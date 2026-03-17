I used to be an extrovert.

I loved crowded rooms. Big conversations. The electricity of people everywhere. For most of my career, I assumed that was just who I was, and there is still a part of that I enjoy from time to time.

But lately something has shifted.

I turn down invitations more often. I crave quiet in a way I never used to. I’m very selective of who and how I spend my time. I don’t have the same feeling of FOMO (fear of missing out) I used to get.

And I keep hearing the same thing from people who once described themselves exactly the same way.

“I used to be an extrovert.”

If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. And admitting it takes courage. In a world that rewards consistency, changing your mind, or your entire personality, can feel like a betrayal. But it’s not. It’s growth.

We’re living through what I’ve started to think of as a mass personality migration, a quiet shift where many people who once thrived on constant social interaction are now craving something very different.

Less noise.

Less drama.

Less performance.

More space.

And the data suggests this isn’t just anecdotal. It’s a documented phenomenon, a cultural and even neurochemical shift driven by the pressures of our always-on world.

The Great Personality Shift: What the Data Shows

For decades, psychologists treated introversion and extroversion as relatively stable personality traits.

But the pandemic disrupted that assumption.

A landmark 2022 study published in PLOS ONE, tracking more than 7,000 Americans, found that extroversion declined significantly between 2021 and 2022 compared with pre-pandemic levels. The shift was so large that researchers described it as roughly a decade of normal personality change compressed into two years.

In other words: major societal shocks don’t just change our habits. They can change who we are.

During lockdowns, we were forced into a slower rhythm. Fewer social obligations. Fewer crowded calendars. We discovered the joy of a quiet house, of deep focus, of a weekend with no plans. And many people discovered something surprising.

They liked it. We recalibrated.

Now the world has returned to its previous pace, but many of us haven’t.

For leaders, this isn’t a trivial psychological footnote. It changes the way people work, collaborate, and recharge. The motivational playbook that once worked may not work anymore. The big all-hands meeting that used to energize your team might now quietly exhaust them. The open-plan office designed for collaboration might be producing constant low-grade stress.

Understanding this shift isn’t just about empathy.

It’s about leadership.

The Science of the Drained Social Battery

Part of what’s happening is neurological.

Extroverts traditionally experience stronger dopamine responses from social interaction. Being around people gives them a reward signal.

Introverts rely more on acetylcholine, the “rest and digest” neurotransmitter associated with calm, reflection, and focused work.

But the nature of “social interaction” has changed dramatically.

Our brains evolved for periodic interaction. What we have now is constant micro-interaction.

Every notification.

Every email.

Every text message.

Every group chat.

Every Slack ping.

Every scroll through Instagram.

Each one demands a tiny social response. Individually they seem harmless. Collectively they’re exhausting.

Instead of occasional bursts of social energy, we now experience a continuous drip of stimulation. Even people who once thrived on social interaction are finding their systems overwhelmed.

The result?

Identity burnout, the exhaustion that comes from constantly performing a version of yourself online.

Even if you’re not intentionally building a personal brand, most people are now maintaining some form of digital presence, on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, X, or all of the above.

And that performance comes with a cost.

A recent survey found that 38% of professionals report stress or burnout from managing their personal presence online. Gen Z professionals, in particular, report significantly higher levels of mental strain when pressured to craft idealized digital identities.

We’re all on stage.

All the time.

And even extroverts weren’t built for that. Natural extroverts are finding themselves needing to retreat and recharge, just like classic introverts.

The Rise of the Ambivert and the Otrovert

Another reason this shift feels confusing is that most people were never purely introverted or extroverted in the first place.

I personally identify as an introverted extrovert. I’m extroverted in small doses, on my terms, around people I feel genuinely connected to. But in larger settings, where interactions are more surface level, I tend to retreat and need time to recharge afterward.

It turns out many of us live in that gray space.

According to personality researcher Jens Asendorpf, roughly 90% of people fall somewhere in the middle.

We’re ambiverts, capable of moving between both modes depending on context.

Research from organizational psychologist Adam Grant found that ambiverted salespeople actually outperform both pure extroverts and pure introverts. Their ability to flex between listening and speaking gives them an advantage.

More recently, psychiatrist Dr. Rami Kaminski coined another term, the “otrovert,” in his 2025 book The Gift of Not Belonging: How Outsiders Thrive in a World of Joiners.

An otrovert is someone who is socially capable but feels like an eternal outsider in groups. They can perform extroversion, but they don’t necessarily feel a deep sense of belonging from it.

The modern world may simply be pushing more of us into that middle ground.

Socially capable. But protective of our energy.

Connected. But selective.

How to Thrive in the New Energy Economy

If personality is shifting, the real question becomes:

How do we adapt?

Here are a few principles that seem increasingly essential.

1. Stop Thinking in Personality Labels

You don’t have to choose between being introverted or extroverted. You can be the life of the party on Friday and a hermit on Saturday. Your energy is a resource. Treat it like one.

2. Build a Brand on Relevance, Not Exposure

You don’t need to share your entire life online. Share your thinking. Share your work.

Share your perspective. Your audience wants insight, not constant access.

3. Schedule Your “No”

If rest isn’t scheduled, it won’t happen. Block time for deep work, for quiet, and for nothing. Protecting your energy isn’t selfish. It’s strategic.

4. Find the Rooms Where You Don’t Have to Perform

The pressure to perform is highest when you’re in the wrong room. The right people don’t drain your battery. They recharge it.

The Leadership Implication

This shift isn’t just personal. It’s organizational.

The leaders who succeed in the next decade will understand something previous generations ignored:

Energy is the real currency of performance.

How do you lead a team, and yourself, when everyone’s social battery is in the red? It requires a new kind of courage.

Great leaders won’t just manage productivity. They’ll manage energy.

They’ll ask:

What gives this person energy?

What drains it?

What environments help them do their best work?

They’ll eliminate unnecessary meetings. They’ll reward thoughtful dissent, and they’ll create spaces where the quietest person in the room feels safe speaking. Because the most productive teams are the ones where everyone has the energy to contribute.

A Different Kind of Leadership

We like to believe personality is fixed.

Introvert.

Extrovert.

One or the other.

But the truth is far more fluid. We are not the same people we were a few years ago. The world has changed, and we changed with it.

What we’re experiencing now is a quiet revolution, a collective recalibration. The great personality migration is a response to a world that asks too much of us.

More noise.

More visibility.

More performance.

So many people are turning inward, not because they’re antisocial, but because they’re exhausted.

Which means the real leadership skill today is understanding energy.

Your own.

Your team’s.

The room’s.

In a world addicted to noise, the leaders who know when to pause, when to listen, and when to create space may be the most powerful leaders of all.

With Courage,

Maryam