If failure were truly the thing we feared, more people would be in motion.

For years, we’ve been sold the Silicon Valley gospel: fail fast, fail forward, fail often. Failure has been rebranded as innovation. We celebrate the flameouts, the pivots, the comeback stories. We’ve turned failure into a badge of honor.

And yet, brilliant people remain stalled.

The drafts stay in folders.

The business ideas live on napkins.

The pitch never leaves the throat.

Because we’re not afraid of failure. Not really.

We are afraid of visibility. We are afraid of being seen before we are certain, in the messy, awkward, imperfect middle. Seen before we are polished. Seen before we know how the story ends.

Failure is a data point. Being seen trying is a verdict on our worth.

The Invisible Risk

Every time I hit “publish” on this Substack, I feel it.

It’s not the fear that the post will flop, that the numbers will be low, or that it will be ignored. That’s just failure; I can live with that. The real fear is the exposure. It’s the act of saying, “I made this, I opened myself up, and I think it’s worthy of your attention.” It’s the vulnerability of being perceived, judged, and misunderstood, all in public.

This is the critical distinction we miss when we talk about risk. We are conditioned to see risk as a visible act, the launch, the investment, the public declaration. But we ignore the far more corrosive danger of the invisible risks.

Visible risks are public. Publishing the article. Launching the company. Asking for the promotion. Speaking up in the meeting. They open you up to immediate feedback, criticism, and the possibility of public failure. The stakes feel incredibly high because the judgment is external and immediate.

Invisible risks are private. Keeping the article in your drafts. Never starting the business. Staying quiet in the meeting. No one sees you not do the thing. There is no external judgment because there is no visible attempt. The stakes feel low, but the long-term cost is catastrophic: stagnation, regret, and the slow erosion of your own potential.

The paradox is that we are terrified of the visible risks, which often lead to growth, learning, and opportunity, even when they “fail.” Yet we are comfortable with the invisible risks, which almost guarantee the one outcome we claim to fear: never achieving our goal at all.

Dignity is the Missing Conversation in Leadership

So why is visibility so terrifying? Because it puts our dignity on the line.

Dr. Donna Hicks, a Harvard scholar, defines dignity as our “inherent, unshakeable worth and value.” It’s the belief that we matter. And the fear of being seen trying is, at its core, the fear that our attempt will be judged as unworthy, and therefore, we will be judged as unworthy.

We are protecting our sense of self. We’ve fused our self-worth to our output.

This is the conversation that is almost entirely absent from our discourse on leadership. We talk about vision, strategy, and execution. We celebrate confidence and charisma. But we rarely talk about the foundational element required for any of it: the internal sense of dignity that allows a leader to withstand the exposure of the arena.

As Brené Brown says, “you can choose courage or you can choose comfort, but you can’t choose both.” Choosing courage means choosing visibility. It means accepting that you will be seen, and you will be judged, and you have no control over the outcome.

Leaders who operate from a place of deep-seated self-worth can handle that exposure. They can separate the success or failure of an idea from their own inherent value. They can be seen in the messy middle, mid-pivot, mid-mistake, mid-process, without it shattering their sense of self.

Leaders who are propped up only by external validation cannot. The risk of being seen as imperfect is too great, so they retreat to the safety of the invisible risks. They manage, but they don’t lead. They polish, but they don’t innovate. They protect their image, but they sacrifice their impact.

They avoid failure, and in doing so, avoid leadership.

Permission to Be Seen

Our culture celebrates the finished product but hides the messy process. We see the IPO, not the years of ramen and rejection. We see the bestselling book, not the hundred drafts that came before it. We have created a highlight-reel economy that makes the very normal, very necessary act of “trying” feel embarrassing.

Trying is not embarrassing. It is necessary.

We need to grant ourselves and each other the dignity of the attempt. The honor of being a work in progress.

So if you are standing on the sidelines, waiting for the perfect moment, for the bulletproof plan, for the fear to subside, I want you to consider this:

The risk is not in hitting “publish.” The risk is in the silence of your drafts folder.

The risk is not in launching the imperfect product. The risk is in the perfection of an idea that never sees the light of day.

The risk is not in being seen trying and failing. The risk is in being invisible, and succeeding at nothing at all.

This is your permission to be seen. Not when it’s perfect. Not when it’s polished. But now. In the middle of it all.

With Courage,



Maryam