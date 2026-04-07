This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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YOUR DOCTOR KLOVER's avatar
YOUR DOCTOR KLOVER
17h

Thank you for this thought-provoking piece! I love how you explored the idea of “convergence” in Hollywood, not just as a business shift, but as a broader cultural and technological realignment. The way you connected industry dynamics with narrative control, distribution, and audience behavior makes the argument feel expansive. What I really appreciate is the sense that multiple forces like platform economics, content pipelines, and shifting attention patterns are no longer operating independently but reinforcing one another. That convergence helps explain why changes feel so rapid and, at times, difficult to disentangle.

Such a compelling and insightful read!

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Randy Greenberg's avatar
Randy Greenberg
1d

Good information Maryam. Thanks for putting it together like this.

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