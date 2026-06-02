A decade ago, Hollywood paid no attention to “influencers.”

Even a few years ago, they weren’t taken seriously in the rooms where real money was spent. The traditional studio system was a fortress, and creators were just kids playing with cameras outside the walls.

This week, I attended the sold out Press Publish LA: The Hollywood Creator Summit on the FOX Studio Lot hosted by Colin Rosenblum and Samir Chaudry of The Colin and Samir Show.

And I'm telling you: that fortress is gone.

New York St. (on the lot) was revamped into a Red Bull alley with food trucks, YouTube experts, ring lights, unlimited lattes, and a photo booth from Gemini.

Creator after creator took the stage as proof that the power dynamic has flipped. Hollywood isn't dismissing creators anymore. Hollywood is knocking on their doors.

We’re at an inflection point. The convergence of the creator economy into Hollywood over the past decade is kind of insane. And if you want proof that the shift is here? Don’t look at the conference. Look at the box office.

The Weekend the Internet Beat the Empire

This past weekend, two YouTube creators just dethroned Star Wars.

Backrooms, a low-budget horror film based on a 2019 viral 4chan meme, smashed records with $118 million worldwide in its opening weekend. It was directed by Kane Parsons, a 20-year-old who started a viral YouTube series based on the meme when he was just 16. This is now A24's biggest box-office premiere ever.

The second-place film, Obsession, was made for under $1 million and has grossed $148 million worldwide in it’s third weekend at the box office. It was directed by Curry Barker, a 26-year-old sketch comedy YouTuber. It's the first wide-release film since E.T. in 1982 to grow ticket sales on two consecutive non-holiday weekends. In its second weekend, it saw a 39% increase in revenue.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu dropped 69% and fell to third place.

Two independent horror films directed by creators who built their audiences on YouTube just beat one of the most expensive, heavily marketed franchises in cinematic history.

The internet didn’t just beat the empire. It became the empire, and rewrote the rules of engagement.

The Takeaways From the Biggest Creators

The energy on the Fox Lot reflected this new reality. The conversations weren’t about how creators can break into Hollywood. They were about how Hollywood is restructuring itself to accommodate creators.

Here are my top takeaways from the summit on where the industry is heading:

1. The Speed of Production Has Changed

In traditional Hollywood, projects languish in "development hell" for years. Comedian Tom Segura said it perfectly: "Two years of lunches… and never knowing if you'll get greenlit. Yes, lunch is fun, but I want to make shit."

At FOX Creator Studios (FCS), Billy Parks, Head of FCS, emphasized something radically different: “if a project is greenlit, it gets made within a year.”

The traditional model is too slow for the pace of internet culture, and the smart studios know it.

2. Creators Are Keeping Their IP

This is the big one. When Hollywood calls creators now, the deals are different. Studios are letting creators keep their intellectual property and distribute on their own platforms. The model looks more like this: revenue share, licensing, and brand deals. Not owning the IP outright and controlling distribution.

The FOX (FCS) and Tom Segura (YMH Studios) production deal is a perfect example. The slate of projects will live on his channels, where his audience already is.

Because that’s where the real power is, in the trust you’ve built.

3. YouTube is the New Living Room

Tim Katz, YouTube's VP of Partnerships Americas, told us: consumption is shifting to the big screen. YouTube isn't a mobile app anymore. It's replacing television.

They built a "Super Playlist" feature that mimics premium TV, seasons, episodes, the whole experience. This isn't about getting more views. It's about where people are spending their time.

YouTube now has over 15 ways to monetize on the platform. At their annual Brandcast upfront in New York City, YouTube unveiled its first-ever slate of "Creator Shows", premium programming built around top creators like Kareem Rahma (Keep the Meter Running), Alex Cooper, and Dwyane Wade, with integrated sponsorship and ad placement for brands.

The message was clear: YouTube isn't just a platform anymore. It's a network.

4. The “Greenlight Yourself” Mentality

YouTuber turned filmmaker, Markiplier showed up and said something I can’t stop thinking about: “I’m addicted to the process of making, not the result.”

He self-released, wrote, edited and directed the science fiction horror film Iron Lung for $5 million. It made over $51 million across 4,200 theaters, and is now available for purchase on YouTube.

He didn’t wait for a studio to green-light him. He green-lit himself.

And here’s the thing, you can too. The creative tools have been democratized. You don’t need a studio executive to validate your idea.

5. Trust Can’t Be Bought

Every panel came back to the same truth: reach can be bought. Trust cannot.

Brands and studios are finally realizing that your real value isn’t your view count. It’s the deep, genuine trust you’ve built with your audience over years of consistent, authentic storytelling.

That direct-to-consumer relationship a creator has with their audience is irreplaceable. That's what Hollywood and brands actually want.

The Question Every Creator Is Asking

The most revealing moment of the day was during Colin and Samir's Live Support Q&A panel, when creator after creator lined up asking the same question: How do I fund this? How do I get a brand to underwrite it? How do I approach brands?

They were asking for the playbook.

Michelle Phan (who’s been doing this for 20 years!), Kinigra Deon, and Leah Walker, Head of Influencer and Creator Marketing at Adobe, offered support.

They’re proof the knowledge exists. They’ve figured out the ecosystem. They understand how to build revenue models.

Leah was direct and helpful: “approach brands with a full strategy, not a cold email saying, I love your brand." Sell the whole vision. The ecosystem. Show them how you'll create content with a business case behind it, compelling for both the brand and your audience.

But here’s the thing: you can still make it without the funding.

MrBeast says it to this day: focus on making the best videos possible. That’s the goal. The revenue follows.

From Creator to CEO

And this is where it gets really interesting. Because the next phase isn't just about making content. It's about building empires.

If you've worked in digital long enough, you know: one algorithm change can cut your reach in half. Creators who rely solely on platform monetization are building on rented land.

The smartest ones diversify.

Mark Rober, the former NASA and Apple engineer turned YouTube creator, is a perfect example. His Chief Content Officer, Scott Lewers, shared how CrunchLabs, a STEM subscription company Rober founded, is generating $25-50 million annually. He just partnered with Scholastic and expanded to Netflix. He didn't just build an audience. He built an entire business ecosystem.

MrBeast's Beast Industries was named TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026 and is now valued over $5 billion, with Beast Mobile, Feastables, and financial services.

Michelle Phan is the blueprint. She made beauty tutorials 20 years ago, then built Ipsy, valued at over $500 million. She didn't influence the beauty industry. She became a founder in it.

The pattern is undeniable: the creators who last are the ones who take their audience and build products, services, communities, and businesses around them. They go from content creator to CEO.

That’s the next chapter.

The Democratization of Storytelling

We're living in a golden age of content creation. If you have the courage and the will to bring your vision to life, the tools and the audience are waiting for you.

Michelle Khare, host of Challenge Accepted, shared that she knows something is a great story the moment she has a single frame in her mind, the thumbnail vision before production even starts. She showed a single image to announce her next challenge: Philippe Petit's 1974 tightrope walk between the World Trade Center towers. Her goal? First woman to tightrope across the Grand Canyon.

Image Source: ABC News, 1974

That’s the kind of audacity this era rewards.

Johnny Harris won an Emmy the day before his panel. His show, Human Element, is launching this fall via his membership platform on Newpress, the creator-led media company he co-founded, then on YouTube. He described great storytelling simply: "Human connection, adventure, and understanding."



This is an exciting time to be a storyteller. It’s not easy. It takes dedicated work, extreme passion, and conviction.

But if you want it bad enough, you can make it real.

Be bold in your pursuit. This is the time.



With Courage,



Maryam

P.S. Your feedback really matters to me. If you have a few minutes, I’d love your thoughts in this quick 5-question survey.

TAKE THE SURVEY