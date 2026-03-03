Not Every Platform Deserves Your Voice

We are living in a time when our values are being tested daily.

Our integrity, our character, our very sense of self, all of it is under pressure. The pressure to react. To perform. To comment instantly. To be visible at all costs.

But clarity changes everything.

When you know your North Star, saying no becomes easier. And in a world that rewards yes — yes to the microphone, yes to the panel, yes to the visibility — sometimes no is the most powerful act available to you.

For those who have been following me for a while, you know that I’m Iranian. My family fled Iran during the Iran-Iraq war, when I was two-years old, to give me a better life. Everything I have is rooted in their courage.

For the past several months, my heart has been in two places at once, here in the United States, in the safety of my home, and there, with my people and my family, in Iran, watching history unfold in real time.

If you haven’t been following the news from the Middle East, the ground has irrevocably shifted. On February 28th, a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation launched, which killed the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei and many other regime officials and top commanders. Khamenei had presided over nearly four decades of systemic oppression, torture, and suppression of dissent, succeeding the regime’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. This is the regime that came to power after the Shah was overthrown in 1979, amid complex geopolitical involvement from both the U.S. and the UK. For a full breakdown of how Iran reached this breaking point, including the West’s role, you can read my essay, “Why Iran Is at Its Breaking Point.”

The current unrest began on December 28 2025, when Tehran’s Grand Bazaar shut down in protest, initially sparked by the collapse of the Iranian currency and skyrocketing food prices. But it quickly evolved into a direct challenge to the regime itself. Chants of “Death to the dictator!” echoed from Tehran to the smallest villages.

On January 8th, the regime imposed a full internet blackout, cutting off 92 million people from the outside world. In the darkness that followed, security forces launched one of the deadliest crackdowns in modern history. Over two days, an estimated 36,500 people were killed. Human Rights Watch described it as a “tsunami of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances.”

Iranians are living inside uncertainty layered with grief. Economic collapse. Political repression. Ongoing war. Internet shutdowns. Arbitrary arrests. Families separated. Diaspora communities carrying trauma across oceans.

It is heavy.

This is the context in which Iranians are being asked to have opinions, to speak, to perform, to compress generational trauma into digestible commentary.

For me, meaning is found in using my voice with intention and integrity.

It is in times like these that our true colors show. How you react under pressure, what your values are, how you show up for the people around you — that is the true measure of your character.

And in moments like this, there is another kind of pressure: the pressure to speak publicly in a way that satisfies the algorithm, the media cycle, or the outrage machine.

Because I have been posting informational videos on Instagram to raise awareness on the current situation in Iran, several went viral, reaching millions of views, and as a result, major media news outlets have reached out requesting live television interviews.

And I said no.

Not because I am indifferent. Not because I don’t care. But because I understand how fragile moments like this can become when compressed into soundbites. I understand how quickly nuance gets flattened into headline fodder. I understand the culture of rage-bait and “gotcha” moments, and I refuse to participate in that cycle, at this moment.

I want to use my voice with intention. On my terms. Without it being clipped into something I do not stand behind.

Clarity made that decision simple.

Because I know my mission and my purpose, saying no felt aligned.

My voice is for my family still in Iran. It is for justice for my grandmother, who was imprisoned and tortured for four years in 1980 for being a Kurdish artist. It is for the hope that one day I can return to a free country.

That clarity filters everything.

Not every opportunity is alignment. Some are distraction dressed as relevance.

We often mistake visibility for impact. They are not the same.

The Anatomy of a ‘No’

Saying no is a muscle. The more you use it, the stronger it gets. But that strength does not come from willpower alone; it comes from clarity. In her book Dare to Lead, Brené Brown writes that true courage requires clarity on just two core values. Not ten. Not fifteen. Two. When you know what you stand for, decisions stop being emotional and start being structural.

Every invitation runs through a simple filter: Does this align? Yes or no.

My “no” was not a rejection of exposure. It was an affirmation of my values.

If you ever find yourself unsure whether to speak up, pause. Ask yourself whether it is authentic. Ask whether it aligns with your core values. If your gut says no, listen.

Do not trade your integrity for visibility. Do not confuse clout with conviction.

Saying no takes courage, the courage to be unseen so you can remain true to what you see in yourself.

Trusting Your Gut is a Data-Driven Decision

When I say I declined because it “felt wrong in my gut,” that’s not an emotional whim. It’s a data-driven decision. Recent research has shown that our “gut instinct” or intuition is not some mystical force; it’s our brain’s ability to draw on past experiences, patterns, and external cues to make rapid, unconscious assessments. When your values are clear, your intuition becomes a highly reliable compass.

Every time I’ve seen someone’s words twisted in the media, every time I’ve witnessed a complex issue flattened into a binary debate, my brain has stored that data.

When a similar situation arises, my gut sends up a flare: Warning. Pattern detected.

To ignore that signal is to ignore a mountain of evidence.

In a world flooded with information, your intuition becomes your most efficient filter.

Trusting it is not fear. It is wisdom.

The Courage to Be Unseen

We live in a culture that celebrates visibility above all else. But the most important work is often done when no one is watching. The courage to say no to the spotlight, to choose integrity over influence, to honor your values when it costs you something, that is the work that builds character. That is the work that lasts.

So I will leave you with this:

What is your North Star?

What are your two core values?

And what are you willing to say no to in order to protect them?

Your answers will define your leadership, your legacy, and your life.

Sometimes the most powerful move you can make is to step back from the stage.

And mean it.

With Courage,

Maryam



P.S. If you are a leader, and you have Iranian co-workers and friends who are showing up at work, please check in on them. They are not okay. True leadership is the ability to show empathy when it matters most.