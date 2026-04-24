I almost didn’t hit publish on my very first Substack post, nine months ago.

I remember sitting at my computer, staring at the screen, completely terrified. For my entire career, I had been the person behind the curtain, building campaigns, shaping strategy, and driving revenue for some of the biggest media companies in the world. I was comfortable in the boardroom. Comfortable making the bold ask for a client.

But I had been a closet writer my whole life. My voice lived in private notebooks, voice memos, and Google Docs.

On July 14th, 2025, I finally stopped ignoring that quiet pull. I started with zero subscribers. I had no public social media platform. No existing email list.

Today, there are over 7,000 of you here.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You don’t know how much it means to me.

This is my 80th post. I’ve written 582 Substack notes. I’ve shown up every single week, daily, since day one. And I’m so glad I did.

I love this community. I am humbled by your time, your attention, and your willingness to engage with hard truths.

But as this community has grown, I’ve realized something:

I don’t just want to talk to you. I want to talk with you.

My Bold Ask

I’m going to do something I tell other people to do, but rarely do myself. I’m going to make the ask.

When I launched this Substack nine months ago, I set a goal: earn the Substack Bestseller checkmark within my first 12 months. I’m less than three months away. And I am exactly 25 paid subscribers short.

Twenty-five.

I write about courage. It would be pretty hypocritical not to practice it here. It takes a significant amount of time and energy to write twice a week, research these topics, and show up consistently for this community.

If you value the work I do, and if this newsletter has ever made you think differently, helped you feel less alone, or given you the courage to make a hard decision, this is how you can support it.

For the next week, I’m offering a one-time 25% discount on the annual subscription ($37.50 for 12-months).

Get 25% off for 1 year

Opening the Doors: The Group Chat

When you upgrade, you’ll get immediate access to the Substack Group Chat. I held off on opening this intentionally. I wanted to make sure I had the time and space to engage thoughtfully. That time is now.

This will be our private room.

A place to:

debate the essays

share what we’re building (top secret: currently building a few projects in stealth mode, shh!!)

navigate the messy parts of leadership and reinvention together

I’ve also started a Friday Memo: Book Series, where I break down the best business and non-fiction books, the big ideas, and how to actually apply them.

I Need Your Feedback

Whether you are a free or paid subscriber, I write this for you. As we head into the rest of the year, I want to make sure I’m building something that actually serves you.

I put together a 3-minute check-in. It’s 5 quick questions. I read every single response, and your answers will directly shape what I write next.

Start Survey

If a paid subscription isn’t right for you right now, there’s another way to help. Forward this email to one person who needs to read it. Tell someone about this community. Every share matters.

Twenty-five subscribers. Three months. One bold ask.

Help me get there?

Thank you for reading. Thank you for being here. Thank you for giving me the courage to keep writing.

I’ll see you in the group chat.

With Courage,

Maryam xo