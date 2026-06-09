This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Tim Commandeur's avatar
Tim Commandeur
18h

I love this and I agree that everyone should understand their body and the influence their environment has on it! I genuinely love my job, but I recently decided to get comprehensive testing done so I’d know where my system stands rather than wait for something to surprise me later. It turned out my Lp(a) was suboptimal too, and I’m grateful to know that now so I can take proactive steps to address it and other risk factors before they become bigger issues. For me, this isn’t about changing the direction of my life — it’s about maximizing each day, feeling my best, and giving myself the best chance at a healthier, happier life. All the best on your journey!

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Sonia Almanza Gambaro's avatar
Sonia Almanza Gambaro
1dEdited

I can’t even tell you how deeply I relate to everything you’ve written here. Mine wasn’t a heart attack, It was breast cancer, but the origins and the reasons and rebirth afterwards were much the same. Continued health to you, Maryam!

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