Everyone is trying to be a creator.

Everywhere you turn, someone is launching a podcast, starting a Substack, filming themselves "yapping" on camera, building a personal brand. Myself included. We are living through a massive inflection point. The creator economy is having its undeniable moment.

At Cannes Lions this week, creators were the center of gravity. At Evan Shapiro’s Media Universe Summit and StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado the week prior, almost every panel regardless of topic eventually circled back to the creator economy.

But the reality is: most people will fail. A lot of people will also win, if they know how to build trust and community. Let me explain.

We're in the Wild West

I’ve been writing about the creator economy for a while now, and I’ve been a huge advocate for the democratization of storytelling. It’s real. It’s powerful. It’s here to stay.

But we've entered a loop that feels like the Twilight Zone. Everyone is becoming a replica of each other. Instagram and TikTok are a sea of talking heads trying to strategically (or not so slyly) sell you something.

People are selling courses to people who want to learn how to sell courses. Teaching people how to build a community so those people can sell more courses. Teaching people how to "yap" on camera so they can build an audience to teach other people how to yap. Everything ends with "DM me for the link" or "comment and I'll send you something." Don't get me wrong, I've leaned in too. That's the game right now. It's how you get people in your funnel.

It's a pyramid scheme of productivity and content creation, wearing a hoodie, holding a tiny mic with really good lighting.

Here is my observation. Because we're at this inflection point, the market has split into four buckets:

The First Movers: The beasts of the world. MrBeast, Gary Vaynerchuk, Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), Jay Shetty, Lewis Howes. Over a decade in, insurmountable head start, operating at scales most companies will never reach and closing 9-figure distribution deals.

The Decade Investors: Creators who consistently invested in their niche for five to ten years and are now reaping the compounding rewards, making millions. Natalie Ellis | Bossbabe, Maria Wendt, Leila and Alex Hormozi, Codie Sanchez, Jenna Kutcher, Sahil Bloom. The Wave Riders: People placing bets in the past 12-24 months, trying to catch momentum before it crests. The majority of people, studios, and brands trying to build businesses quickly in the creator economy. Moving fast, building fast, hoping fast pays off. The Reluctant Newbies: Professionals and executives who don't necessarily want to be creators but realize they need a personal brand for pure career survival. These are mostly Millennials and Gen Xers. Some have started to dip their toe in, some are still on the fence thinking about it. This is the Jessie Jean Yap Challenge community. More on that below.

I’m somewhere between Wave Rider and Reluctant Newbie. I’m placing bets. I’m excited about what feels possible right now, and I’m genuinely enjoying it.

But it’s also terrifying. I’ve been doing this for less than a year. My main platforms are Substack and Instagram (I repost reels on TikTok too), and the next step is building out YouTube.

I’ve had early success that’s been a signal to keep going — my Instagram grew from barely any followers to 66K in six months. But what most people get wrong isn’t the platform strategy. It’s how to show up in a way that actually connects. I break down my process and framework below.

The Manufactured Authenticity Problem

As the Wave Riders and Reluctant Newbies flood the market, “authenticity” has become the buzzword of 2026. And because the internet ruins every good thing by scaling it, we're about to see a massive over-index of forced authenticity and manufactured vulnerability.

People are filming themselves crying because a hook-writing template said vulnerability drives engagement. Creators are oversharing trauma they haven't processed because a social media guru said the internet rewards rawness. The "messy journey" aesthetic is everywhere.

But here’s what’s interesting: the space is crowded with manufactured vulnerability AND there are people doing it brilliantly.

Look at Jessi Jean’s Yap Challenge. She made $3.8M off a $297 digital product in a matter of weeks. WEEKS. That is insane. But she didn't do it by teaching people how to talk to a camera. She did it because she built trust and community with 431K followers she grew from scratch in six months. This is an outlier, it will be extremely difficult to replicate, and that's not what she's selling. She's selling the psychology of how to show up on camera, and people paid because they watched her do it brilliantly for six months. She shared authentically about being career-confused at 35 and overshared her finances. She didn't share every vulnerable thing in her life.

Brené Brown has a rule: don’t share things you haven’t dealt with yet. Jessi Jean understood this instinctively.

People paid because they trusted her. Full stop.

Most creators flooding the space right now don’t know how to build that. They think authenticity is enough. It’s not. Building trust is a completely different skill.

Cannes Lions 2026: The Creator Economy Goes Enterprise

To understand where we're going, look at where the money is flowing.