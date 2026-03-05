There’s a crisis in leadership, but it’s not the one you think.

For years, headlines have framed the conversation as a generational clash. A staggering 74% of managers report that Gen Z is the most difficult generation to work with, citing a lack of effort, motivation, and technological proficiency. The frustration is palpable. One in five managers has considered quitting due to the stress of managing them .

But the real crisis isn’t Gen Z’s work ethic. The real crisis is that they’re looking at the C-suite, looking at the corner office, looking at their managers’ 60-hour work weeks, and they’re saying:

“No, thank you.”

New data from Deloitte’s 2025 Global Millennial and Gen Z Survey reveals a shocking statistic: only 6% of Gen Z and millennial workers say their primary career goal is to reach a senior leadership position.

Let that sink in.

The generation that will soon be the majority of the workforce doesn’t want the very jobs we’ve been taught to aspire to.

This isn’t a story about lazy, entitled kids. This is a story about a rational generation looking at a broken model of leadership and making a calculated decision to opt out. They see the burnout, the political maneuvering, the sacrifice of personal life for a title, and they’re rejecting the entire premise.

They aren’t the problem. They are the alarm bell.

The Great Disconnect

The data shows a massive chasm between what leaders think they’re providing and what Gen Z is actually experiencing.

TriNet’s 2025 workplace report calls it an “empowerment disconnect.” The number of Gen Z employees who feel equipped to succeed in their roles plummeted from nearly 60% in 2024 to just 39% last year. Meanwhile, leaders’ confidence in them remained stable at 51% (TriNet, 2025).

We think they’re ready. They know they’re not.

Why? Because we are failing to lead them. We are managing tasks, not developing people. According to Deloitte, managers spend nearly 40% of their time on administrative tasks and solving immediate problems, and a mere 13% of their time developing their people .

Gen Z isn’t quiet quitting. They are being quietly ignored. And they’re responding accordingly. Nearly one-third plan to switch jobs in the next six months (TriNet, 2025).

This generation didn’t just enter the workforce.

They entered it during a global pandemic, onboarded through a screen, missing the informal mentorship and in-person learning that builds competence and confidence.

Now they’re being judged for the very skills they were never taught.

They Watched Us First

Here’s what most leadership conversations about Gen Z miss entirely: they didn’t form their opinions about work in a vacuum. They formed them by watching us.

I wrote about this at length in a previous essay, “We’re Emotionally Literate in Structurally Illiterate Systems”, where I made the case that Millennials are the most emotionally educated and least structurally supported generation in modern history. We are breaking generational cycles of trauma while parenting without a village, managing careers without adequate childcare infrastructure, and practicing leadership under conditions that would have broken previous systems. Our ambition didn’t disappear. It went underground.

Gen Z watched all of it.

They watched Millennial managers answer Slack messages at 11 p.m. while putting kids to bed. They watched Millennial women pump breast milk in office bathrooms between meetings and still get passed over for promotions. They watched an entire generation pour emotional intelligence, empathy, and moral courage into workplaces that rewarded none of it. They watched us build the language of boundaries, burnout, and mental health awareness, and then watched the systems around us refuse to change or support us.

And they made a rational calculation: Why would I sign up for that?

This is the missing link in every Gen Z think piece. Their so-called “lack of ambition” isn’t a character flaw. It’s an inheritance.

They are the first generation to enter the workforce with full visibility into what the deal actually costs, because Millennials made that cost visible.

We named the exhaustion.

We talked about burnout.

We posted about the impossible math of modern parenthood and modern careers.

Gen Z was paying attention.

So when only 6% of them say they want a leadership title, they’re not saying they don’t want to lead. They’re saying they don’t want to lead like that. They don’t want the version of leadership that requires sacrificing your health, your relationships, and your humanity for a corner office and a title that comes with more administrative burden than actual influence.

The real question isn’t:

What’s wrong with Gen Z?

The real question is:

What kind of leadership would make them say yes?

The New Leadership Playbook: 4 Actionable Frameworks

To win with Gen Z, we have to stop complaining about them and start leading them. And that requires a radical shift in how leadership works.

They want what every employee wants but are the first generation with the leverage and transparency to demand it. Here’s how to give it to them.