This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Randy Greenberg's avatar
Randy Greenberg
14m

Maryam you are in the zone right now!

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La Dolce Vita Edit's avatar
La Dolce Vita Edit
1h

Thanks Maryam - this definitely speaks to me. I've always said that, in a cruel twist of fate, 'education holds you back' because if you were a high achiever at school and university this translates to the workforce. The stage is set for you to constantly strive for success. Unfortunately I don't think that the reset that sometimes happens with motherhood is the end of the story.

I am in the next phase. I have been through the achievement, the motherhood, the rewiring and I moved forward believing the path was clear ahead of me. Only to find that a woman's value in the corporate world starts to erode after 50 and once again you are challenged to reinvent yourself and find a new identity.

I am in that 'middle' again - trying to work out where and how to add meaning to myself and the world at large.

In some ways we should consider ourselves fortunate to have these opportunities for reinvention. If only it wasn't so exhausting, and taxing on our health and wellbeing.

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