Welcome back to The Hollywood Files, where we peel back the curtain on the business of storytelling, the grit, the ego, and the quiet moments of courage it takes to build a career in entertainment.



Yesterday, I attended AI On The Lot, the world’s largest AI and media conference, at Amazon MGM Studios in Culver City. I sat in rooms with studio executives, tech founders, AI experts, and independent creators. And across every panel, one undeniable thesis emerged:

There is a democratization of content happening unlike anything we’ve seen before.

A few years ago, Hollywood shut down. Actors walked picket lines. Writers demanded protections. The message echoing across the industry was clear and unified: artificial intelligence is an existential threat.

Today? The conversation has moved from panic to curiosity.

For decades, if you were a storyteller, a filmmaker, or a writer, you needed permission. You needed a studio to say yes. You needed financing. You needed someone to open the gate for you.

AI just handed the keys to everyone.

A-list actors are licensing their voices and likenesses to AI companies. A 95-minute AI-generated feature film, “Hell Grind" by Higgsfield AI, screened during the Cannes Film Festival, although not part of the official selection. The Golden Globes announced new eligibility rules stating that the use of AI will not automatically disqualify a film. And just last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its-kind executive order to protect workers from AI displacement.

The debate is over. AI is not coming to Hollywood, it is already here.

Here are the moments that hit hardest and what they mean for the future of storytelling, creators, and the attention economy.

Moment 1: Amazon Is Building the Studio of the Future

The conference opened with Albert Cheng, Head of AI Studios at Amazon MGM Studios, in conversation with Jay Tucker, Executive Director of the UCLA Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports.

Cheng’s message was clear: Amazon is not experimenting with AI in content creation. They are building the infrastructure for it.

During the conference, the Amazon Animation team showcased never-before-seen footage from three animated series through a new initiative called the GenAI Creators’ Fund, a joint program between Amazon Web Services and Amazon MGM Studios. The tech backbone is called Project Nara, described as Amazon’s “purpose-built AI production platform for cinematic storytelling,” built on AWS infrastructure.

The three series greenlit included Love, Diana Music Hunters from Albie Hecht, a former Nickelodeon executive now at pocket.watch, Punky Duck from Emmy-winning animator Jorge R. Gutiérrez, and Cupcake & Friends from BuzzFeed Studios. All three will stream on Prime Video.

As Cheng put it:

“Creative breakthroughs happen when visionary storytellers are given access to transformative tools.”

This is a major studio betting publicly and aggressively on AI as a production tool. The signal could not be louder.

Moment 2: The Wes Walker Story, History Repeats Itself

One of the most powerful conversations of the conference featured director Wes Walker and Justin Wilkes, President of Imagine Entertainment, moderated by Sharon Waxman, founder and CEO TheWrap.

In 2024, Walker directed the Under Armour AI commercial featuring boxer Anthony Joshua. It was billed as the world’s first AI-powered sports commercial, and it went viral, but not entirely in a good way. The creative industry came for him. The backlash was intense. Walker thought his career might be over.

Instead, he got called into a meeting with Ron Howard.

During that meeting, Howard showed him an old newspaper clipping from when George Lucas first introduced digital filmmaking and projection. The headline essentially claimed that Lucas had just killed the film industry.

Lucas is the man who, when the visual effects he needed for Star Wars didn’t exist, built an entire company to invent them. Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) didn’t just make spaceships look real, it created motion control, digital compositing, and realistic creature effects that the entire industry now takes for granted. He built Skywalker Sound because he believed audio was as essential to immersion as the image. And he was one of the first directors to abandon film stock for digital cameras and non-linear editing, long before the rest of the industry followed.

Lucas understood that movies are a special effect. That cinema, at its core, is about the suspension of disbelief, tricking the eye. Every generation of technology has simply given filmmakers new ways to do that.

AI is the next chapter of the same story.

The point Howard was making is profound: every technological revolution in film has had this exact moment of panic. Sound killed silent film actors. Digital killed practical effects jobs. Now, AI is the new version of that fear.

But every single time, the technology did not kill storytelling, it expanded who gets to tell stories.

Walker is the co-founder of Obsidian Studio and is in a creative partnership with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment. He emphasized that the technology is only as good as the human hand guiding it, and if you can tell it’s AI, then you have failed.

Moment 3: The Honest Truth — What AI Can and Cannot Do (Yet)

A lightning round of six AI-forward production houses — Genre, Studio Meta-K, Elevado, Gennie, Staircase, and Acme — each presented their business models, case studies, workflows, and house styles. This is where the hype met reality.

Here is what I can tell you from the presentations: AI is not at a place where someone can sit behind a computer, type a prompt, and generate a full-length, theater-ready feature film. In most cases, AI is still detectable. Right now, AI does short-form content and short films well. But a two-hour movie? We are not there yet.

It still takes significant human skill, extensive prompting, creative direction, manipulation, and compositing, to get high-quality output. CGI artists are actually becoming the best prompt engineers because they are already used to node workflows and blending design.

But what AI can do right now is transformative:

As the team from Elevado put it: “We don’t compromise, we multiply.”

Their ethos is not about making things cheaper, it is about expanding creative vision. When a client’s budget only covers a one-day shoot but the creative requires two, AI fills the gap. Your money goes further. Your creativity is no longer limited by your budget.

Then there is vibe coding. During a live session, Andrew “Squid” Montanez, former product manager at Paramount and PlutoTV, who is now one of Hollywood’s most in-demand vibe coders, contracted by several major studios, built a custom production tool from scratch in front of the audience using Claude. No engineering background required. If you can think it, you can build it. The tools to create your own infrastructure now exist for anyone willing to learn.

The tools I kept hearing about across every panel:

Weavy (Figma Weave) — a node-based AI workflow platform that lets creators chain multiple AI models together into one creative pipeline. Think of it as the command center for AI-powered production.

Kling — one of the leading AI video generation tools right now, producing cinematic-quality clips from text and image prompts.

Seedance — ByteDance’s AI video generation model, rapidly gaining traction for short-form content and increasingly being paired with tools like Weavy for end-to-end workflows.

Google’s AI tools — Google’s suite of creative AI models kept coming up as a major player in the space. Multiple panelists referenced Google’s tools as part of their production stack.

Blender — the open-source 3D creation suite that has become a gateway tool for independent creators. Free, powerful, and increasingly integrated with AI plugins. If you are a creator without a budget, this is where you start.

Nuke with AI outputs — the industry-standard compositing software used in VFX post-production. This is what compositing artists use to seamlessly blend AI-generated footage with live action. If Weavy is the command center, Nuke is the finishing room.

Moment 4: If You Don’t Control Discovery, You Don’t Exist

The final panel that shifted my thinking was titled “If You Don’t Control Discovery, You Don’t Exist”, featuring Aaron Sisto (Chronicle Studios), Marissa Ronca (Simple Alien), David Freeman (Kynetic Media Ventures), and moderated by Ben Fritz.

While everyone is focused on AI video generation, no one is talking about how to actually get your content distributed and discovered.

YouTube is the new television. Anyone can post. But because anyone can post, most content gets buried. The attention layer is missing from the social economy.

Sisto’s company, Chronicle, is building AI infrastructure to automate audience growth and distribution, optimizing the backend of platforms like YouTube in real-time, matching content to algorithms with a precision humans cannot achieve manually. Ronca shared that Simple Alien’s audience watches their shows for over 30 minutes per session, which is the gold standard on YouTube, because they are working with Chronicle, using AI to create hyper-targeted optimization and efficient production workflows.

As a marketer, I know how challenging and imperative discovery is. Having people on your team that understand YouTube and how to optimize your content on the platform is essential.

This is a massive power shift. Historically, media agencies and studios controlled distribution and data. We all know that streamers do not share their viewership data with creators. But now, creators have direct access to their audience, and AI is giving them the tools to scale that access globally.

As one panelist put it: “It’s like the early days of cable. If you can embrace it, you own the next decade.”

The studios of the future are being built right now, not in boardrooms, but by creators who understand both the art and the science of reaching an audience.

The AI Jobs in Demand in Hollywood Right Now

One of the biggest fears with AI is job loss, and for good reason. Hundreds of thousands of jobs have been impacted by AI over the past several years, with entertainment, tech, and media among the hardest hit.

Based on the conversations I attended here is where I see the biggest opportunities, and what skills are the most relevant in this new landscape.