If what you’re being consistent at is no longer aligned with where you’re going, you’re just running in the wrong direction with discipline.

Every successful person will tell you consistency is the thing that separates the people who make it from the people who don’t. And it’s true, I live by it. Stay consistent. Courage compounds.

But rarely does anyone tell you the other half.

There’s a difference between quitting and pivoting. Quitting is giving up on the goal. Pivoting is changing the method. Most people confuse the two, so they stay stuck doing the thing that used to work long past the point it stopped serving them.

The Audit

Every quarter, I audit my life. I learned this from twenty years of leadership: the skill that separates good leaders from stubborn ones isn’t the ability to commit. It’s knowing when to pivot.

Bad leaders confuse consistency with strategy. They keep funding the initiative because they announced it. They protect the plan instead of the outcome. They let ego drive the consistency. I have sat in rooms where everyone knew the thing wasn’t working and nobody wanted to be the person who said so, and it cost the company millions, because admitting it felt like admitting failure.

Reassessing isn’t failure. It’s the job.

I apply the same discipline to my own life. I look at everything I’m spending time on and ask three questions: Is this bringing me joy? Is it generating income? Is it aligned with where I’m going? If it isn’t doing all three, I make a decision quickly and move on.

So I ran my audit this quarter. What it told me surprised me. Nothing was broken. I’d simply outgrown the way I was operating because the way I was operating was built for last year’s circumstances, and this year calls for a different manual.

Here’s what last year looked like.

The List

A year ago, I wrote down a list of intentions.

Go public on social media and build a personal brand. Write a weekly newsletter, build a community, become a Substack bestseller. Write a book. Book a TEDx stage.

I’m a big believer in writing things down, but even I looked at that list and thought it was a little unhinged, all of it, in one year, while working full-time with two toddlers.

I accomplished most of it.

The community grew beyond my expectations. The Substack hit bestseller status. I signed with a literary agent and we go out to publishers in September. And last week I announced I’ll be speaking at TEDxArlington Heights in Chicago on October 24th, 2026.

That last one is a full-circle moment I need to tell you about.

The first time I stepped foot on a TEDx stage was in Vancouver in 2011. I was on the inaugural organizing committee for TEDxVancouver, and I remember watching the speakers and dreaming about the day I’d have my own talk. What would I say? Who would I be? What would I want to share with the world?

15 years later, I’m giving my own.

So when I tell you I wrote my intentions down last year, understand that one of them had been sitting in me since 2011. Writing it down wasn’t the beginning. It was me finally admitting out loud to something I’d wanted for fifteen years and never gave myself permission to say, because another narrative was running the script. That I wasn’t good enough, smart enough, or accomplished enough to give a talk like that.

That’s not the script anymore. I rewrote it. And that’s the whole reason I’m telling you this: the stories we refuse to tell are usually the ones worth telling.

What It Cost

I want to be honest about how it actually happened, because "wrote a list, got a TEDx talk" is not the story.

When I started posting on social media last year and launched This Is Not A Memo, I knew I wanted to go all in. But the reality was, I still had a full-time corporate job. What I loved about starting while I still had a paycheck was the freedom, I could write without needing any of it to pay my mortgage, which meant I could experiment.

But I was a mom to two toddlers from 6 to 9 in the morning and 5 to 8 at night. That left after 8pm and weekends, and every hour I took was an hour away from my family. There is a specific kind of burnout that comes with building a personal brand on top of a full-time job, and I’m grateful I had the energy for it, but this shit is hard.

That’s the part of the audit that mattered. Not that it didn’t work, it worked. It just cost more than this year can afford.

The Expansion

All that experimenting gave me clarity. But the bigger factor wasn’t introspection, it was reading the market.

Because that’s the other half of leadership nobody talks about. Auditing yourself tells you what’s working. Reading demand tells you where to point it.

Here’s what I see. Storytelling and narrative building have become the most valuable skills in the age of AI. When execution gets commoditized, when anyone can generate the deck, the copy, the campaign in ninety seconds, the scarce thing is knowing what story to tell and why it matters. Companies are spending millions on exactly this. Meanwhile, an unprecedented number of people are becoming solopreneurs, creators, and founders, and most of them have no marketing training and no idea how to build a narrative for what they’ve made. They have expertise. They have no story.

That’s the gap. And it happens to be the precise intersection of what I’ve spent twenty years doing.

My actual advantage isn’t that I can write. It’s that I can connect the dots, the creative instinct and the operational discipline, the right brain and the left. Most people are strong in one. I’ve spent my career translating between them: taking a story and making it a system, taking a system and making it mean something. And I’ve never been afraid of change, which turns out to be the whole game right now.

So this isn’t a pivot toward what interests me. It’s recognizing that my skillset is meeting the moment, and choosing to be deliberate about it instead of accidental.

I will always write about reinvention and courage. But moving forward, I’m looking at all of it through one lens: transformation through narrative.

That includes health and wealth, not as separate topics, but as the same discipline applied. I’m rebuilding my health and my financial life in my 40s right now, and it’s running on exactly the mechanism I use professionally: the old story stopped working, so I’m writing a new one and executing against it. I’ll be sharing those learnings as I go, in real time, including the parts that aren’t tidy.

Because I believe completely that if there’s something in your life you don’t like, you have the power to change it. What I want to give you are the tools to rewrite your narrative, the story you tell yourself, and the one you tell the world.

Now do it yourself

The list worked, and not just because the universe was listening.

Your brain runs on the story you tell about who you are, and it keeps producing evidence to match. That’s great news if the story is I’m someone who takes bets on herself, and a problem if it’s I’m someone who used to be ambitious. Writing it down is how you change the story from the outside in.

So write yours. Four rules:

Make it uncomfortable to read. If your list doesn’t feel slightly unhinged, it’s a to-do list. The point is to name the thing you’ve been embarrassed to want.

Include the one you’ve never said out loud. Everybody has one. Mine sat in me for fifteen years. That’s the one that matters.

Write outcomes, not tasks. “Book a TEDx stage,” not “look into speaking opportunities.” Your brain can’t organize itself around vague.

Then say it to someone. A list in a drawer is a wish. A list someone else knows about is a commitment. And you never know who’s willing to help. I spent last year telling everyone I was writing a book and wanted a TEDx stage, and both happened because people I’d told made introductions. I still had to show up prepared. But preparation only meets opportunity if opportunity knows where to find you.

What’s changing here

Which brings me back to the audit.

Between TEDx, the book pitch tour in September, a digital product I’m building, posting consistently across platforms, and consulting and advisory work, time is the one resource I can’t manufacture. I’m also developing a podcast I’d love to launch in the next 12-months. Something has to shift. I’m not trying to burn out and have another heart attack.

So here’s the new cadence for This Is Not A Memo:

1. The Thursday Deep Dive (Paid). Tactical, framework-driven essays from my 20+ years as an executive — the blueprints for transformation and narrative building.

2. The Monthly Reflection (Free). More sporadic, at least one a month, documenting my own journey.

3. Daily Notes & the Group Chat. I’m still showing up daily in Notes, and I’d love you in the chat, I want it to be a place where we actually engage, share, and solve problems together.

I’m not being consistent for the sake of it. I’m being consistent about the thing that’s actually working.

This next year is about building, transformation, and helping you do the same. Start with the list. Say it out loud. Then audit it like a leader, honestly, on a schedule, with the courage to change it when it stops working.



Courage Compounds.

With Courage,

Maryam