This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Wallace Renfro's avatar
Wallace Renfro
Feb 24

An excellent piece of thinking. I'm less than a month from my 81st birthday. I'm retired, but still try to engage with those who are trying to strengthen their communication skills. I write on Substack -- Letters from the Old Hyde Place -- and it is a release valve for me. I wrote corporately for 41 years, and my writing now is unfettered. And yet, truth be told, I still have the visibility fear. Apparently, you never outgrow this phenomenon.

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3 replies by Maryam Mehrtash and others
The CMO Brief's avatar
The CMO Brief
Feb 25

In a culture where online exposure can follow you forever, is the fear really about dignity… or about long-term reputational cost?

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
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