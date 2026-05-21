I have always been good at arguing.

My parents will confirm this. So will my husband. Growing up, they told me I needed to be a lawyer because I had an answer for everything. Every rule had a rebuttal. Every “because I said so” was met with a follow-up question.

I wasn’t trying to be difficult, I was just a very curious kid who needed things to make logical sense before I accepted them. (My parents, if you're reading this: I maintain that I was delightful. Also, my five-year-old daughter is now a replica of me, so I'm about to get a taste of my own medicine.)

So when I got to college and enrolled in a philosophy course on logic and reasoning, you’d think it would have been easy for me. It was not. It was, without question, one of the hardest classes I took in undergrad. It felt rigid, unforgiving, and exhausting. But when I look back now, it might be the single most useful course I ever sat through.

I am not using derivative math or algebraic equations on a daily basis. I am not discussing mitochondria (with apologies to my biology professor). But I am using logic and reasoning to critically think every single day.

Being on the debate team did the exact same thing. Competitive debate doesn’t just teach you how to speak; it teaches you how to think. It requires you to anticipate the other person’s argument before they even make it, and to have a logical structure ready to dismantle it.

I am profoundly grateful for both philosophy and the debate team, because they taught me something that feels increasingly rare in the world we live in today.

We live in a highly polarized world. You see it every day on social media. People screaming past each other. Comment sections that devolve into accusations, insults, and attacks within seconds. Someone shares an opinion and the response isn’t a counterargument, it’s “you’re lying” or “you’re an idiot.”

That is not an argument. That is not debate. That is not critical thinking. That is intellectual laziness dressed up as conviction.

Here is what I want to be clear about: having differing opinions is not the problem. Disagreement is healthy. Disagreement is how ideas evolve. The problem is that most people have never been taught how to form a logical argument. They have never been trained to think critically, to structure their reasoning, to anticipate the other side and engage with it honestly. So instead, they react. They attack. They perform outrage. And nothing moves forward.

Why Storytelling Isn’t Enough

Storytelling has become the "it" skill. The Wall Street Journal is writing about companies "desperately seeking storytellers." Microsoft has a Chief Storyteller. Notion restructured entire teams around narrative. LinkedIn reports that storytelling job titles are exploding across tech.

And if you spend any time reading business books, or listening to marketing podcasts, you will hear the same piece of advice repeated ad nauseam:



“You need to be a better storyteller.”

“Facts tell, stories sell.”

“People buy on emotion.”

It is not that this advice is wrong. It’s just incomplete.

We have over-indexed on “storytelling” and forgotten how to build a structural argument. A story without a logical spine isn’t a narrative; it’s just entertainment. The most persuasive people in the room, the ones who actually change minds, secure funding, and shift culture, aren’t just creative storytellers. They are also rigorous thinkers.

They don’t just tell you a story. They build an architecture of logic.

Here is the science and philosophy behind how to actually form an argument, and a framework you can use to build narratives that are bulletproof.