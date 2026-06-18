A friend of mine recently said something to me that I haven’t been able to get out of my head.

Let me preface this by saying he is a highly successful actor, producer, and co-founder. He operates at a level where you might assume opportunities just fall into his lap. But when I asked him about his trajectory, he said something incredibly simple:

“I’m up to bat more times than most people, because I put myself in situations where I’m up to bat more.”

He’s making deals. He’s networking. He’s writing. He’s producing. He is constantly, relentlessly stepping up to the plate.

In the era of reinvention that I’ve found myself in over the last year, that struck a deep chord with me. Because when I look back at everything that’s happened, the Substack, the literary agent, the essays that landed, the speaking engagements, the opportunities that appeared out of nowhere, I realized something:

None of it happened because someone tapped me on the shoulder and said, “It’s your turn.”

It happened because I stopped waiting to be chosen.

I put myself up to bat. I’m writing. I’m cold-emailing people. I’m creating my own content. I’m showing up consistently every damn day. I’m seeking out opportunities that align with the life I want to redesign.

I see so many brilliant, capable people waiting. Waiting for the promotion. Waiting for the agent. Waiting for the algorithm to bless them. Waiting for permission.

But the truth is brutal and simple: no one is coming to save you.

You have to put your ego away and do what it takes to build the life you want.

And to do that, you need to develop the most underrated skill in business and in life: self-awareness.

The Self-Awareness Gap

We all think we are self-aware. We think we know our strengths, our blind spots, and why we make the decisions we make.

But we are so unaware it’s staggering.