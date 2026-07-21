If I see one more Instagram Reel telling me to “comment STORY for my 15 viral hooks,” I might actually lose my mind.

Suddenly, everyone on the internet is a “storytelling coach.” People who have never built a brand, never worked in marketing, never managed a P&L, are now teaching others how to tell their stories and build their brands. They’re repackaging engagement bait and calling it narrative.

Here's the paradox: the barrier to entry is zero. You don’t need credentials or experience. You don’t need to have put in 10,000 hours. You just need a ring light and a hook. That's what makes social media great. It's also what makes it extremely frustrating.

Some people selling storytelling advice have actually built something. Most haven't. And as the noise gets louder, learning how to spot the difference becomes critical. Part of that is learning to recognize authentic storytelling, someone sharing their lived experience and real expertise, not a fabrication of it.

The experts will start to outpace the novices. There are so many charlatans out there, it’s important to do your own homework.

Storytelling has become the most valuable skill in the world right now. And if you look at the data, it makes perfect sense why everyone is suddenly selling it.

The Data Is Screaming

According to The Wall Street Journal, LinkedIn job postings for “storyteller” doubled in the last year, to over 70,000 open roles. Not “content writer.” Not “social media manager.” Storyteller.

Google Cloud is building a dedicated storytelling team. Microsoft’s cybersecurity division is hiring a senior director of narrative and storytelling. Notion just merged their communications, social, and influencer teams into one unified “storytelling team.”

On corporate earnings calls, CEOs mentioned “storytelling” or “storyteller” 469 times this year. A decade ago? 147 times. That’s a 3x increase.

Why the sudden desperation for narrative? Two letters: AI.

Generative AI has flooded the internet with what the industry is now calling “slop”, competent, grammatically correct, entirely bland content. As Inc. Magazine put it: “We don’t want to read content. We want to hear stories.”

Because here’s the thing AI can’t do: it can’t tell your story. It doesn’t know what it felt like to get laid off with two kids at home and a mortgage to pay. It doesn’t know what it’s like to be the daughter of refugees who rebuilt their life in a country where they didn’t speak the language. It doesn’t know the specific, irreplaceable, deeply human details that make someone lean in and say, “Tell me more.”

Research from Stanford’s Dr. Jennifer Aaker shows that stories are 22 times more memorable than facts alone. Neuroscientists have found that character-driven stories stimulate the production of oxytocin, the empathy hormone, in the listener’s brain. A good story literally alters the neurochemistry of the person hearing it, building trust faster than any data point or resume bullet ever could.

Storytelling Is Not a Social Media Trick

I was recently on the Derate the Hate podcast with Wilk Wilkinson, and we talked about this exact tension. The host introduced me by saying something that stuck with me: “My guest today learned English by watching Disney cartoons. Years later, she’d end up working as a marketing executive for Marvel Studios at Disney. But the real story isn’t her resume. It’s what she learned about narrative along the way.”

And that’s the distinction I want to make here. Because there’s a difference between telling a story and storytelling. There’s a difference between using narrative as a hook to get clicks and understanding narrative as a tool for connection, for trust, for leadership.

On the podcast, I talked about something I think about constantly:

We are living inside the most sophisticated narrative machine ever built. Between AI chatbots, social media algorithms, and 24-hour news cycles, we are being told stories all day long, stories designed to make us react, not think. Stories that start at the climax to get our attention but rarely give us the resolution.

And what I said to Wilk is this: as audience members, we have a responsibility to pause and ask ourselves three questions before we react to anything online:

Who built this tension and what do they need me to feel? Is this designed to inform me, or to activate me? Am I filtering this through my own narrative, or am I actually listening?

These aren’t just media literacy questions. These are storytelling questions. Because if you understand how narrative works, if you understand the mechanics of hook, conflict, and resolution, you become a much harder person to manipulate, and a much more powerful communicator.

That’s what I mean when I say storytelling is a career survival skill. It’s not about going viral. It’s about knowing how to build trust in a world that has very little of it left. Listen to the full episode below to hear more on storytelling, narrative manipulation, media literacy, and reinvention.

Why I Care About This So Deeply

Storytelling has been a part of my DNA since I was a little girl.

My grandmother was a celebrated actress and Kurdish singer in Iran before the 1979 revolution. After the revolution, she was imprisoned and tortured for four years for being an artist. For telling stories.

I come from a lineage of storytellers who were silenced. That history lives in everything I do.

When my parents fled Iran during the Iran-Iraq war, we ended up as refugees in Canada. My parents were two young Iranians rebuilding their life in a new country. They couldn’t teach me English because they didn’t speak it themselves. So I learned English the only way I could, by watching Disney cartoons.

Full circle: years later, I’d end up working at Disney. The company that taught me a language became the company I helped tell campaigns for.

When I was a little girl, I wanted to be an actress, to follow in my grandmother’s footsteps. I studied Meisner, Shakespeare, and did theater all through school. But my parents, who had sacrificed everything to leave Iran, wanted me to be a doctor or a lawyer. Something with more of a guarantee in life. As the eldest daughter of immigrant parents, I didn’t want to disappoint them, so I listened.

But the artist in me found another way. I went into marketing, while staying in show business. I went into narrative building for some of the biggest brands in the world, and what I learned is that the skills are the same. Whether you’re building a campaign for a brand, or a TV show, or introducing yourself at a dinner party, the mechanics of storytelling don’t change.

The question is always the same: How do I make this person care?

If you want to know how to actually do it, not for a reel, not for a hook, but for your career, your business, and your life, here is the exact 60-second narrative framework I've used throughout my career, at every company I've built campaigns for, and now, for myself.

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The 60-Second Narrative Framework

Most people are terrible at introducing themselves.

When someone asks, “What do you do?” or “Tell me about yourself,” they recite their resume. They give a title, a company name, maybe a number of years. And the person listening nods politely while their brain files it under “forgettable.”

“I’m a marketing director with 10 years of experience in B2B SaaS, specializing in growth marketing and customer acquisition.”

That is not a story. That is a LinkedIn bio read aloud. It gives the listener absolutely nothing to connect with emotionally. No tension, no journey, no reason to care.

A story requires conflict. It requires a transformation. It requires a why.

Here is the four-part framework I use to tell a story in 60 seconds or less.

Part 1: The Hook (10 seconds)

Start with the unexpected. Do not start with your job title. Start with the core tension that defines your work, the unique lens through which you see the world, or the defining moment that set you on your path.