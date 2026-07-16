Ever since I was a little girl, I was obsessed with books. I used to love wandering the aisles at the library, running my fingers along the spines, reading every author's name. I noticed something early: none of them looked like mine.

Growing up Iranian, I was the kid with the ethnic name. The one people couldn't pronounce. The one that didn't sound like anyone else's. They used to call me Maryam Mustache. Kids can be so cruel.



My husband has a great, simple last name: Laurin. After we had children, I thought about changing mine. I thought maybe it would erase the sting of growing up different. Maryam Laurin sounds simpler. Safer. Less other.



But then I realized, that’s exactly why I need to keep it.

I want MARYAM MEHRTASH on the cover of a book. Unapologetically. I want other girls who feel different to see a name like mine and know they belong in that space too.

Here's the wild part: I have read over 500+ business books, and I've noticed that there has never been an Iranian woman with a New York Times bestselling business book. Not one. There have been bestselling memoirs — Firoozeh Dumas (Funny in Farsi), Azar Nafisi (Reading Lolita in Tehran), Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis) — all brilliant. But never a business book.

That’s my why. That’s why I’m adamant about the traditional publishing route. It might not be the best reason from a purely economic standpoint, but to me traditional publishing means credibility, means distribution, and means I’m fulfilling that little girl’s dream. The one who was called Mustache growing up.

Less than 1% of published books become bestsellers. I know it’s an almost impossible mountain to climb. But I’m willing to take my shot and do what it takes to try.

So I’m authoring my first book, and I want to share my journey with you.

I signed with a literary agent, I’m almost done with my book proposal, and we're planning to take it out to publishers in September after everyone is back from summer vacations.

I’ve learned a lot this past year, and I know a lot of you are thinking about writing your first book, so I thought I’d share what I’ve learned. I’m specifically writing a nonfiction business book, so I can’t speak to fiction, although I know the process differs. For fiction, you need a full manuscript before you even start querying agents. For nonfiction, you need a strong proposal centered around a strong idea.

Building your platform before going out to publishers is really important for nonfiction. The bigger the platform, from my understanding, the bigger the advance, although every deal is different.

If you’ve ever thought about writing a nonfiction book, a business book, a leadership book, a book about the thing you know better than anyone, this essay is for you. I’ll break down the three publishing models, how to land a literary agent, must-know insider resources, and how a book publishing deal can become a revenue multiplier.

Let’s get into it.