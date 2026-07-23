Today I turn another year older. I’m not going to write a “40 lessons” listicle because wisdom doesn’t transfer that way. Wisdom is a feeling you earn by surviving things you didn’t think you could survive.

So here’s the truth about this past year.

This Has Been a Transformational Year

Last year on my birthday I wrote a poem and shared my deepest wish with you. I said I wanted to be a storyteller who transcends generations. I said I hoped this journey would take me to the depths of my dreams. I didn't know if any of it would happen, and I still don’t.

But I kept going. And here's what a year of keeping going looks like.

A year ago, I had a heart attack at 42 years old. I shared this publicly recently, but I don’t think people fully understand what something like that does to you, not just physically, but existentially. When your body betrays you at an age when you’re supposed to still be in your prime, it forces a reckoning. It makes you ask questions that are terrifying to answer honestly.

What kind of life am I building?

Is this the future I actually want?

What is really important?

Or is this the future I was handed?

I followed the script. Graduated from Business School with Honors. Class Valedictorian. Hustled hard. Climbed the ladder. Was the eldest immigrant daughter who held everything together. I did all of that, and this past year that script collapsed. I’m okay with it, because I truly believe it was meant to collapse to push me into this next season of life.

I still sometimes grieve my old identity. The one where I carried a corporate label and an executive title. There are mornings I wake up and think about the woman I was two years ago. I don’t regret who she was, but I grieve her sometimes. Because she had to die for me to become this. And grief and freedom can exist at the same time.

This past year has granted me power. The power to choose myself. It’s given me this delusional belief that I can accomplish anything. Sometimes when you go through hell, you stop caring, and maybe you need to go through it to get to a point of persistent, relentless delusion that the next level requires.

The Year of Reset

This past year was not about climbing. It was about experimenting.

I started putting myself out there in ways that terrified me. Real thoughts. Messy, vulnerable ones. Opinions that made people uncomfortable. I shared my journey in real time, while I was still in the middle of figuring it out.

And this shit is hard!!! Building in public is hard. Being visible is hard. Having your words taken out of context is hard. Not reacting to comments is hard. Putting out a piece of writing that you poured yourself into and watching it land quietly is hard.

But I kept going. And what came from keeping going has been extraordinary.

I wrote over a hundred Substacks and became a Bestseller, because I showed up 365 days. I reached millions of people on Instagram raising awareness for issues I believe in. I landed a literary agent and I’m writing my first book with the goal to inspire and create change. I executive produced my first short film, ASHES, with AFI's Directing Workshop for Women — because I believed in the filmmaker and the story. Maaman Rezaie is incredibly talented, and I hope this opens doors for her feature script. I’m on the Board of two nonprofits, Waterwell and Prohuman Foundation, doing work I deeply believe in, that’s making a difference.

None of this was on the script I was handed. All of it came from saying yes to things that felt right, and aligned with my values. That’s the promise I made to myself last year.

The Good Things

I think sometimes when you’re in it, focused on the next thing, the next milestone, you forget to name the good things out loud. So here are mine.

I’m grateful for my health. Every morning I wake up and my body works is a morning I don’t take for granted.

I’m grateful for my husband, who has been my partner through every reinvention, every late night, every moment of doubt. For my two toddlers, who don’t care about my subscriber count, they just want me to be present. They remind me every day what actually matters.

I’m grateful for my parents, who sacrificed everything so I could have this life. Who fled a war, rebuilt from nothing, and gave me the audacity to dream this big. I’m grateful for my sister because she reminds me what unconditional love and support means.

I’m grateful for this community and for my tribe of friends who have become like family. For you. For anyone who has liked, commented, subscribed, or sent me a message saying “I needed to hear this today.” You are the reason I keep going too.

What I Know Now

Courage compounds. Every time you do the scary thing, it gets a fraction easier. Over time, those fractions add up to a completely different life.

Consistency is the whole game. The connections and opportunities that have come from showing up week after week, even when it felt like nobody was watching, have been life changing.

The universe rewards the person who keeps going. I don’t have a scientific citation for this one. I just know it’s true.

Health is everything. I still want to build. I still want to achieve. But I want a life that doesn’t require me to sacrifice my body for my goals. Chronic stress can kill you.

Agency is the point. Creating my own narrative, not reacting to someone else’s, is the most powerful thing I’ve done this year.

The Next Season

Jupiter is in Leo right now. For those of you who don’t speak astrology, Jupiter is the planet of expansion, luck, and abundance. It just moved into my sign. I have 12 months to just go for it.

But here’s what’s different about this next season: it’s not just about me building. It’s about impact. Giving back. Mentoring. Championing people. Using everything I’ve learned to open doors for others.

I want to live with intentionality. With purpose. And I want to make sure I prioritize joy. The kind that comes from being present with my kids, from singing karaoke and dancing with my friends, from supporting a filmmaker whose work moves me, from writing something that makes a stranger feel less alone.

Get ready for the boldest version of me. And the most intentional one. I will be building but with intention this time.

If You Need to Hear This

If you’re putting yourself out there, if you’re in the arena, getting your ass kicked, doing the work even when nobody’s clapping, I see you. Keep going.

If you’re trying to learn new skills and getting out of your comfort zone, if every day feels like you’re starting from scratch, I see you. Keep going.

If you’re in the middle of a messy transition, if you got laid off, if you’re pivoting, if you’re building something new and you have no idea if it’s going to work, I see you. Keep going.

If you’re having a hard year, if your health scared you, if your confidence is shaky, if you’re wondering whether you’re too old or too late or too much, I see you. Keep going.

Courage compounds. And you are closer than you think.

Thank you for being here. Thank you for reading. Thank you for being part of this community that I get to write for every week.

Here's to another year of doing hard things and remembering to notice the good things while we do them.

With Courage & Love,

Maryam

P.S. To celebrate my birthday I’m offering a one-time only 24HR flash sale. Your contribution helps me to be able to keep writing. I truly appreciate your support.

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