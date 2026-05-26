This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emmie's avatar
Emmie
3d

Love this! I actually came to this space in very similar circumstances. It has become a Sanctuary, and I love sharing my story. It has been validating in a way that I never would’ve expected.

Reply
Share
AwareLife's avatar
AwareLife
9h

What you said about the dark season preparing you for what's coming is true. And there's one more part that's worth saying out loud: the preparation doesn't guarantee the exit. Some people spend years in the darkness without finding the way through. Not because they're weaker. Because they didn't have what you had in that moment — the decision, yes, but also whatever was already in you that made the decision possible. The season prepares the ground. The seed still has to land.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maryam Mehrtash · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture