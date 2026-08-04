This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Shannon Baird🚪The Clean Exit's avatar
Shannon Baird🚪The Clean Exit
4h

I used to set these complicated goals that never happened because life would change so much. Now, I write down 3-4 big things I want to accomplish in 90 days then when I do my weekly planning, I ask myself how to move them forward this week. We can certainly overcomplicate when simplicity wins.

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