I’ve seen a lot of essays and social media posts lately telling you that you’re “allowed” to want something different with your career and your life, especially women. And that’s true. You are. But permission without a framework is just a nicer version of being stuck.

You don’t just need to know it’s OK to leave. You need to understand why your brain is making it so hard, and what to do about it.

But first, we need to say the quiet part out loud. The part nobody talks about: what being lost, being stuck, or living under chronic stress actually does to your relationships, your health, your sex drive, and your sense of self. It’s all connected. For my male readers, stick around. Understanding what's happening in your wife's brain, or your partner's, or your daughter's, might save your relationship.

I see so many people in my life who are exhausted with the middle. The part where you’ve built the career, you’re raising the kids, you’re holding it all together and you’re running on fumes. This is not the kind of tired a good night's sleep will fix. It's deeper than that.

The kind you feel in your bones. You come home from work with nothing left. Your partner reaches for you and your body recoils. Dinner, homework, bath time, bedtime. By the time you get an hour to yourself, if that, you're in bed scrolling, half-watching a show, running tomorrow's list in your head.

You are so overstimulated, so touched out, so depleted from performing all day that the thought of being needed by one more person makes you want to crawl out of your skin.

And once the kids are asleep and the emails are answered and the mental load has been managed, you don’t feel like a woman, or a human. You feel like a machine that ran out of battery.

Here's the part that makes you feel guilty: you can't explain why. You have a good life. A good partner. A career you worked hard for. So why do you feel like you're disappearing inside of it?

This is what chronic stress actually looks like. A slow, quiet erosion of everything that makes you feel alive, your desire, your creativity, your joy, your connection to the people you love most.

A 2025 study published in Psychoneuroendocrinology found that higher cortisol levels were more strongly associated with lower sexual desire in women than in men. Chronic stress doesn’t just make you tired, it suppresses your sex hormones, disrupts your sleep architecture, shrinks your prefrontal cortex, and enlarges your amygdala. Your brain literally rewires itself for survival mode. And survival mode doesn’t have room for intimacy, pleasure, or presence.

Same stress. Different hardware. And the toll it takes on women's bodies, hormonally, neurologically, sexually, is wildly under-researched and almost never talked about.

Chronic stress is one of the reasons why so many ambitious people are looking for a different path. Many are leaving corporate life and building their own businesses. There’s a boom in Creator Professionals. Bloomberg just spotlighted the Creator Economy's new middle class: people earning enough from content, consulting, and community that they never have to go back.

But the gap between where you are today and the point where your new income actually replaces your old one, that’s where people get stuck. And for ambitious people, that in-between stage, the identity void, often takes longer than they expected. Because they’re used to things working fast when they work hard, and this doesn’t work that way.

The Pattern Nobody Names

There’s a specific kind of lost that only ambitious people understand.

It’s not the kind of lost where you don’t know what to do with your life. It’s the opposite. You’ve always known. You’ve always had a plan. You executed. You achieved. You climbed. And now you’re standing at the top of something you built and you feel absolutely nothing.

I know this feeling intimately. I spent almost two decades building a career that looked perfect from the outside. Executive titles. Global campaigns. Marvel. Disney. The GRAMMYs. CBS. Paramount. The kind of resume that makes people say, “Wow, you’ve really made it.”

And I had. By every external metric, I had made it. So why did my body start shutting down? Why did I have a heart attack at 42? Why am I so reluctant to go back to corporate life?

Because I was running an operating system that was never mine.

The Psychology Has a Name for This

In developmental psychology, there’s a concept called identity foreclosure. It was introduced by psychologist James Marcia. It describes what happens when a person commits to an identity, a career, a role, a belief system, without ever going through the process of genuine exploration.

You didn’t choose this path. You inherited it. Somewhere around age seven, the adults in your life figured out you were the capable one, and they never let you forget it. Gold stars became grades became titles became a mortgage that requires the salary that requires the job. Nobody sat you down and asked what you wanted. They didn’t have to. You were already delivering.

And because you were smart and driven, you did it so well that by the time you realized you never actually chose this life, you were too deep in to imagine another one.

The better you are at executing, the longer it takes to notice. Because achievement feels like purpose. Momentum feels like meaning. External validation feels like proof. Until your body forces the conversation your mind has been avoiding.

Burnout among senior women keeps climbing. "Nervous system regulation" and the "low-cortisol lifestyle" have gone from fringe wellness vocabulary to cultural movement.

Something is breaking, and it’s not the women.

It’s the system that told us we could have it all if we just optimized hard enough. The system that never accounted for the mental load, the emotional labor, the invisible work of holding everything together while pretending it’s effortless.

The Achiever’s Trap

Here’s the pattern:

Phase 1: The Script. You follow the path. School, grades, career, promotions. You’re the reliable one. The high performer. The eldest daughter energy. You build your entire identity around being excellent at the thing you were told to be excellent at.

Phase 2: The Cracks. Something starts to feel off. You’re exhausted in a way that sleep doesn’t fix. You’re snapping at your kids. You can’t remember the last time you felt desire, for anything. Your hair is thinning. Your jaw is clenched. You’re making decisions all day and by 7pm you can’t decide what to eat for dinner.

Phase 3: The Crisis. Something breaks. A layoff. A health scare. A moment where you look at your partner across the dinner table and realize you’ve become roommates. For the first time in your life, you don’t have a plan.

Phase 4: The Void. When your identity has been “the achiever” for your entire life, and the thing you were achieving no longer fits, who are you? The void isn’t laziness. It’s the terrifying space between who you were and who you’re becoming.

I lived in that void for a year, and I know how lonely it is.

Motherhood Accelerates the Reckoning

For a lot of women, becoming a mother is what finally makes the misalignment impossible to ignore. You are not less ambitious but you suddenly have proof that another version of you exists. One who isn’t performing. And once you’ve met her, you can’t unsee it.

These two versions of you cannot coexist in the same operating system. Something has to give. For most women, what gives first is their health. Then their intimacy. Then their sense of self.

The Paradox

The very traits that made you successful, discipline, drive, perfectionism, the ability to push through discomfort, are the same traits that keep you trapped. Because ambitious people don’t quit. We optimize. We grind harder. We tell ourselves: “Maybe I just need a better morning routine. Maybe I need a promotion and then I’ll feel better.”

But you can’t optimize your way out of a misaligned identity. You can’t productivity-hack your way out of chronic stress when you’re addicted to performing.

That’s the ambition paradox: the more driven you are, the longer you’ll stay in the wrong life because you’re too good at making it work.

How to Actually Rewire

Emory neuroscientist Gregory Berns puts it simply: If you want to change your identity, you must change the narrative.

This is neuroplasticity at work. Your brain built its sense of who you are out of the story you've been telling about yourself and it will build the next version the same way. When you begin to reauthor that story deliberately, your brain lays down new pathways. The old identity doesn't disappear overnight. But it loosens its grip.

This is what I’ve been doing for the past year. Every essay I write, every video I post — I’m rewiring. Brick by brick. Word by word.

What I Want You to Know

If you’re reading this and something is clicking, if you’re the person who did everything right and still feels lost, whose body is keeping score, whose relationships are quietly eroding under the weight of a life that looks successful but feels hollow, I want you to know:

You’re not alone. This is normal. You’re in transition.

The void isn’t a failure. It’s the cocoon stage that nobody talks about because it’s ugly and uncomfortable and doesn’t photograph well for Instagram.

The hard truth is that you might need to sit in the discomfort of not knowing who you are for a while and trust that what emerges on the other side will be more yours than anything you’ve built before.

The most driven people are often the most lost because they’ve been so busy achieving that they never stopped to ask: whose dream am I building?

Start there.

My next essay, I’m publishing the full framework, the process I used to rebuild my identity from the inside out, grounded in the neuroscience of narrative change. If this essay named something you’ve been feeling, that one will give you something to do about it.

With Courage,

Maryam