This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Missy @ Elements and Inquiry's avatar
Missy @ Elements and Inquiry
5h

Great piece!

Organizations still relying on old motivational moves are working from an outdated picture of energy and engagement. Excitement doesn’t have to be loud. Quiet isn’t always disconnection. It can be space for deep thought and reflection.

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