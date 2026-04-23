Hitting “publish” is one of the most psychologically loaded actions a professional can take.

Especially right now.



There have been many times when I’ve felt a wave of panic before posting, allowing my inner thoughts to collide, followed by a quieter, more insidious anxiety once it’s live. It’s hard to be judged. Hard to be misunderstood. Hard to be criticized, dismissed, or worse, to lose opportunities because of something you said.

That’s why most people don’t do it.

Before I intentionally decided to launch This Is Not A Memo, I had countless insights and stories I wanted to share on social media. But I didn’t. I was too concerned about being disliked. Because I understood something early on:

To build an audience, to build anything meaningful, you need truth. And you need a point of view.

A few years ago, I wrote a post on LinkedIn about a leadership failure I was seeing everywhere in my industry. It was sharp, honest, and specific. I spent an hour crafting it. I read it out loud. It was good. It was true.

And then I stared at the “Post” button on LinkedIn for twenty minutes.

My brain started running the simulations: What if my former boss sees this and thinks it’s about him? What if recruiters think I’m too opinionated? What if someone from college thinks I’m trying too hard?

I deleted the draft. I chose the safety of invisibility over the risk of impact.

I know I’m not the only one who has done this. Every day, brilliant professionals, executives, founders, strategists, creatives, write something true, stare at it, and delete it. Or worse, they dilute it. They sand down the edges. They remove the specificity, the vulnerable human parts, that made it worth saying in the first place.

We tell ourselves we’re just being “professional.” We tell ourselves the timing isn’t right.

But that’s not true.

The Invisible Pivot

We are living through a massive, quiet shift in how careers are built. The old career contract is breaking.

The era of the “company man” is fading. The traditional corporate ladder, especially for middle management, is eroding in real time. Massive layoffs, hiring freezes, restructures. We’ve all seen it across industries.

At the same time, a new pattern is emerging.

Women are leading the charge into solopreneurship (52%), and now own over 40% of U.S. businesses. And as leaders they need visibility, distribution, and an audience.

That’s part of the reason why a new economy is rising.

The digital economy hit $4.9 trillion in 2025, accounting for 18% of the U.S. GDP. There are 27 million creators in the U.S. today. But the fastest-growing segment isn’t Gen Z influencers doing TikTok dances. It’s professionals. It’s what industry analysts are calling the “creator middle class.”

As Natalie Jarvey recently covered in her excellent Like & Subscribe newsletter, white-collar workers are quietly becoming creators, turning their expertise into content, building niche audiences, and creating leverage outside of traditional systems.

They aren’t trying to be MrBeast or Alex Cooper. They’re building communities of 10,000 or 50,000 people. And in this new landscape, that’s more than enough. You don’t have to have a big following count to go viral, or build an audience anymore. I wrote about this in a recent post, “I Gained 60K Followers in 60 Days — Here’s What Everyone Gets Wrong”.

Just 1% of LinkedIn's 1.3 billion members actively create content, yet that 1% generates approximately 9 billion impressions. The opportunity is massive. A creator with just 34,000 followers on the platform generated over 100 million impressions in 2025.

We used to think building a personal brand was reserved for founders and C-level executives, the leaders who sit on executive panels and write books.

Now, it’s a survival strategy. Your resume is no longer your moat. Your audience is.

So if the data is so clear, why are so many of us still paralyzed? Why do we still delete the draft?

Because we are terrified of being disliked.

The Courage to Be Disliked

Recently, I read “The Courage to Be Disliked” by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga. It's a massive international bestseller, over 14 million copies sold, based on the theories of Alfred Adler, early 20th-century psychologist who broke ranks with Sigmund Freud.

While Freud believed our past trauma dictates our present behavior, Adler argued the exact opposite: our present goals dictate our behavior. We aren't driven by our past; we are driven by what we want right now.

The book is structured as a series of conversations between a philosopher and a young man. The young man pushes back, gets frustrated, argues, and through that tension, the philosophy unfolds. It reads more like a debate you're eavesdropping on, and the central argument is deceptively simple: almost everything that holds us back in life comes from our need to be liked.

It’s not a business book, but it might be the most relevant one for the modern professional wanting to build a public platform.

Adler’s psychology is brutal in its accountability. He argues that we don’t avoid speaking up because we lack confidence (a past cause). We manufacture a lack of confidence because our true goal is to avoid the possibility of rejection (a present goal).

You aren’t deleting that post because “it’s not quite right yet.” You are deleting it because staying quiet guarantees you won’t be criticized.

If you want to build an audience, establish your authority, and future-proof your career, you have to fundamentally rewire how you think about other people’s opinions.

Here is the Adlerian framework for doing exactly that.

The Creator-Professional Playbook