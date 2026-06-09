I had a heart attack last year at 42 years old.

And what I’m about to share might save your life.

I’m telling this story publicly for the first time because I want to create awareness about cardiovascular health. But more than that, I want to talk about what happens to your body when you spend years being “brave” in environments that are slowly breaking you down.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. But here’s the statistic that should stop you in your tracks:

“Heart attacks in younger adults, especially women under 50, have increased by more than 66% in the last five years.”

I was one of them.

The Years Before

I didn’t have a heart attack because of one bad day. I had one because of a decade.

For over ten years, I operated as a high-functioning executive in what I can only describe as a Game of Thrones toxic corporate culture. The kind of environment where your nervous system never fully turns off, even when you convince yourself you’re fine.

I barely took time off and I operated with constant anxiety. I made six figures and told myself that money was worth the cost of my peace.

We talk about toxic work environments like they’re just an HR problem. We talk about burnout like it’s a productivity issue.

But the data tells a different story.

Stanford professor Jeffrey Pfeffer, author of Dying for a Paycheck, found that workplace stress causes 120,000 excess deaths in the U.S. every year. That makes the modern workplace the fifth leading cause of death in America, right behind cancer.

When you operate in a chronically stressful environment, your body floods with cortisol and adrenaline. Over time, that chronic elevation damages your arterial walls, increases blood pressure, and promotes atherosclerosis, the buildup of plaque in your arteries.

According to Harvard Health, women whose work is highly stressful have a 40% increased risk of heart disease and heart attacks.

I didn’t know any of this. I just knew I was exhausted, and I constantly had that sick feeling in my stomach. But I kept showing up anyway.

The Year That Broke My Heart, Literally

When I was laid off from my executive job, there was a moment of relief. The seat at the toxic table was no longer mine.

But the stress didn’t disappear when I lost my job. It compounded.

And I wasn’t alone.

The last several years has been a bloodbath in entertainment. The industry shed thousands of jobs. Studios were cutting entire divisions. Streamers were consolidating. Every company was “optimizing”, which is corporate speak for: we’re letting people go whether they performed or not.

I spent the next year applying to hundreds of positions. But here’s what I discovered: there were barely any jobs to apply for at the executive level. The handful of positions that opened up got thousands of applicants. Thousands.

And unless you knew someone internally, someone who could get your resume past the automated system and in front of an actual human, you had zero chance.

The thing you learn when you get laid off is that your network is the most important thing you need to lean on. And when you've been in a corporate role consistently for most of your career, your network becomes mostly the people you work with. If all of you get laid off at the same time, it doesn't really help anybody. I had been heads-down building someone else's empire. I wasn't out networking. I wasn't maintaining relationships. I was just working.

So I was getting automatic rejections from roles I was clearly overqualified for. The system wasn’t built to let people in. It was built to keep them out.

I had two toddlers at home. I was financially stressed, emotionally exhausted, running on empty. The anxiety of not knowing if I’d ever work again, it was relentless.

Then at the end of 2024, something shifted.

I landed three interviews at the exact same time. This was huge. After months of silence, suddenly three of the biggest tech and media companies in the world wanted to talk to me. All three were on my top 10 target list.

I thought this was it. I'm going back to work. Twenty-six rounds of interviews over two months. I spent over 100 hours in preparation. I was so close. I could feel it.

I prepared for weeks. I practiced. I visualized winning. I believed this was it my way out of the financial stress, back into a “normal” life.

And then, in the same week, in the final rounds at all three companies, they all said: no, we decided to go another direction.

3:00 a.m. Wake Up Call

We took the kids skiing that week to try to reset.

At 3:00 a.m., I woke up with my chest tightening. My left arm going numb, tingling. A pressure I’d never felt before. My first thought wasn’t “heart attack.” My first thought was “panic attack.” So I took some deep breaths. I tried to calm down.

The tightening subsided. I went back to sleep.

The following week, my general practitioner ran multiple EKGs. He looked at me, highly concerned, and said: “You had an anterior myocardial infarction.”

That’s the medical term for a heart attack. He sent me to see a cardiologist specialist immediately.

What Changed

I spent the next several months seeing cardiologists, nutritionists, and specialists, doing blood tests, scans, and stress tests. For the first time in my life, I couldn't outrun the consequences of my choices.

I couldn’t work through it. I couldn’t hustle my way out of it. I couldn’t negotiate with my own body.

My cardiologist asked me a question I’ll never forget: “What are you running from?”

I didn’t have an answer. Or I did, but I didn’t want to say it out loud.

I was running from the fear that I wasn’t enough. That without the title and the paycheck, I was invisible.

So I had been trading my life for a seat at a table that I didn’t really want.

And my body had finally said: enough.

What I Want You to Know

Stress can kill you. Not metaphorically. Literally. It builds up silently, in your arteries, in your nervous system, in the years you spent telling yourself you were fine.

Check your cholesterol. I did everything “right.” I was a pescatarian for 15 years. I ate a Mediterranean diet. I exercised regularly.

It still happened.

Get your genetic markers checked. I have elevated Lp(a), lipoprotein(a), a genetic marker that predisposes you to cardiovascular disease. One in five people have it. Yet fewer than 1% of adults have ever been tested for it! It’s not on your standard blood panel. You have to ask for it.

Write this down: Lp(a)

I’m not a doctor or a medical expert. Ask your doctor about it at your next appointment.

Here’s the bigger point: your numbers matter less than your nervous system.

Are you operating in an environment that’s flooding your body with cortisol 24/7? Are you staying in situations, jobs, relationships, circles, because you’re afraid of what happens if you leave? Are you trading your health for a paycheck, a title, or a seat at a table that doesn’t actually value you?

We have normalized this. We celebrate people who work themselves to the bone. But your company will not protect your heart. The paycheck will not be there when you’re alone in a hospital bed wondering if you’ll be around for your kids’ graduation.

You have to protect yourself.

Why I’m Sharing This Now

After that, everything changed. I haven’t applied for a job since. I got an offer to work at Disney, which I took and loved over the past year.

I started my Substack during my recovery. Just me and the question my cardiologist asked: “What are you running from?”

And I realized: I wasn’t running anymore. I was building.

I was building a personal brand. I was writing essays. I was showing up authentically and vulnerably in a way I never could in corporate environments. And people were responding not to my title, but to my humanity.

I started reclaiming my life, unapologetically.

I’ve made significant lifestyle changes, and it’s given me a new lease on life. I don’t care what other people think. I do things that make me happy. I cut out toxic people.

The irony is that my heart attack, the thing that was supposed to break me, actually saved me. The lay off ended up being the best thing that ever happened to me. It forced me to choose myself and to align my life with one that I actually wanted.

For You

If you’re reading this and you’re operating in a toxic environment right now, if you’re trading your health for a paycheck, if you’re exhausted and terrified and telling yourself it’s temporary, I’m telling you: it doesn’t have to be.

There’s another way. It’s scary. It’s uncertain. But your life is worth more than any title.

Take care of your heart. Know your numbers. Don’t wait for a 3:00 a.m. wake-up call like I did.

And if you’re thinking about making a change, about betting on yourself, about walking away from the table, know that I’m proof it’s possible.

With Courage,

Maryam