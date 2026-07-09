You left a corporate job that paid you well. You have 10, 15, maybe 20 years of expertise. You know things that take other people years to figure out. You’ve led teams, managed budgets, built strategies that moved the needle for companies worth billions.

And now you’re on a discovery call with a potential client, and when they ask your rate, you panic. You Google “average consulting rate” five minutes before the call. You land somewhere around $150/hour. You pick something that feels safe. You say it too fast, before they have time to change their mind. They say “that works.” And you hang up feeling like you just sold a Porsche for the price of a Honda.

Sound familiar?

I've been there. And one thing I've learned the hard way: once you understand the psychology behind pricing and learn to package yourself properly, you never go back to underpricing.

Why We Underprice Ourselves

There’s a concept in behavioral economics called anchoring bias. Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Prize-winning psychologist and author of Thinking, Fast and Slow, demonstrated that the first number introduced in any negotiation becomes the anchor, the reference point around which all subsequent numbers orbit.

Here’s what that means for you: if YOU say $150/hour, that’s now the ceiling. The client will negotiate down from there, not up. You just set the anchor against yourself.

But anchoring bias isn’t the only thing working against you. There are at least three other forces keeping your rates too low:

Identity lag. I wrote about this last week. When you leave a corporate job, your identity doesn’t update overnight. You still see yourself as an employee, someone who gets paid what another person decides. Employees receive compensation. Consultants set prices. Those are fundamentally different postures, and most people are still operating from the first one long after they’ve technically moved into the second.

The “grateful to be hired” trap. Especially if you’re in a reinvention season. Especially if you were laid off. Especially if you’re a woman, immigrant or an ethnic minority. There’s a voice that says: someone is willing to pay me at all, I should just be grateful. That voice is lying to you. Gratitude and fair compensation are not mutually exclusive.

Imposter syndrome disguised as humility. “I don’t want to seem greedy.” “I’m still building my client base.” “I’ll raise my rates later once I have more testimonials.” These sound reasonable. They’re not. They’re coming from a place of fear.

The Math That Should Make You Angry

Let’s do the math on what you were actually worth at your last job.