I want to tell you a story.

A black pianist joins an all-white country band at a bar in Maryland, notorious, in 1983, for its all-white crowd. The first set ends. He steps down from the bandstand and heads toward the table with his bandmates when a stranger suddenly approaches from behind, throws an arm around his shoulder, and says admiringly, “I’ve never seen a black man play piano like that before.

They start talking. The white man admits he’s a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

What would you do?

Most of us would walk away. Block. Unfriend. Cancel. We’d retreat to the safety of our own certainty, armed with the conviction that some people are beyond conversation.

Daryl Davis did the opposite. He kept talking. He listened. He asked questions. He built a relationship. Over time, that one conversation led to dozens more, including with the Maryland Grand Dragon who eventually quit the Klan. He gave Daryl his robe and hood.

Daryl has been the direct or indirect cause of over 200 KKK members leaving the Klan. His TEDx talk, “Why I, as a black man, attend KKK rallies,” has over +13 million views. His mantra is simple: “If they’re talking, they’re not fighting.”

Image Source: The Guardian , 2020; photograph courtesy: Daryl Davis

I’m sharing this story for two reasons.

First, because I’m incredibly proud to announce that I’ve joined the board of the Prohuman Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by Daryl, Letitia Kim, and Bion Bartning, to promote the foundational truth that every person is a unique individual united by our shared humanity. During my introductory call, Daryl shared with me that he started the organization because he noticed so many people spend their time debating what they are against, but not what they are pro.

His message is simple: be prohuman.

And second, because Daryl’s story is the most powerful proof I’ve ever seen of a truth I’ve come to believe is the single greatest predictor of success in leadership, business, and life: your willingness to have hard conversations.

The Epidemic of Avoidance

We are living in an epidemic of avoidance. We ghost, we mute, we cancel. We let resentment build with a colleague instead of addressing it head-on. We’d rather sever a relationship than have one uncomfortable conversation.

The data is staggering. A 2021 study by Crucial Learning found that 9 out of 10 people have felt emotionally or physically unsafe to speak their mind in the past 18 months. Instead of talking, we retreat into silence (65%), avoid people entirely (47%), or silently fume (42%). Another study found that 70% of employees actively avoid difficult conversations with their boss, colleagues, and direct reports.

Why? Because hard conversations are, well, hard. They’re messy. They’re unpredictable. They threaten our sense of safety and belonging. And as I wrote in my piece on groupthink, our brains are wired for confirmation, not confrontation. We crave the dopamine hit of agreement. We’re terrified of the discomfort of dissent.

But here’s the paradox: the more we avoid discomfort, the more we guarantee failure.

Workplace conflict that is ignored or poorly managed costs US businesses an estimated $359 billion in paid hours every year, about 2.8 hours per employee per week spent dealing with the fallout of conversations that didn’t happen. 60% of employees have never received any conflict resolution training, yet 70% believe it’s a critically important leadership skill.

They’re right. It is.

The Ones Who Avoid Conflict Are the Ones to Watch Out For

I’ve learned this the hard way. The people who are unwilling to have honest conversations, the ones who shut down dissent, who run from conflict, who ghost when things get uncomfortable, are not “keeping the peace.” They are the ones who erode trust the fastest, and the ones you need to watch out for.

Why? Because conflict avoidance isn’t a sign of being easygoing. It’s a symptom of low self-awareness. Research has consistently shown a direct link between conflict avoidance and a lack of self-awareness. People who can’t tolerate the friction of a hard conversation often can’t tolerate the friction of self-reflection, either. They’d rather preserve their ego than engage with a reality that might challenge it.

As the Crucial Learning study found, the people most afraid to speak up were 3.5 times more likely to lack confidence and 3 times more likely to tell themselves stories that cast their counterparts as evil villains .

Think about that. The avoidance isn’t just about the other person. It’s about the story we tell ourselves about the other person. It’s easier to label someone as toxic, narcissistic, or evil than to sit in the messy, uncomfortable truth that we might just disagree or have a different perspective on a situation.

If a Black man can find the humanity in a Klansman, surely we can find the courage to have a difficult conversation with a colleague, a client, a business partner or a friend.

And if someone refuses to meet you in that conversation? Let them. Let them sit in their silence while you move forward. As Mel Robbins says: good riddance. Your growth is not contingent on their willingness to show up. That tells you everything you need to know.

The Leader’s Playbook for Hard Conversations

Whether you need to lay someone off, fire them, dissolve a partnership, or break up with a friend, the principles are the same. Here are five frameworks I use to navigate difficult conversations with empathy, respect, and grace.

Framework 1: Start with Respect (The Daryl Davis Method)

Daryl’s entire approach is built on a foundation of respect. He doesn’t try to convince. He seeks to understand. He asks questions. He listens. He finds common ground, music, family, the shared desire to be heard. He gives respect, even when it isn’t earned. And in doing so, he creates the psychological safety for the other person to question their own beliefs.

Your takeaway: Before you enter a hard conversation, ask yourself: “How can I show this person respect, even if I fundamentally disagree with them?” It might be as simple as acknowledging their contribution, validating their feelings, or starting with a point of agreement.

Framework 2: Get Curious, Not Furious (The Crucial Learning Method)

The most confident communicators in the Crucial Learning study had one thing in common: they got curious. Instead of trying to decide “who is right,” they sincerely tried to understand the other person’s worldview. They asked questions. They showed interest. They separated facts from the stories they were telling themselves.

Your takeaway: When you feel yourself getting defensive, switch from telling to asking. Use phrases like:

“Help me understand your perspective on this.”

“What’s the story you’re telling yourself about this situation?”

“Walk me through how you arrived at that conclusion.”

Framework 3: State Your Intention (The Transparency Method)

Most people enter a hard conversation assuming the other person has malicious intent. Defuse that immediately by stating your positive intention upfront.

Your takeaway: Start the conversation by clarifying what you do and don’t want. For example:

“My intention is not to blame you, but to understand what happened so we can fix the process.”

“I don’t want this to damage our friendship. My intention is to be honest about how I’m feeling so we can move past it.”

“My intention is to find a solution that works for both of us.”

Framework 4: Don’t Nibble (The Ben Horowitz Method)

When you have bad news to deliver, a layoff, a firing, a project cancellation, your instinct is to soften the blow. To delay. To delegate. Horowitz says this is the worst thing you can do. His advice is to “eat the shit, don’t nibble.”

Your takeaway: Deliver the hard news directly, honestly, and quickly. Don’t hide behind HR or middle managers. As the leader, you own the decision, so you must own the conversation. It shows respect for the people you’re impacting, and it builds trust with the people who remain. It’s the hardest thing you’ll do as a leader, and the most important.

Framework 5: Be Prohuman (The Prohuman Foundation Method)

As Daryl taught me, it’s easy to define ourselves by what we’re against. It’s harder, and more powerful, to define ourselves by what we are for. Being prohuman means you are for curiosity, for courage, for compassion, for understanding, for our shared humanity.

Your takeaway: Before you have that hard conversation, anchor yourself in what you are for. Are you for the success of the project? For the health of the team? For the integrity of your friendship? When you lead from a “pro” stance, the conversation stops being about winning or losing. It becomes about building.

The Courage to Talk

I get it. Hard conversations are terrifying. They ask us to be vulnerable, to risk rejection, to sit in the fire of uncertainty.

But the alternative is worse.

The alternative is a world of silent resentment, of unresolved conflicts, of broken relationships. A world where we are so afraid of saying the wrong thing that we say nothing at all. A world where we let fear, not courage, lead.

I look at Daryl Davis, a man who faced the heart of American hate armed with nothing but a piano and a question, and I know another way is possible.

It starts with the courage to talk. The courage to listen. The courage to believe that even the hardest conversation is better than the silence.

With Courage,

Maryam