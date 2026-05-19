Athletes don’t just train their bodies. They train their minds to believe they’ve already won before the game starts.

The rest of us were never taught to do that.

What if the only thing standing between you and the life you want is a story you keep telling yourself?

My husband played professional major league baseball. So when a recent conversation between us turned to mindset, the difference between the brain and the mind, and how we have the power to train one to override the other, he had a lot to say.

He talked about visualization. How before every game, he’d run the entire thing in his head. Not just the plays, the feeling. The sound of the crowd. The weight of his body moving exactly the way he needed it to. He’d already won before he stepped on the field. The game was just the execution of a belief he already held.

As Michael Phelps once said about his own process:

“Before I race, I always visualize the perfect race. I see every stroke. Every turn. Every breath. So when it actually happens, it’s like I’ve already done it a thousand times.”

And I sat there thinking: Why don’t the rest of us do this?

Not for sports. For our lives. For our careers. For the thing we’re trying to build, the room we’re trying to walk into, the version of ourselves we’re trying to become.

We spend so much time working on the external, the strategy, the resume, the pitch, the plan, and almost no time on the internal. The story. The narrative running on a loop in the background of our minds, shaping every decision we make without us even realizing it.

The Brain vs. The Mind

Most people use the words “brain” and “mind” interchangeably. But they are entirely different things.

The brain is the hardware. It’s the physical organ. It is reactive, pattern-seeking, and wired for survival. Its primary job is to keep you safe, which means it is constantly scanning for threats. And here is the catch: your brain doesn’t know the difference between a real physical threat and a story you made up at 3 AM about failing a presentation. It reacts to both with the exact same stress response (LeDoux, 1996).

The mind is the software. It’s the narrator. The stories, beliefs, and meaning we create from our brain's activity. The mind decides what your experiences mean and therefore, what is possible next.

Most people let the brain run the show. The amygdala fires, the default mode network loops through old anxieties, and you call that “reality.” But it’s not reality. It’s just a story your brain is telling based on old data.

Your Brain Believes What You Tell It

Here is where the science gets fascinating. The story you tell yourself isn’t just a metaphor. It physically changes you.

Through neuroplasticity, your brain rewires itself based on repeated thoughts. In neuroscience, this is known as Hebb’s Law: “Neurons that fire together, wire together”.

The neural pathways you use most become your default. If you constantly tell yourself “I’m not ready” or “I’m not a leader,” your brain builds a superhighway for that thought. It becomes effortless to believe.

But it goes deeper than that. Your brain has a filtering system called the Reticular Activating System (RAS). Your brain processes far more information than you could ever consciously handle. The RAS determines what makes it through the filter and what gets filtered is shaped by what you’ve told your brain to look for. Think of it as your algorithm that filters what you are interested in and what you are not.

If you tell yourself “I’m an imposter,” your brain will find evidence of that everywhere. It will highlight every minor mistake and ignore every major win. But if you tell yourself “I am building something important,” it finds evidence of that. It starts noticing opportunities, connections, and open doors that were always there, but that your filter previously blocked out.

This is why athletes visualize. A landmark study from the Cleveland Clinic found that people who merely imagined performing muscle contractions increased their strength by up to 35%, without ever moving . The brain cannot fully distinguish between a vividly imagined experience and a real one.

You Have to Believe It Before Anyone Else Will

This is the part most of us skip. We want the promotion, the opportunity, the recognition, the funding, but we haven’t done the internal work of actually believing we deserve it.

We walk into rooms hoping someone else will validate us so that then we can believe in ourselves.

It doesn’t work that way. Other people are reading your conviction. They are not reading your resume. When you walk into a room half-believing your own story, everyone else picks up on it. Not because they are judging you, but because humans are wired to mirror conviction .

And I can feel my own energy too. I know when I’m feeling confident after a podcast interview or a pitch, and when I feel like I wasn’t fully connected to my mind and body. It shows, and you can feel it.

If you are waiting for external validation to change your internal narrative, you will be waiting forever. You have to write the story first. You have to believe it first. Only then will the world reflect it back to you.

Or, as Muhammad Ali famously put it:

“I am the greatest. I said that even before I knew I was.”

The Rewrite

Most of us are running narratives we didn’t even write. They were installed by parents, culture, past failures, old bosses, or bad relationships.

“I’m not creative.”

“I’m not the kind of person who takes risks.”

“I’m too old to start over.”

These are not facts. They are stories that got repeated so many times your brain built highways around them. The question isn’t “is this true?” The question is: “is this useful? Is this the story I want to keep building my life around?”

If the answer is no, you have to rewrite it.

Catch the narrative. What are you telling yourself on repeat? Challenge it. Is this a fact or a story? Who wrote it? Replace it. What would you believe if you had no evidence to the contrary? Start there. Repeat it. The new story will feel like a lie at first. That is not because it is false, it is because the neural pathway hasn’t been built yet. Keep going.

My husband trained his mind like he trained his body. I am learning to do the same, not on a baseball field, but in a mirror. I’m training my brain every day to believe that I am building the life I imagine, and that I am worthy of that life.

I tell myself every day, “you got this, you can do this, it’s not going to be easy, but you have all the skills and intelligence in the world to make your goals come true.”

The story you tell yourself is the life you build. So tell a better one, a more deserving one.

Because as Henry Ford said:

“Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.”

With Courage,



Maryam

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