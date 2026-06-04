This past month, something incredible happened. I cracked the Bestseller badge on Substack.

When I started my Substack on July 14, 2025, I had no idea what the next year would look like. But I had goals. I wanted to write every day. I wanted to author my first book (still working on this!). And most importantly, I wanted to build something of my own, outside of the corporate handcuffs.

I've spent most of my career as an executive, building teams and growing revenue for someone else's dream. And I had this pull (this need) to bet on myself for once.

I had a boss who used to say: “We’re all indispensable. We’re not curing cancer, we’re selling media. Any one of us can get laid off at any time.”

He was right. We all did.

Here's what's so exciting about this moment we're in right now: the democratization of storytelling, access to capital, access to technology, and the ability to bet on yourself without permission.

I am seeing it everywhere.

The CEO of Google said the next 5 years could create massive wealth. The CEO of Nvidia said AI will create more millionaires between 2025 to 2030 than the internet did in twenty years. This is the time to take risks, to be courageous, to try new things.



Women over 40 are now the fastest-growing entrepreneurial demographic. Female entrepreneurs now own 40% of all U.S. businesses. The average age of a successful startup founder is 45. Nearly 25% of Gen Z and millennials plan to quit their jobs this year to pursue entrepreneurship.

The creator economy is now valued at over $254 billion globally.

So many of us were sold a dream: go to school, get a degree, work your ass off, climb the ladder.

That dream didn’t pan out for a lot of people.

People are in debt. They can’t afford their mortgages. They’re career confused. And they’re terrified.

But they’re doing it anyway. They’re putting themselves out there. They’re starting.



And I see them because I am them. I was terrified to publish my first Substack. Terrified to start building my personal brand. Terrified to start talking publicly.

But I did it. And it was the best decision I’ve ever made.

The Science of “Yapping” (And Why It Works)

This past week, a creator named Jessi Jean went viral with something called the Yap On Camera Challenge. She made $1.2 million in a week from a $297 digital product.

Yes. You read that right.

She started her Instagram in November 2025 just talking about being career confused and flipping furniture. Now she has over 350K followers.

Naturally, I joined the challenge. Because I know that doing more reps makes you better at the thing you’re uncomfortable with, and I wanted to do it in community.

“Yapping” is Gen Z slang for talking too much. But it’s evolved into something bigger: casual, unscripted, talk-to-camera videos where creators speak directly to the audience without polish or production.

And there’s actual science behind why this works. Your brain has a dedicated region for processing faces. It activates more strongly for human faces than any other visual stimulus. We’re biologically wired to stop and watch people.

The Edelman Trust Barometer consistently shows that individuals are rated as more credible than institutions when communication feels direct and human-to-human.

But here’s the secret most marketers miss: strong “yapping” content is not random talking. It’s controlled communication.

The format looks casual. But the best creators have thought hard about their message before they hit record. There’s still science and strategy to it, even if it doesn’t look like it.

I want to master public speaking. The more reps I put in, the better I get as a communicator. The clearer I get about my message and what I want to be known for.

I build narratives for a living. I’m a storyteller. And I want to use those skills to help people gain clarity as they navigate leadership, reinvention, and the courage to bet on themselves.

That’s why I’m doing this. And that’s why I’m sharing everything I learned about how I hit the Bestseller badge in 10 months.

How I Hit the Bestseller Badge

For those of you building your own platforms, hitting the Bestseller badge (which means crossing 101 paid subscribers) is a major milestone. Here is exactly what I did to get there, and more importantly, why each piece matters.