On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and did something radical.

He declared a future that didn’t yet exist.

He didn’t list grievances and stop there. He makes you feel the full weight of reality first. And then, only then, did he pivot: "I have a dream." The vision lands because he earned it. He painted a vision of what freedom could look like, so vividly, so specifically, so courageously, that 250,000 people on the National Mall could see it. And nearly 63 years later, the rest of us still can.

King referenced the Declaration of Independence as a “promissory note”, a promise America had written but never cashed for all its citizens. He used metaphor to make the abstract concrete. He used repetition to make the vision unforgettable. He reframed independence not as something already achieved, but as something still being built.

That speech endures because it told a story about what was possible.

I joined the Renewing The Dream Steering Committee as part of my Board of Advisors work at the Prohuman Foundation this year. On August 28th, 2026 the anniversary of the speech, we’ll be on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. If you’re in Washington, D.C. come join us.

I bring this up because I think about narrative structure and declarations constantly. Not just in the context of civil rights, but in the context of what so many of us are all trying to build right now. Even on this platform. A narrative. Your audience doesn’t need more information, they can get that from AI. They need a vision of what’s possible for them. They need to feel seen in their current struggle AND shown a path forward. They need a story about the future that they can step into.

That’s what building a business is, at its core. A declaration.

What Independence Actually Means

It’s July 4th weekend. We’ll watch fireworks and eat hot dogs and celebrate a declaration that was written 250 years ago. But I want to ask you a real question:

What does independence mean to you, right now, in your life, in 2026?

Is it financial freedom? Creative freedom? The freedom to build something on your own terms? The freedom to walk away from a career that was killing you slowly and build something that actually feels like yours?

For me, independence meant leaving an identity that no longer fit. It meant declaring, to myself first, and then publicly, that I was no longer going to build someone else’s brand at the expense of my own health, my own voice, my own story.

Independence isn’t just freedom FROM something. It’s freedom TO something. Freedom to build. Freedom to own your narrative, your income, your time.

And we are living in the single greatest era in human history to do exactly that.

The One-Person Business Model

I recently wrote about the reinvention tax, the emotional, psychological cost of rebuilding your identity from scratch. The silence before it worked. The identity lag between who you were and who you’re becoming.

I want to build on that and talk about what’s on the other side of that tax. What you’re actually building toward.

Here's what I believe: you can build a real business, a sustainable, meaningful, income-generating business, as one person. The tools exist. The platforms exist. The audience exists. The infrastructure to monetize expertise, community, and trust, it's all here. It's the wild west and no one really knows what they're doing.

A lot of people have great ideas, maybe even a vision, but get stuck in execution. Most are building it wrong. Chasing followers instead of building depth. Optimizing for virality instead of trust. Copying what worked for someone else instead of declaring what’s true for them.

The one-person business model isn’t about being everywhere. It’s about being undeniable somewhere. Here’s how.

The Foundation: Your Narrative

Before you pick a platform, before you buy a microphone, before you design a logo, you need to know what you’re declaring.

What do you believe that other people need to hear? What have you lived through that gives you authority? What problem do you understand so deeply that you can articulate it better than the person experiencing it?

That’s your narrative. That’s your foundation. Everything else is distribution.