing rooms at CBS, Paramount, Disney and Tribune Media, where we decided, as publishers and distributors across some of the biggest networks and streaming companies in the world, when and how we would say yes to a brand’s investment. We were the gatekeepers of culture. If a brand wanted to be part of the cultural conversation, they paid us for product placement, custom content leveraging our IP, or they bought a 30-second spot during our programming.

That model has shifted.

The line between entertainment and advertising hasn’t just blurred; it has entirely inverted. Brands are no longer renting audiences from traditional media companies. They are building their own. They aren’t only hiring ad agencies to make and distribute their commercials anymore, they are hiring showrunners to make “television” across all platforms.

We are witnessing the infiltration of the entertainment business into the marketing org chart. And it is changing the economics of both industries.

Why This Is Happening Now

Branded films are experiencing a significant return to screens, with major brands across categories investing in original productions. But this isn’t just a trend. It’s a fundamental shift in how brands think about reaching their audiences.

As Taylor Lorenz reported in Vanity Fair, mega influencers are replacing themselves with AI “digital twins” using platforms like HeyGen. This proliferation of AI-generated content is creating what some are calling an “authenticity crisis”, in a sea of synthetic content, real human storytelling is becoming increasingly valuable.

And the trust gap is widening, 60% of consumers now trust what a creator says about a brand more than what the brand says about itself. That’s a seismic shift in how people decide what to watch, what to believe, and what to buy.

Brands looked at this landscape and realized: we can’t interrupt our way to attention anymore. We have to earn it. And the only way to earn attention in 2026 is to create something people actually want to watch.

The Economics Are Undeniable:

A 30-second Super Bowl ad costs millions of dollars (up to $8 to $10 million)

The average budget for a full season of a branded social series or micro-drama? $50,000-$500,000

The ROI? Branded series generate sustained engagement over months, not seconds, with measurable lift in brand recall, consideration, and purchase intent

The math is simple: for the price of one Super Bowl spot, a brand can produce an entire season of owned entertainment that lives forever online.

If you are a brand, this is your new mandate: stop making content and start making entertainment. And if you are a producer, writer, or showrunner in Hollywood currently staring down a contracting industry and fewer green-lights, this is your new frontier.

Below I am breaking down the exact playbook for both sides. If you are a brand, here is how to build a social series that actually works. And if you are a Hollywood creative, here is how to pitch yourself to the CMOs who are desperate for your skillset.