Early in my leadership career, I started a simple ritual that had an outsized impact on my team’s success and my own influence. It wasn’t a grand strategy or a complex management technique. It was an email.

Every Friday, without fail, I sent a “Friday Wins” email to our senior leadership. It was a short, punchy recap of our team’s accomplishments that week: key metrics hit, successful campaign launches, positive client feedback, and progress toward our quarterly goals. My name appeared once, in the sender line. The credit belonged entirely to the team.

At the time, I just knew it felt like the right thing to do. I wasn’t thinking about influence. I simply believed my job was to make my team look good. What I didn’t realize was that I was building the most durable form of power available to a leader: trust.

Research continues to show that advancement in organizations is shaped as much by informal dynamics, visibility, sponsorship, perceived impact, as by formal performance metrics. I was serving my team by making their value undeniable to the people who made promotion decisions.

This small act taught me a lesson that runs counter to almost every modern narrative about leadership: real influence isn’t built by chasing the spotlight for yourself. It’s built by shining it on others.

We’re obsessed with the wrong metrics. We track follower counts and org chart titles, believing that influence is a function of fame. But as Simon Sinek asks in one of his recent essays, “Would you still lead if no one ever knew your name?”

This question cuts to the bone of our ambition. It forces us to confront whether we are chasing authority or impact. And it reveals the central paradox of leadership: the more you focus on serving others, the more influence you accumulate.

The Currency of Leadership is Trust, Not Attention

Sinek’s work is a powerful reminder that leadership is not a rank to be achieved, but a choice to be made. It is, in his words, “the awesome responsibility to see those around us rise.” This isn’t about grand, heroic gestures. It’s about the small, consistent, often invisible acts of service that create what he calls a “Circle of Safety”, a space where people feel seen, supported, and safe enough to take risks.

When you make the coffee, hold the door, or quietly ask a struggling teammate, “How can I help?” you are not performing a menial task. You are making a deposit of trust.

This is where our modern definition of influence gets it backward. We chase attention, believing it will grant us influence. But attention is fleeting. Trust is durable. Attention is given to the loudest person in the room. Trust is earned by the person who listens.

When you lead from a place of service, you stop asking, “How can I be more visible?” and start asking, “How can I make my team more successful?” You shift your focus from building your own brand to building your people. And in doing so, you build the one thing that no amount of self-promotion can buy: their loyalty.

Servant Leadership in Action

This is not theory. It is measurable.

When Cheryl Bachelder took over Popeyes in 2007, the company was struggling. Instead of tightening control, she flipped the model and declared that leadership would serve the people on the front lines. The result? In her decade as CEO, restaurant sales grew by 45%, profits more than doubled, and the stock price rose from $15 to $79 per share. As she wrote in her book, Dare to Serve, true leadership requires “the courage to take the people to a daring destination and the humility to selflessly serve others on the journey”.

Indra Nooyi, as CEO of PepsiCo, wrote personal letters to the parents of her senior executives, over 400 per year, thanking them for the “gift” of their children. It was not performative. It was recognition that employees are whole human beings. That level of care builds loyalty no compensation package can buy.

During the 2008 financial crisis, Bob Chapman of Barry-Wehmiller refused mass layoffs. Instead, everyone took shared furloughs, from the C-suite to the factory floor, took four weeks of unpaid leave. His reasoning was simple: it is better for all of us to suffer a little than for a few of us to suffer a lot. That decision cemented trust across the organization.

Service is not subservience. It is disciplined stewardship.

And stewardship is influence.

The Servant Leader’s Playbook: 4 Actionable Frameworks

For my paid subscribers, I want to move from the “what” to the “how.” True influence through service is a practice. Here are four actionable frameworks you can implement immediately.