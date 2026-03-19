The past two months have felt like a blur.

My content has reached over 15 million views across Instagram and Facebook. One video hit 4.7 million views and brought in 16,000 followers. In total, I’ve gained over 40K new followers on Instagram and 20K on Facebook, that’s 60K in the last 60 days. My Substack has grown to over 5,500 subscribers in just eight months.

Source: Facebook Dashboard

Source: Instagram Dashboard

These numbers feel absurd to write. They’re the kind of metrics people build entire careers chasing. But they’re also almost completely meaningless.

Because what this experience has actually shown me is something much bigger:

We are living through a fundamental rewriting of the rules of the internet.

The age of the social graph is over. The era of the interest economy is here. And if you don’t understand how it works, you’re playing a game that has already ended.

The Interest Economy

For years, the internet was built on the social graph. You followed people you knew, and you saw their content. Your reach was limited by your network. But that model is gone.

We now live in the era of the interest graph. The algorithm no longer cares who your friends are. It only cares about what keeps people watching.

As Gary Vaynerchuk puts it:

Interest media is the most honest filter we’ve ever had. It doesn’t reward history, titles, or follower counts, it rewards relevance today.

This is why a creator with 1,000 followers can get more views than someone with a million. The game is no longer about follower count; it’s about interest density. It’s about creating content so relevant to a specific group of people that the algorithm has no choice but to serve it to them.

This isn’t just a theory; it’s a documented shift. TechCrunch recently declared that “2025 was the year where the algorithm completely took over, so followings stopped mattering entirely.”

At the same time, a Northwestern University study found that even as follower counts become less relevant, trust in individual creators has increased 21% year-over-year. In a world of AI-generated “slop,” people are desperate for real human perspective.

The Part No One Talks About

Here is the uncomfortable truth that no growth strategist will tell you: the people closest to you will often be the quietest.

I can see who watches my content. Some of the most consistent viewers are people in my direct network, friends, former colleagues, people I’ve known for years. And most of them have never once liked, commented, or shared a single post.

Not once.

Meanwhile, strangers from across the world, people I have never met, people who found me through the algorithm, show me more love, more encouragement, and more support than some of the people who have my phone number.

And honestly, it doesn’t bother me.

Because I understand something now that I didn’t fully understand before:

Not everyone is going to root for you.

And that’s okay.

Your growth will make some people uncomfortable. Not because you’ve done anything wrong, but because your visibility holds up a mirror to their inaction or lack of growth. Your courage to put yourself out there highlights their decision not to. That’s not your problem to solve.

The interest economy confirms what life has always taught us: your audience is not your address book. The people who are meant to find you will find you. The people who are meant to support you will support you.

And the ones who watch silently? Let them.

You’re not building for them. You’re building for the people who actually show up.

So if you’re reading this and you’ve been holding back because you’re worried about what your network will think, stop. The algorithm doesn’t care about your social circle. It cares about your substance.

And the right people, most of whom you haven’t met yet, are waiting for exactly what you have to say.

The Playbook for the Interest Economy

So, how do you build a brand or an audience in this new world? Not by chasing virality. It’s about building a narrative. It’s about having the courage to stand for something, to have a point of view, and to serve a specific audience with relentless consistency.

Here are the four pillars behind my growth, the exact playbook and strategy I used to go from zero to million of views.