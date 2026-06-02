This Is Not A Memo

This Is Not A Memo

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Laura Elliott's avatar
Laura Elliott
9h

“ I’m addicted to the process of making, not the result.” Beautiful. Let the passion flow and success finds you. Thank you for helping us understand how things are changing in Hollywood and how we have the ability to shape our own filmmaking destiny. So inspired 💫

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
Lyndon Hawk- Mirror and Magic's avatar
Lyndon Hawk- Mirror and Magic
12h

Interesting the comment you made about Youtube replacing TV. I find I'm watching more Youtube than TV, plus the variety on Youtube means I'm more discerning about what I watch. Selecting content that interests me rather than viewing what is available. It's also good to note that creator’s are retaini g their IP. Another I formative and extremely interesting article. Thank you

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1 reply by Maryam Mehrtash
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