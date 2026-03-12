This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Jey Davis's avatar
Lisa Jey Davis
1d

What a poignant and crucial topic. Thank you for sharing. I didn't know about any of this. Amazing. I've shared it elsewhere too.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
Teri Murphy's avatar
Teri Murphy
2d

Yes, Daryl Davis is the hero for our age. And your framework for difficult conversations makes his approach feel doable. It preps me for a conversation I need to have this weekend with a friendship that is teetering on the brink.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maryam Mehrtash · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture