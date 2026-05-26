My grandmother passed away on Sunday. On her 82nd birthday.

There is something about losing someone on the very day they arrived in this world that makes you stop and think about the fullness of a life. Eighty-two years. And when I think about what she filled those years with, it is not accomplishments on a resume.

It is the laughter. The warmth. The way her home was always full of people, full of love, full of light.

My grandmother was a woman who loved to host. Her house was never empty. There was always food on the table, always someone at the door, always joy in the room. She was a shining light, and what she left behind is not measured in achievements. It is measured in the way she made every single person feel like they belonged.

Her light shines in me. And I want to carry it forward.

The Season I Am In

I’ve been over-functioning lately.

If you look at my output over the last year, you might think I have it all perfectly figured out. I am riding this wave of momentum, writing, building, working, parenting, and pushing forward on multiple fronts simultaneously.

People keep asking the same question: “How are you juggling all of this?”

But here’s what people do not see: the seasons that came before this one.

At the end of 2023, I lost my job. I applied to role after role in 2024 and was either ghosted, met with an automated response, or rejected from every single one. I felt lost. I felt invisible. I questioned everything—my value, my direction, my future. There were days I genuinely believed I would never work again.

But somewhere in the middle of that darkness, I made a decision. One decision. I decided to reframe, to shift my perspective and to take action instead of waiting for permission.

That one decision changed my life.

What 2024 taught me is that I will never give up my power again. Life is too short. We all eventually leave this place. So what do I want to live for? What kind of life do I want to build, not just for me, but for my family?

I think I am in a season right now of unstoppable belief in myself. The amalgamation of my life’s work, my ambition, and my momentum have all intersected at the same time and place. But this season did not come from nowhere. It came from the one before it, the season of rejection, of questioning, of rebuilding from the ground up.

We Are All Built Different

Having people ask how I juggle it all has made me reflect and ask myself the same questions. What I've realized: we're all running different operating systems during different seasons of our lives. Comparison between the two will steal your joy and create internal misinformation every single time, stories about yourself that were never true.

My season of operating at full capacity might overlap with someone else's season of feeling lost. Comparing those two seasons isn't fair, to me or to you.

People see the hustle, the wins. But they didn't see the seasons I was rejected over and over. The seasons I was overlooked for the promotion. The ones when I didn't act on an idea because I was too afraid.

Not everyone is a shining light in every season. And that is okay.

Comparing your journey to someone else’s is like getting frustrated that a Mac program will not run on a Windows computer. It was never designed to. That is not a flaw in either machine, it is just a different architecture. You have your own battery capacity, your own processing speed, your own core programming. The moment you stop trying to run someone else's software on your hardware is the moment everything clicks.

The Science Behind Your Unique Wiring

This isn't just a feel-good metaphor. There's actual science behind it.

In 1954, psychologist Leon Festinger introduced Social Comparison Theory, which showed that humans have a fundamental drive to evaluate themselves by comparing to others. It is hardwired into us. But social media has broken that mechanism. We are comparing our behind-the-scenes reality to the curated highlight reels of millions of strangers, people whose full context, whose seasons of pain and rebuilding, we will never see.

That is why the people, and the creators, who resonate most with us are the ones who show up honestly. People are tired of the highlight reel, the perfectly curated content. They want to see how you built it, how many nights of sleep you lost, how many rejections you got. That's where the human stories live. That's what today's culture is craving.

A 2022 study in the American Economic Review confirmed it: social media exposure causally increases anxiety and depression. It triggers a comparison loop that was never meant to operate at this scale.

But here is the empowering part, the science also tells us why we are all so different, and why that difference is your superpower.

Your energy is uniquely yours. Chronotype science shows that our peak performance windows are largely genetic. Some people are wired to do their best work at 5:00 AM. Others come alive at 10:00 PM. When you honor your natural rhythm instead of forcing someone else’s schedule, you unlock a level of energy you did not know you had.

Your drive is uniquely yours. Neuroscience shows that people have genetically different baseline levels of dopamine, the neurotransmitter behind motivation and reward. Some people are wired for intense, high-output sprints, like me. I thrive under high-pressure deadlines. Others are wired for steady, sustainable pacing. Both build extraordinary things. They just build them differently.

Your goals should be uniquely yours. Self-Concordance Theory shows that people experience the greatest well-being and sustained motivation when they pursue goals that align with their authentic values and natural rhythms. When you chase goals that genuinely reflect who you are, not goals you borrowed from someone else’s highlight reel, you don’t burn out. You light up.

One Decision Can Change Everything

I'm not writing this from a place of having it all figured out. I’m a work in progress. I'm writing this from a place of having lost, having grieved, having been rejected, and having decided, one day, in one moment, that I was going to take my power back.

Sometimes it takes one decision to change your life. One decision to stop waiting. To stop comparing your season to someone else's. One decision to say: I am going to be the driver of my own destiny.

Every decision I make now is driven by one thing: building a joyful life for me and my family.

My grandmother showed me what that looks like. A home full of love. A life full of light. A legacy that has nothing to do with titles and everything to do with how you made people feel.

You Were Built for Something Only You Can Do

If you are in a season of darkness right now, hear me: that season is not your forever. It is building something in you. It is preparing you for the moment when your life’s work, your ambition, and your momentum all intersect at the same time and place. And when that moment comes, you will be ready, because of everything you walked through to get there.

You're not behind. I truly believe everything is meant to happen when the alignment is right. You're not less-than because your pace looks different from someone else's. You may be in a different season right now. You may be running on a completely different operating system, one designed for a purpose only you can fulfill.

Stop trying to be a faster version of someone else. Start being the most aligned version of yourself.

Find your rhythm. Trust your season. Honor your operating system.

The world does not need another copy. It needs the original version of you, running exactly the way you were built to run, carrying forward the light that only you can carry.

With Courage,

Maryam

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